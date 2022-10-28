ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMPH.com

Police put an end to active sideshow in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police put an end to an active sideshow in Fresno. Officers were patrolling through the area of Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Saturday night. Police located an active sideshow and stopped many vehicles for participating. Officials say they impounded and charged the drivers with multiple...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspected armed robbers arrested following crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people suspected in an armed robbery were arrested Monday morning after crashing at Hwy. 99 and Fresno St. in Fresno. Police responded to a call about an armed robbery that took place around 6:00 a.m. at a motel in northwest Fresno. The victim said...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shooting into Visalia home injures 1, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after shots were fired into a home in the early hours of Halloween, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 3:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Park Street and Houston Avenue for a report of a shooting into a home. When officers arrived, […]
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot while sitting inside home in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot while sitting in his home early Monday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out to Houston Avenue and Park Street around 3:07 a.m. for reports of somebody who shot into a home. When officers arrived, they found one...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Car crashes into house in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A car crashed into a house early Monday morning in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say a car was going eastbound on Butler Avenue around 3:00 a.m. Officers say it hit a light post and ended up crashing into a house near Chance and Butler avenues. According […]
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Domestic Violence-Related Kidnapping Ends in Arrest

This morning just before 10:30 AM, officers responded to a home near Herndon and Sunnyside regarding a kidnapping that had just occurred. A family member of the victim called 911 reporting to our dispatcher’s that their adult daughter’s boyfriend had just forced his way into the home and took her.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

One person shot at Halloween party in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — One person was shot at a Halloween party early Saturday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out around 1:12 a.m. to the 3800 block of West Prospect for reports of a disturbance outside of a house that was having a Halloween party.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

U-Haul truck submerged in Bear Creek after crash

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A U-Haul truck was found submerged in Bear Creek Saturday morning after a crash, according to CHP Merced. CHP Merced officers were called out to Bear Creek, just under Highway 99, for a U-Haul submerged in the water after a crash on the highway. CHP...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Multiple guns found during traffic stop in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police officers found multiple guns during a traffic stop in Southeast Fresno. Officers pulled over a car near Winery and Lane Avenues for multiple vehicle code violations. They were able to identify the driver as a known gang associate who had previous arrests regarding...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Deputies arrest man for shooting woman, at officers

TULARE COUNTY – An Ivanhoe man shot a woman and then turned the gun on deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance call. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, deputies were called to a home near Avenue 330 and Road 156 in Ivanhoe for a domestic disturbance. When the first deputy arrived, Joey See, 24, shot the woman inside the home and then fired several rounds at the deputy as he approached the front door.
IVANHOE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on M Street [Merced, CA]

Buena Vista Drive Two-Car Collision Resulted in One Fatality. The deadly collision happened around 1:35 p.m. in the area near Buena Vista Drive in the city of Merced. According to the police, an eastbound Nissan on Buena Vista Drive pulled into M Street. As a result, a southbound Chevrolet Camora on M Street crashed into the driver’s side of the Nissan.
MERCED, CA

