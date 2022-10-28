It's impossible to escape injury in any sport, but at the end of the day, an athlete's or driver's health is more important than a race or a game. Naturally, NASCAR fans were concerned about driver Tyler Reddick after he pulled out of a recent NASCAR race at the Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. What happened to Tyler Reddick that caused him to say that his head hurt?

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO