WHAS 11

Cardi B Shares Adorable Photos of Her Son Wave and Hints at Wanting Baby No. 3

Cardi B has babies on the brain! On Sunday, the proud mom shared photos of her and Offset’s 1-year-old son, Wave -- and hinted at wanting another child. “My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finish [sic] and have my third,” the 30-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter.
WHAS 11

Matthew Perry Reveals How People Will Know If He's Relapsed

Matthew Perry is sharing how people will know he needs help. In the 53-year-old actor's interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC News, which came ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated memoir, Perry discussed his struggles with addiction and how fans, friends and family will know if he's in trouble again.
WHAS 11

Khloe Kardashian Is Keeping Her Dating Options Open, Remains Cordial With Tristan Thompson, Source Says

Khloe Kardashian is in the next phase of her dating life! A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is keeping an open mind when it comes to finding her next partner. "Khloe is keeping her options open when it comes to dating, a source tells ET. "She hasn't fully moved on from everything that's happened with Tristan, but she is really focused on their relationship as a family and doesn't want to rush and bring another man into the picture at this point."
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHAS 11

'The Best Man' Cast Returns for Their 'Final Chapters' in Peacock Series Teaser: Watch!

The crew is back and better than ever! Peacock dropped the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: Final Chapters, on Saturday. In a full circle moment for the franchise, the streamer revealed the footage at this year's Urbanworld Film Festival where the original The Best Man film premiered in 1999.
WHAS 11

Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!

Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
WHAS 11

Amber Ruffin Addresses Rumors She's Replacing Trevor Noah on 'The Daily Show'

Amber Ruffin has been owning the late-night talk show with her groundbreaking series, The Amber Ruffin Show, but is she ready to move on? During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday, Ruffin addressed rumors that she'll be taking over The Daily Show when its current host, Trevor Noah, takes his leave.
WHAS 11

'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Are Married

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch have finally said "I do!" The Bachelor in Paradise alums tied the knot on Friday, four years after they met on the reality dating show. According to People, the couple exchanged vows at the Powel Crosley Estate in Sarasota, Florida. Loch stunned in a custom Gaila Lahav gown, with Wendt opting for a traditional black tuxedo. Their nearly 1-year-old son, August, adorably matched dad, and was by his side during the ceremony, waiting patiently at the altar for his mom to make her grand entrance.
SARASOTA, FL
The Guardian

Something in the Dirt review – meta DIY sci-fi is a paean to LA esoterica

Between the likes of Host, Bo Burnham’s Inside and Jacob Estes’s He’s Watching, there’s a respectable pandemic oeuvre emerging – and Something in the Dirt is one of the best yet. This sci-fi-dusted paean to Los Angeles slackerdom is fairly typical for the lockdown genre: a torrent of self-involved invention about not much more than the process of its own creation. But director-stars Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead approach their two-hander with a sly humour and wonderment that prevents it from disappearing up its own fundament.

