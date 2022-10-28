ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

With Bolsonaro tamed in defeat, Brazil steps back from brink

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In the run-up to Brazil’s presidential election, many feared a narrow result would be contested and spell the death knell for Latin America’s largest democracy. So far, however, the worst fears have been averted, despite a nail-biting victory for former leftist President...
The Guardian

Tech firms becoming ‘too big to govern’, says Uber whistleblower

Governments are losing the battle to regulate big tech and company insiders should step forward to expose “bad apples” in the sector, according to the Uber whistleblower. Mark MacGann – the taxi firm’s former chief lobbyist in Europe, the Middle East and Africa – leaked more than 124,000 company files to the Guardian this year, revealing how the ride-hailing company flouted laws, duped police, exploited violence against drivers and secretly lobbied governments from 2013-2017.

Comments / 0

Community Policy