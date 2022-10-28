Read full article on original website
Now streaming: ‘Blockbuster’ on Netflix, ‘Weird: The Al Yankovich Story’ on Roku Channel
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and other services. Stanley Tucci is the "Inside Man: Season 1" (TV-MA), a convicted murderer and criminal genius who helps a gentle vicar (David Tennant) solve a mystery of a missing woman. The clever crime drama with a witty edge comes from writer/creator Steven Moffat, who gave us "Sherlock," and Tucci has fun playing his Hannibal Lecter-like antihero. (Netflix)
‘Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story’: Felicia Day & Tom Lenk on Surprise Cameos, Finale Twists
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story Season 1.]. After 10 weeks, the saga of Headless — the web series from Shipwrecked Comedy based on the famous Legend of Sleepy Hollow story — has finally come to an end, with some tantalizing reveals in the form of plot twists, cliffhangers, and special surprise guest stars.
Why ‘The Masked Singer’ isn’t airing tonight
Is “The Masked Singer” on tonight? Why isn’t “The Masked Singer” on tonight? When does “The Masked Singer” air again?
Maneskin to release third album RUSH! in January
Maneskin have announced their third studio album, ‘RUSH!’. The 2021 Eurovision winners will drop their follow-up to 2021’s ‘Teatro D’ira: Vol. I' on January 20, 2023. Recent singles that are likely to feature include ‘The Loneliest’ and ‘Supermodel', while a new song called 'Kool Kids'...
Amazon Music
Amazon Music expands catalog to 100M songs for members. Amazon Music is gearing up for a massive content expansion: The streaming giant will offer a full catalog of music with more than 100 million songs for members The streaming service tells The Associated Press that members will gain hundreds of millions of songs — up from 2 million — in shuffle mode without any advertisement at no additional costs. It will also include most top podcasts ad-free including Wondery’s catalog of premium shows including “MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories” and Keke Palmer’s new original podcast “Baby, this is Keke Palmer.” Amazon Music says the decision behind the huge increase came after customers pressed for a full catalog.
