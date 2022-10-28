Read full article on original website
Related
Man Sentenced for 2021 Twin Falls Stabbing and Robbery
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man has been sentenced to minimum of five years in prison on multiple charges including aggravated battery for a 2021 stabbing in Twin Falls. According to court records, Jacob Bowen was sentenced on October 24, following a jury trial during the summer that found him guilty of aggravated battery, robbery, burglary, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Twin Falls Police responded to an apartment on Meadow View Lane on January 1, 2021 for a report of a man that had been beaten and stabbed. The victim said two men, one of them Bowen, began beating him with a hammer. The victim's girlfriend who was also there told the men to grab his wallet because he had just gotten paid. Once the men left the victim went to a neighbor's for help and discovered he'd been stabbed and his wallet was missing. Police wrote in charging documents the victim was treated for stab wounds on his back, facial injuries, and lacerations to the back of the head. Bowen was sentenced to a minimum of five years, 10 years indeterminant, for the aggravated battery charge, a minimum of five years for robbery, 10 years indeterminant, a minimum of five years for the burglary, and five years for the aggravated assault. All charges are to run at the same time.
kmvt
2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday, October 31st, on US30, just west of Lava Hot Springs. A 60-year-old male, from Hansen, and a 58-year-old passenger, also from Hansen, were driving eastbound on US30 in 2008...
Two people die, two injured in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 near Lava Hot Springs
Idaho State Police are investigating a double fatal crash on U.S. Highway 30 west of Lava Hot Springs. The crash occurred around 12:10 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 30 near the intersection of Maughan Road. A 60-year-old Hansen man with a 58-year-old male passenger, also from Hansen, was driving eastbound on Highway 30 in a 2008 Cadillac STS when a female juvenile driver with juvenile female passenger in a 2014...
Hansen Man and Juvenile Killed in Crash Near Lava Hot Springs
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old Magic Valley man and a juvenile died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Lava Hot Springs. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30 just west of Lava Hot Springs where a Cadillac STS and Chevrolet Cruze crashed. The 58-year-old man of Hansen was a passenger in the Cadillac and died at the scene as well as a female juvenile passenger in the Chevrolet. The 60-year-old man of Hansen who was driving the Cadillac was taken to an area hospital. The juvenile female driver of the Chevrolet was also hospitalized. ISP said the Chevrolet had crossed the center line and hit the Cadillac. Neither juvenile had been wearing a seat belt. Traffic was slowed for more than three hours on the highway. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Bannock County Ambulance and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
Twin Falls Sheriff Says Stop Signs are More Than Suggestions
The signs are universal. If you go to a foreign country and see a red octagon, it means stop. In France, it reads ARRET. ALTO in Mexico and ARRESTO in Italy. All mean STOP! Local law enforcement explains more and more people are simply rolling through intersections and ignoring the signs. Some drivers never even tap the brakes.
Arizona Man Arraigned in Minidoka County on Murder Charge
RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-An Arizona man charged with murder along with his brother for the death of a Heyburn man was arraigned in Minidoka County last week. According to court documents, charges of first degree murder, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, and failure to notify of a death were filed against Klee Lee Morrison in early February. He was just arraigned via video in Minidoka County Magistrate Court on October 19. His brother, Kalob Morrison is also facing a first degree murder charge, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, failure to notify of a death, and three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The charges step from the death of Julio Caesar Lopez whose body was found inside his burned out SUV in a rural part of Lincoln County in January. According to charging documents in Kalob's case, Minidoka County Sheriff's Office detectives used information from a GPS ankle tracker on Lopez's body, multiple home security camera footage, and credit card information to build a case to charge the two brothers for the alleged murder. Investigators allege Lopez was beat to death with a sledge hammer, shot in the head, and burned. Klee Morrison has been in custody on other charges in Arizona and Southern Utah, according to www.stgeorgeutah.com Kalob's trial had been set for earlier this month but was vacated after he waived his right to a speedy trial. According to court documents, Klee filed a motion to dismiss his case back in August unsuccessfully.
Magic Valley Man Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Threatening Prosecutors
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Magic Valley man sentenced to prison for threatening to kill a Twin Falls County Prosecutor in 2019 has added several more years to his sentence after sending similar death threats to other prosecutors while incarcerated. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Nathanael Michael West, now 25, will spend another seven years in prison on three counts of mailing threatening communications. U.S. Chief District Judge David Nye ordered the new sentence will follow the current one he is serving for the exact same charge. In December of 2020, West was sentenced to three years in prison for sending explicit and graphic death threat letters to a Twin Falls County Prosecutor in 2019. The new charges were filed in 2021 after West sent letters to three Idaho prosecutors threatening to torture and murder them, according to Hurwit. In both cases the three out of the four prosecutors had prosecuted West for previous crimes. West entered a guilty plea to the new charges of sending the threatening letters. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the crimes. West will also serve three years of supervised release once he is released from prison.
Icy conditions, crash between Mountain Home and Fairfield
ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — A crash has blocked U.S. Highway 20 Wednesday morning between Mountain Home and Fairfield, the Idaho Transportation Department reports. A semi tractor-trailer jacknifed between Castle Rock Road and Cat Creek Summit, ITD said at 7:41 a.m. The highway remained blocked as of 9:15 a.m. Conditions...
Madrona in Twin Falls to be Closed for Construction (Nov 1-16)
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Road crews will shut down a Twin Falls street for about two weeks for reconstruction forcing drivers to find alternate routes through the area. The City of Twin Falls says Madrona Street north of Falls Avenue will get repaved by REG Contracting beginning November 1, and last until November 16. The roadway will be closed off to traffic during the duration of the work. Crews have been building new sidewalks, ADA ramps, along with new curbs and gutter in the area to connect to existing sidewalks. The area is a primary travel area for students to get to and from the Twin Falls High School and Sawtooth Elementary. Drivers will need to watch for detours in the area and plan accordingly.
Jerome Sheriff’s Office Identifies Man Killed in Officer Involved Shooting
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Jerome County Sheriff's Office has released information following an officer-involved shooting that happened in late August in Twin Falls County. The Jerome Sheriff's Office is the lead agency for the Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) investigation into the death of 24-year-old Caleb Tussey following the August 26, pursuit that ended near Buhl. According to the Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls County Deputies were called out for a report of an aggravated assault near Filer. A pursuit began after deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over and ended in a field with shots being fired. Little information had been released since the incident in August. Charges filed against the driver of the car, 18-year-old Sydney Gibson, revealed some of what happened early that morning. Gibson was charged in magistrate court for felony attempting to flee or elude a police officer. Deputies responded at around 3 a.m. after someone reported a car stopped in the middle of the road. Court documents say a gun was pulled out by the passenger when the reporting party stopped to check on the car. Deputies caught up with the car in Twin Falls and tried to make a stop, but the driver sped off back towards Filer, allegedly exceeding speeds of more than 100 mph. The car then went through Buhl and ended in a field on 4100 N. A deputy wrote in the charging documents that he had heard over the radio shots had been fired and pulled up to find a young male lying motionless on the ground. Gibson's case has been moved to district court. Her arraignment is set for October 31.
kmvt
Short-term lane closures impacting Interstate 84 near Declo Exit
CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Motorists driving eastbound Friday on interstate 84 may have noticed some orange barrels just east of the state highway 77 exit. The lane closure lasts for three miles between miles 217 and 220 and is required to place barriers along the shoulder of the roadway. The closure is only expected to last through the end of the day Friday, but may extend into Monday if necessary, according to I.T.D.
kmvt
Jerome man opens up his shop for a Haunted Experience
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you are looking for a haunted Halloween experience this weekend, one Jerome man has an opportunity for you. Michael Peck says he has always loved scaring people, and a few years ago he had the idea to open up his yard, and shop, for a few days near Halloween and created the haunted shop.
kmvt
Jerome County Sheriff’s Office issues statement regarding officer-involved shooting in Twin Falls County
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday, The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release, as the Lead Investigating Agency, in reference to the officer involved shooting in Twin Falls County. On August 26, 2O22 Twin Falls County Deputies were dispatched to an aggravated assault that occurred...
Here’s When You Do and Don’t Need to Stop for a School Bus in Idaho
All magic valley schools have been back in session for a few months and there's still an issue with cars and school buses. Here's a quick lesson on when you do and don't have to stop for a school bus. When Do You Have To Stop For A School Bus.
Memorial Service October 30 For Heritage Twin Falls Broadcaster
A Celebration of Life is being held on October 30, 2022, for a heritage Twin Falls broadcaster who was loved and respected by his family, his colleagues, and his community. Broadcaster and former owner of KLIX radio, Charles “Charlie” Tuma passed away at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho on April 25th, 2022. On a professional level, he was admired and respected as a broadcaster and businessman. His generosity to the community of Twin Falls and the surrounding area is often talked about among his peers.
Four Injured in Crash on Interstate Near Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people were hospitalized Wednesday evening from a three-vehicle crash west of Jerome. According to Idaho State Police, a 2012 Freightliner semi-truck headed west went through the median and overturned in the eastbound lanes at just before 9 p.m. The truck was then hit by a Nissan car driven by a 57-year-old woman from Gooding. ISP said the Nissan was then hit by a 2023 Freightliner semi. The driver of the Nissan and the 32-year-old woman driving the 2012 truck had to be flown to hospitals. The driver of the 2023 truck, a 33-year-old man from Pensacola, Florida, and a juvenile passenger in the 2012 truck were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. The crash blocked the eastbound lanes for more than five hours.
kmvt
More people in southern Idaho are finding themselves with no place to call home
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the cost of rent increasing, and the availability of homes, more and more people in Twin Falls are left with no where to call their own. The Homeless Coalition says the number of people who are in this situation is increasing. These individuals...
LOOK: Are Faces Carved in Stones Near the Old Twin Falls Bridge?
If you’ve lived in Twin Falls long enough, you’ve probably heard of the legend of the faces carved in stone near the bottom of what used to be the Singing Bridge, now the Old Towne Bridge, in Twin Falls. Legend Of The Stone Faces In Twin Falls. Like...
A Waste Or Funny Prank, Twin Falls Teens Throw Fish At Random Homes
I have to admit, when I first heard about this, I laughed. There have been reports of some teenagers driving around area neighborhoods throwing fish at homes and in the streets. Trout to be exact. A friend of mine is actually one of these people who have been "trouted". He...
RANKED: The Best Neighborhoods for Trick-or-Treating in Twin Falls, ID
We polled a sampling of parents and trick-or-treat-aged kids and devised an informal ranking of the five best neighborhoods in Twin Falls to go trick-or-treating. I cannot emphasize enough, the word 'informal' when referring to these rankings. There are plenty of stellar neighborhoods around Twin Falls that didn't make the top five that can hold their own against any from our list. I raised my kids in Twin Falls and we visited dang near every subdivision in Twin before they outgrew the holiday. All of them were fantastic. If your neighborhood isn't on this list, take it for what it's worth.
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0