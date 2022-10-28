ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cincy Jungle

Pair of Bengals seen as potential trade targets, according to NFL insider

The NFL trade deadline has arrived. With some teams looking to make some big moves, the Cincinnati Bengals may have some backups that contending teams are interested in, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. The two players mentioned by Breer are offensive tackle Isaiah Prince and safety/kickoff returner Brandon...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Must Direct Mike Tomlin To Take New Approach As Head Coach in 2022

I’m not so old that I can remember when the Pittsburgh Steelers were the laughing stock of the NFL. A bye-gone era’s version of the Detroit Lions, New York Jets or even the then Oakland Raiders for those Gen Z or Millennials who are not aware of the hard times this franchise suffered through. Shoot, I was in my teens when the post Steel Curtain gang all hung it up. Those Steelers squads post 1984 suffered some poor seasons, sans the ’85 and ’89 playoff runs, the last of the Chuck Noll era.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (11/2): Uncomfortable truth surfaces

The Bengals and Cincinnati-based Grippo Potato Chip Company have announced a new multi-year partnership that makes Grippo's Chips the Official Hometown Chip of the Cincinnati Bengals. Grippo's Chips will be available at concession stands throughout Paycor Stadium beginning with Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Co-branded Grippo's products will be available at select local retailers in the near future.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Free agent cornerbacks the Bengals could target

The hits just keep coming for the Cincinnati Bengals. During their embarrassing loss to the Cleveland Browns Monday night when star cornerback Chidobe Awuzie went down with a torn ACL. Awuzie, who is far and away the best corner the Bengals have, was playing at an extremely high level this...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Browns Inactives: Eli Apple, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have announced their inactives for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup. For the road team, here’s who is inactive. Coming into Week 8, the Bengals had already ruled out Ja’Marr Chase, Stanley Morgan and Josh Tupou due to injury, while Eli Apple was listed as doubtful to play.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

One winner and many losers in Bengals’ rough 32-13 loss to Browns

Halloween night was certainly terrifying for the Cincinnati Bengals. They’ve fallen to 4-4 on the season and 0-3 in the AFC North after suffering a brutal fifth-straight loss to the Cleveland Browns. Joe Burrow suffered a plethora of hits, and Cincinnati’s playoff chances plummeted dramatically while Cleveland’s odds simultaneously were kept alive.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Chidobe Awuzie suffers ACL tear

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a torn ACL in Monday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple media reports. Awuzie injured his knee late in the first half of the 32-13 loss to Cleveland. It was actually still a close game when he went down, as the Bengals defense was doing enough to hold its own against the Browns. But once Awuzie went out, the Browns offense really began shredding Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Reacts Survey Week 9

For the second time in a year, the Cincinnati Bengals have suffered a midseason blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns. Around this time in 2021, we saw the Bengals get demolished at home by their in-state rivals en route to a 41-16 defeat. At least this time was a road...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals rookie report: Dax Hill gets a shot at cornerback

Welp. This is where they are. The benefit of having a healthy and talented veteran roster is there’s no need to rely on rookies before they’re ready. That luxury has expired in an instant. Three rookies for the Cincinnati Bengals started in Monday night’s loss to the Cleveland...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Ickey Woods weighs in on Cincinnati’s 2022 season

The Cincinnati Bengals took one on the chin in Cleveland on Halloween night. Playing on the holiday hasn’t been kind to them, nor have away primetime games. Regardless, the Bengals are around where they were last year, record-wise, but the injuries are piling up. Who better to weigh in on the state of the Bengals than one of their great former players and fan ambassadors, Ickey Woods?!
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy