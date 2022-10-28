Scares took a backseat to smiles Monday afternoon community members and ECU Health staff put on a Halloween parade for patients at James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital. Fire trucks, floats and fresh air were on the agenda for children and their families, who got a chance to step outside for a much needed respite from their hospital rooms. “I didn’t think she’d get to celebrate Halloween today because we...

