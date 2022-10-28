Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
KMPH.com
Police put an end to active sideshow in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police put an end to an active sideshow in Fresno. Officers were patrolling through the area of Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Saturday night. Police located an active sideshow and stopped many vehicles for participating. Officials say they impounded and charged the drivers with multiple...
KMPH.com
Suspected armed robbers arrested following crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people suspected in an armed robbery were arrested Monday morning after crashing at Hwy. 99 and Fresno St. in Fresno. Police responded to a call about an armed robbery that took place around 6:00 a.m. at a motel in northwest Fresno. The victim said...
Shooting into Visalia home injures 1, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after shots were fired into a home in the early hours of Halloween, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 3:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Park Street and Houston Avenue for a report of a shooting into a home. When officers arrived, […]
1 arrested after vehicle stop leads to gun found, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man is under arrest after he was found with a loaded gun during a vehicle stop early Sunday morning, according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say Isais Vasquez, 21, was on parole when he was found with a loaded handgun around 2:00 a.m. inside a vehicle stopped in […]
KMPH.com
Man shot while sitting inside home in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot while sitting in his home early Monday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out to Houston Avenue and Park Street around 3:07 a.m. for reports of somebody who shot into a home. When officers arrived, they found one...
Driver flips off deputy during high-speed chase in Kings County, officials say
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver in a Hummer was arrested after he led deputies on a high-speed chase on Friday afternoon, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:16 p.m., officials said a deputy saw a Hummer speeding in the area of 18th and Kent avenues. Investigators said the driver, later identified […]
Man accused in Fresno’s Ford Lithia dealership stabbing in court
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of the stabbing that took place at Fresno’s Lithia Ford dealership made a court appearance Monday morning. Seen inside Fresno County Superior Court dressed in a red jumpsuit wearing handcuffs, Manuel Bracker’s arraignment was postponed for a week and his bail was set at over a million dollars. […]
Car crashes into house in southeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A car crashed into a house early Monday morning in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say a car was going eastbound on Butler Avenue around 3:00 a.m. Officers say it hit a light post and ended up crashing into a house near Chance and Butler avenues. According […]
No major injuries in crash on Highway 99 in Madera County, CHP says
A crash involving three big rigs and an SUV snarled traffic on Highway 99 in Madera County.
clovisroundup.com
Domestic Violence-Related Kidnapping Ends in Arrest
This morning just before 10:30 AM, officers responded to a home near Herndon and Sunnyside regarding a kidnapping that had just occurred. A family member of the victim called 911 reporting to our dispatcher’s that their adult daughter’s boyfriend had just forced his way into the home and took her.
KMPH.com
One person shot at Halloween party in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — One person was shot at a Halloween party early Saturday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out around 1:12 a.m. to the 3800 block of West Prospect for reports of a disturbance outside of a house that was having a Halloween party.
California Man Dressed in Fireball Costume Arrested For Drunken Disorderly Conduct
A Halloween partier and purveyor of the spicy deliciousness that is Fireball was arrested over the weekend on charges of drunken disorderly conduct, domestic battery, and several other charges, according to California jail records. 31-year-old Dominic Salazar was booked into the Madera County Jail at 3:20am Sunday morning on an...
KMPH.com
U-Haul truck submerged in Bear Creek after crash
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A U-Haul truck was found submerged in Bear Creek Saturday morning after a crash, according to CHP Merced. CHP Merced officers were called out to Bear Creek, just under Highway 99, for a U-Haul submerged in the water after a crash on the highway. CHP...
Tulare firefighters investigating abandoned structure fire
Firefighters were initially called out for an unknown type of fire Sunday morning in the area of K St. and San Joaquin Ave.
KMPH.com
Multiple guns found during traffic stop in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police officers found multiple guns during a traffic stop in Southeast Fresno. Officers pulled over a car near Winery and Lane Avenues for multiple vehicle code violations. They were able to identify the driver as a known gang associate who had previous arrests regarding...
Man arrested after kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Clovis, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he forced his way inside of a home and kidnapped his ex-girlfriend on Monday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department. Around 10:30 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Herndon and Sunnyside avenues for a report of a kidnapping When officers arrived, they […]
Exeter police investigating crash involving liquid nitrogen tanker
Orange and Albert avenue in Exeter are reopened following a crash involving a liquid nitrogen tank.
thesungazette.com
Deputies arrest man for shooting woman, at officers
TULARE COUNTY – An Ivanhoe man shot a woman and then turned the gun on deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance call. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, deputies were called to a home near Avenue 330 and Road 156 in Ivanhoe for a domestic disturbance. When the first deputy arrived, Joey See, 24, shot the woman inside the home and then fired several rounds at the deputy as he approached the front door.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on M Street [Merced, CA]
Buena Vista Drive Two-Car Collision Resulted in One Fatality. The deadly collision happened around 1:35 p.m. in the area near Buena Vista Drive in the city of Merced. According to the police, an eastbound Nissan on Buena Vista Drive pulled into M Street. As a result, a southbound Chevrolet Camora on M Street crashed into the driver’s side of the Nissan.
KMPH.com
Tulare County Sheriff's Office arrest 23-year-old man in connection with Ivanhoe shooting
IVANHOE, Calif. — Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office located and arrested Jaime Humberto Ambriz of Ivanhoe on Sunday afternoon in connection with the October 7th shooting in Ivanhoe. According to TSCO, the 23-year-old was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility and faces charges of attempted...
