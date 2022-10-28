Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
Related
thecomeback.com
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
A.J. Brown got drug tested by the NFL after his 3 TD game Sunday and fans had jokes
A.J. Brown had a huge game Sunday for the Eagles, catching three touchdown passes all in the first half in Philadelphia’s 35-13 win over Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Titans wide receiver was pretty much unstoppable, as he finished with 156 yards on six catches. After...
Cincy Jungle
Pair of Bengals seen as potential trade targets, according to NFL insider
The NFL trade deadline has arrived. With some teams looking to make some big moves, the Cincinnati Bengals may have some backups that contending teams are interested in, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. The two players mentioned by Breer are offensive tackle Isaiah Prince and safety/kickoff returner Brandon...
Yardbarker
Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Must Direct Mike Tomlin To Take New Approach As Head Coach in 2022
I’m not so old that I can remember when the Pittsburgh Steelers were the laughing stock of the NFL. A bye-gone era’s version of the Detroit Lions, New York Jets or even the then Oakland Raiders for those Gen Z or Millennials who are not aware of the hard times this franchise suffered through. Shoot, I was in my teens when the post Steel Curtain gang all hung it up. Those Steelers squads post 1984 suffered some poor seasons, sans the ’85 and ’89 playoff runs, the last of the Chuck Noll era.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Adam Zimmer, a Bengals analyst and son of NFL head coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday morning. He was 38 years old, and circumstances of his death were not announced. Zimmer had been with the Bengals since July as an offensive analyst. His coaching career began in 2006, when he was...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (11/2): Uncomfortable truth surfaces
The Bengals and Cincinnati-based Grippo Potato Chip Company have announced a new multi-year partnership that makes Grippo's Chips the Official Hometown Chip of the Cincinnati Bengals. Grippo's Chips will be available at concession stands throughout Paycor Stadium beginning with Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Co-branded Grippo's products will be available at select local retailers in the near future.
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns 'played to all of their potential' in blowout of Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND — Well, it finally happened. It finally happened. The Browns played to all of their potential in a Monday-night wipeout of the Bengals, dominating Joe Burrow and Cincinnati — who came into Cleveland red-hot — 32-13. That four-game losing streak is over. That losing streak at...
Cincy Jungle
Free agent cornerbacks the Bengals could target
The hits just keep coming for the Cincinnati Bengals. During their embarrassing loss to the Cleveland Browns Monday night when star cornerback Chidobe Awuzie went down with a torn ACL. Awuzie, who is far and away the best corner the Bengals have, was playing at an extremely high level this...
After trades, how many picks do the Bears have in 2023 NFL Draft?
After making two major deals over the last week, the Bears have now stockpiled a few extra picks for what will be an important 2023 NFL Draft.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Browns Inactives: Eli Apple, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out
The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have announced their inactives for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup. For the road team, here’s who is inactive. Coming into Week 8, the Bengals had already ruled out Ja’Marr Chase, Stanley Morgan and Josh Tupou due to injury, while Eli Apple was listed as doubtful to play.
Cincy Jungle
One winner and many losers in Bengals’ rough 32-13 loss to Browns
Halloween night was certainly terrifying for the Cincinnati Bengals. They’ve fallen to 4-4 on the season and 0-3 in the AFC North after suffering a brutal fifth-straight loss to the Cleveland Browns. Joe Burrow suffered a plethora of hits, and Cincinnati’s playoff chances plummeted dramatically while Cleveland’s odds simultaneously were kept alive.
ICR: Cincinnati to host a four-star prospect and potential hometown hero this Saturday
Cincinnati will host dozens of talented prospects this Saturday for the matchup against Navy but none more important than Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller running.
Cincy Jungle
Chidobe Awuzie suffers ACL tear
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a torn ACL in Monday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, according to multiple media reports. Awuzie injured his knee late in the first half of the 32-13 loss to Cleveland. It was actually still a close game when he went down, as the Bengals defense was doing enough to hold its own against the Browns. But once Awuzie went out, the Browns offense really began shredding Cincinnati.
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and pregame thread
The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns are set for a Monday Night Football matchup to wrap up Week 8. The Bengals will be without Ja’Marr Chase at wide receiver, but the Browns will be without top corner Denzel Ward and tight end David Njoku among several other key players.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Reacts Survey Week 9
For the second time in a year, the Cincinnati Bengals have suffered a midseason blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns. Around this time in 2021, we saw the Bengals get demolished at home by their in-state rivals en route to a 41-16 defeat. At least this time was a road...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals rookie report: Dax Hill gets a shot at cornerback
Welp. This is where they are. The benefit of having a healthy and talented veteran roster is there’s no need to rely on rookies before they’re ready. That luxury has expired in an instant. Three rookies for the Cincinnati Bengals started in Monday night’s loss to the Cleveland...
Cincy Jungle
Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Ickey Woods weighs in on Cincinnati’s 2022 season
The Cincinnati Bengals took one on the chin in Cleveland on Halloween night. Playing on the holiday hasn’t been kind to them, nor have away primetime games. Regardless, the Bengals are around where they were last year, record-wise, but the injuries are piling up. Who better to weigh in on the state of the Bengals than one of their great former players and fan ambassadors, Ickey Woods?!
Comments / 1