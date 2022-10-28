Read full article on original website
New lessons for local law enforcement
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Members of law enforcement are learning more about ways to help people having a mental or behavioral crisis get treatment. This week local law enforcement officers and public defenders are going through “crisis intervention team” training. It’s a chance to discuss mental and behavioral health crises in the community and how to respond.
Conserving history at the Swope
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A historic painting is currently going through a restoration process at the Swope Art Museum. “I came across this painting that was sort of back on a shelf and I pulled it out and I thought, ‘what a tremendous painting,’ but then I thought, ‘it really needs to be cleaned,’ explained Swope Art Museum curator, Amy MacLennan.
Vigo County CASA preps for holiday community charity
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some Christmas trees popping up in the Wabash Valley will help spread holiday cheer to local children this winter. Vigo County CASA has begun placing Who Elf Trees at local businesses. The trees contain tags with the age range and genders of children in...
Swope hosts 78th annual Wabash Valley art exhibition
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Swope Art Museum is hosting its 78th annual Wabash Valley art exhibit starting this week. “This Friday is the opening of the 78th Wabash Valley exhibition. This year we opened it up to 5 states and we had 515 entries. The juror had quite a job to narrow it down to 80. Which was our total,” explained Swope Art Museum curator, Amy MacLennan.
Have you seen this wanted man in Sullivan County?
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a man wanted on felony warrants in both Indiana and Illinois. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, Jacob Henschen, 27, was last seen around the Shiloh Reservoir area near County Road 750 E. and County Road 975 N.
Terre Haute’s history, from train tracks to overpass
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute’s past, present, and future revolves around railroads, and with another new overpass project in the works, the “Crossroads of America” is continuing to build around the tracks that put it on the map. “I’ve been here long enough to...
Portion of Wabash closed for crash reconstruction
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A portion of Wabash Avenue outside the old Terre Haute Police Dept. building is closed for police to investigate a crash involving a truck and a pedestrian. Vigo County Dispatch confirmed the call for the crash came in at 1:52 pm on Wednesday. It...
ISP: In Crawford County, DNA solves rape cold case
CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) says days ago officials arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a female juvenile in 1996. ISP says an ISP detective initiated the investigation and collected DNA at the crime scene. Officer say however, at that time, it was not known to law enforcement to whom the suspect’s DNA belonged to.
5-vehicle accident shuts down Wabash Ave.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were taken to the hospital and Wabash Avenue was closed for a time Wednesday morning after a crash involving five vehicles. The crash occurred at approximately 6:46 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wabash Ave and Country Club Rd. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a driver following too closely was to blame.
