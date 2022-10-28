Governments are losing the battle to regulate big tech and company insiders should step forward to expose “bad apples” in the sector, according to the Uber whistleblower. Mark MacGann – the taxi firm’s former chief lobbyist in Europe, the Middle East and Africa – leaked more than 124,000 company files to the Guardian this year, revealing how the ride-hailing company flouted laws, duped police, exploited violence against drivers and secretly lobbied governments from 2013-2017.

13 MINUTES AGO