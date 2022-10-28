Read full article on original website
Nana Karen's Noodle House opens today in DanvilleThe Planking TravelerDanville, VA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
God's Storehouse desires to feed 400 elementary school children in Danville who deal with food insecurityCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
NASCAR: Chase Elliott’s team has been eliminated
The #9 Hendrick Motorsports team of Chase Elliott is no longer eligible to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series owner championship. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott secured a spot in his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 this past Sunday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway, giving him a chance to compete for a second title at Phoenix Raceway this coming Sunday afternoon.
Kevin Harvick’s 7-Word, 1-Hashtag Take on Ross Chastain Was the Best NASCAR Reaction
Kevin Harvick took a took at Ross Chastain's amazing Martinsville finish and expressed regret at not making better use of his time over the years. The post Kevin Harvick’s 7-Word, 1-Hashtag Take on Ross Chastain Was the Best NASCAR Reaction appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Larson's Wife Katelyn Shotgunned a Beer in Victory Lane After His 2021 Title Win
Last November, Kyle Larson capped off a dominant NASCAR season with a win at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Larson came into the 2021 season following a lengthy suspension in 2020 that was handed down by officials after Larson said a racial slur during a NASCAR iRacing livestream event. The resulting controversy led to Larson's firing from Chip Ganassi Racing, and from mid-April to October 2020, Larson was suspended from NASCAR competition.
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr. Decision News
On Tuesday afternoon, the NASCAR world learned that Dale Earnhardt Jr will be in two Xfinity Series starts next season. According to a report from Matt Weaver of Racing America, Dale Jr announced the news this afternoon. The two races are still yet to be determined, but he unveiled the car he'll be driving for one of them.
Every NASCAR Fan Tweeted the Same Ty Gibbs Joke, but This Is Serious
Ty Gibbs's abhorrent treatment of Brandon Jones at Martinsville reminded many of the 2015 incident there between Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano. The post Every NASCAR Fan Tweeted the Same Ty Gibbs Joke, but This Is Serious appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Denny Hamlin Radio Communication Reveals Chaos During Ross Chastain’s Miracle Move and Complete Dejection After Crossing Finish Line and Realizing What Just Happened
Denny Hamlin thought he was advancing to the Championship 4 until he crossed the finish line at Martinsville, and the radio communication reveals the painful moment he realized the run at his first elusive title was over. The post Denny Hamlin Radio Communication Reveals Chaos During Ross Chastain’s Miracle Move and Complete Dejection After Crossing Finish Line and Realizing What Just Happened appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Not Happy With Ross Chastain’s Last Lap Move at Martinsville
While fans lost their minds watching Ross Chastain ride the wall on his way to qualifying for the Championship 4, other drivers didn’t like it. The NASCAR Cup Series field was a little torn on what Chastain did at Martinsville. It was an exhilarating finish and one that will go down in history.
topgear.com
Is Ross Chastain’s final NASCAR lap the greatest overtake of all time?
The videos and multiple camera angles have been doing the rounds on social media since Sunday evening, but if we’re honest Ross Chastain’s glorious video game-inspired final lap wall-ride overtake has yet to sink in. If you’ve absolutely no idea what we’re talking about, just watch the incredible...
Tyler Reddick Disturbing Radio Communication at Martinsville Reveals He Just Might Be Latest Driver to Suffer Concussion
Tyler Reddick exited Martinsville early with a headache, and that news took a concerning turn later when it was reported that the driver had not felt right all week following a big impact at Homestead. The post Tyler Reddick Disturbing Radio Communication at Martinsville Reveals He Just Might Be Latest Driver to Suffer Concussion appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ty Gibbs Ends His Dirty-Winning Weekend at Martinsville With Multiple Disastrous Interviews, Including 1 Where He Awkwardly Compared Himself to Jesus
Ty Gibbs won dirty at Martinsville and then afterward gave two bizarre interviews, including one where he made an awkward comparison with Jesus, and another where he sounded like a robot. The post Ty Gibbs Ends His Dirty-Winning Weekend at Martinsville With Multiple Disastrous Interviews, Including 1 Where He Awkwardly Compared Himself to Jesus appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
Is NASCAR Driver Tyler Reddick OK? He Pulled out of a Race After Saying His Head Hurt
It's impossible to escape injury in any sport, but at the end of the day, an athlete's or driver's health is more important than a race or a game. Naturally, NASCAR fans were concerned about driver Tyler Reddick after he pulled out of a recent NASCAR race at the Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. What happened to Tyler Reddick that caused him to say that his head hurt?
FOX Sports
What do other NASCAR drivers think of Ross Chastain's daring move?
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The finishes of the races during the Martinsville Speedway weekend will have fans talking and drivers wondering about how they will impact the championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Ty Gibbs wrecked his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Brandon Jones, on the final lap to win the Xfinity...
NBC Sports
Dr. Diandra: Explaining Ross Chastain’s Martinsville move
Ross Chastain provided a superb physics lesson at Martinsville. Here’s how he managed to pass five cars in the last half-lap of the race. Imagine swinging a tennis ball tied to a string above your head. The ball moves in a circle because of the string. That string provides...
Road & Track
Here's the Telemetry for Ross Chastain's Wild Wall Ride
No, we're not yet tired of talking about Ross Chastain's wall ride. FOX's NASCAR Race Hub put together an animation of the move complete with telemetry, and it confirms that Chastain was fully committed. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
Ars Technica
NASCAR driver stuns racing world with a move learned from Nintendo GameCube
On Sunday, NASCAR driver Ross Chastain made history with an unprecedented wall-riding maneuver that qualified him for a championship race and set the record for the fastest lap on the track at 18.845 seconds. Remarkably, Chastain said he learned the move playing NASCAR 2005 on the Nintendo GameCube when he was a kid.
JR Motorsports set for big announcement in November 2022
JR Motorsports and Bass Pro Shops are set for a special announcement on Tuesday, November 1 at 3:00 PM ET in Concord, North Carolina.
