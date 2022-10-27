Read full article on original website
Sheryl Lee Ralph Details Rihanna Calling Her to Star in Savage x Fenty Fashion Show (Exclusive)
Sheryl Lee Ralph is going from the classroom to the runway! The Abbott Elementary star was recently revealed to be one of the stars featured in Rihanna's highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show. The show will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Nov. 9.
'Call Me Kat' Cast Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan With Emotional Montage
The cast of Fox's Call Me Kat paid loving tribute to their late co-star, Leslie Jordan, during Thursday's episode. The tribute included a video montage of Jordan’s best moments from the sitcom, along with footage from his appearances on Fox shows The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids and LEGO Masters.
'Saturday Night Live' Alum Chris Redd Addresses NYC Attack that Left Him Hospitalized
Chris Redd is speaking out following an attack that left him hospitalized. On Sunday, the Saturday Night Live alum took to his Instagram Story to thank everyone for the well-wishes following the news of his attack. “I’ve been resting up like crazy but I want to say thank you thank...
D.H. Peligro, Dead Kennedys and Former Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer, Dead at 63
D.H. Peligro, the longtime drummer for the punk band Dead Kennedys, who worked briefly with The Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died. He was 63. The Dead Kennedys confirmed the news of his death in a tribute post on Instagram, stating that police believe he died following an accidental fall.
'Dahmer': Ryan Murphy Reached Out to the Victims' Families and Friends But Says No One Responded
In one of the first times since Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was released and became a massive hit on Netflix, co-creator Ryan Murphy is speaking out about the team's lengthy research and writing, which included outreach to many people associated with the victims of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
Amber Ruffin Addresses Rumors She's Replacing Trevor Noah on 'The Daily Show'
Amber Ruffin has been owning the late-night talk show with her groundbreaking series, The Amber Ruffin Show, but is she ready to move on? During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday, Ruffin addressed rumors that she'll be taking over The Daily Show when its current host, Trevor Noah, takes his leave.
Cardi B Shares Adorable Photos of Her Son Wave and Hints at Wanting Baby No. 3
Cardi B has babies on the brain! On Sunday, the proud mom shared photos of her and Offset’s 1-year-old son, Wave -- and hinted at wanting another child. “My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finish [sic] and have my third,” the 30-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter.
La La Anthony Addresses Split From Carmelo Anthony, Says She 'Never' Turned a Blind Eye to Cheating
La La Anthony doesn't see herself ever getting married again. The BMF star reflected on her divorce from Carmelo Anthony during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Thursday, declaring that getting hitched was a one-time deal for her. "I'm never getting married again," she pronounced. "It's one of those...
Khloe Kardashian Is Keeping Her Dating Options Open, Remains Cordial With Tristan Thompson, Source Says
Khloe Kardashian is in the next phase of her dating life! A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is keeping an open mind when it comes to finding her next partner. "Khloe is keeping her options open when it comes to dating, a source tells ET. "She hasn't fully moved on from everything that's happened with Tristan, but she is really focused on their relationship as a family and doesn't want to rush and bring another man into the picture at this point."
Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!
Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
