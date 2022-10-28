Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Adam Devine Returns for ‘Bumper in Berlin’ in First Trailer (VIDEO)
Adam Devine‘s Bumper is back! The fan-favorite acapella-singing character from the popular Pitch Perfect film franchise is heading his own spinoff as Peacock prepares to launch Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. Officially set to premiere Wednesday, November 23, the series follows Bumper’s continued quest for music stardom with the...
Albany Herald
‘Firefly Lane’ Trailer Teases Drama for Tully & Kate in Season 2 (VIDEO)
“Promise me that we will always be there for each other,” Tully (Katherine Heigl) tells Kate (Sarah Chalke) in the Firefly Lane trailer for the first part of its second season. Unfortunately, that can’t always be true for the best friends at the center of the Netflix series, which...
Albany Herald
Get to Know ‘Abbott Elementary’s Season 2 Breakout Keyla Monterroso Mejia
Abbott Elementary has been appointment viewing since its Season 1 premiere in 2021, but in Season 2 there’s even more reasons to tune into the Emmy-winning comedy which includes the addition of recurring guest star Keyla Monterroso Mejia. The actress broke through in 2021 with her run as hopeful...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
TODAY.com
Christina Applegate on the subtle signs that led to MS diagnosis: ‘I wish I had paid attention’
Christina Applegate is opening up about the early physical symptoms in her body that led to her being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. During an interview with The New York Times published Nov. 1, Applegate, 50, revealed that she first noticed changes in her body several years ago while shooting the first season of the Netflix dark comedy "Dead To Me."
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff
Offset subtly pays homage to Takeoff. Takeoff’s death has led to a flood of tributes from the hip-hop community. From OGs to the new generation, those who had the pleasure of being in Takeoff’s presence have had nothing but praise for him. Last night, we heard from a...
Albany Herald
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Series Sets Early 2023 Premiere Date
HBO‘s much anticipated The Last of Us series, adapted from the popular PlayStation title, now has an official premiere date of January 15, 2023. The official date announcement comes only a day after HBO Max users spotted a leak from the streaming service about the series, showcasing the release day. The first season of The Last of Us will consist of 9 episodes and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. The first episode will be directed by Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole).
Albany Herald
Angela Bassett's tribute to courageous women is the inspiration you need today
Angela Bassett gave a rousing speech about female empowerment at the Glamour Women of the Year event on Tuesday night. The "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star, who was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the event, reflected on the courageous women, on screen and off, who have impacted her life.
‘The Sandman’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
“The Sandman” is returning to Netflix. The streaming platform has officially renewed the Neil Gaiman series based on the DC Comics universe, expanding the franchise with new episodes based on other stories from the graphic novels. Leading up to Wednesday’s evening announcement, there was rampant speculation among Netflix subscribers about whether “The Sandman” would be renewed or was even canceled, despite its success, even leading Gaiman to dispute a tweet from a fan account online. And while Netflix has renewed “The Sandman,” it’s not exactly coming back for a Season 2, as the show will focus on other aspects of the...
Albany Herald
‘Dead To Me’: Jen & Judy Are Back for One Last Ride in Final Season Trailer (VIDEO)
Break out the oversized wine glasses and put out the Mexican lasagna: after an over two-year hiatus, Netflix‘s Dead To Me is finally back for its third and final season this November and we’re about to embark on a wild last ride, judging by the newly-dropped trailer!. Created...
‘Blockbuster’: What Time Does the New Show Premiere on Netflix?
Netflix's new show, 'Blockbuster,' makes its debut on Nov. 3. What time can subscribers expect the workplace comedy on the platform?
Albany Herald
Melissa Fumero & Randall Park Get Grilled on Their ‘Blockbuster’ Knowledge (VIDEO)
Do you remember the days of perusing shelf-after-shelf of films in the local video store? Well, Netflix is bringing back all of the nostalgia with its latest comedy Blockbuster, which is about the last remaining store from the video rental franchise, and at the helm of the sweet title are stars Melissa Fumero and Randall Park.
Albany Herald
Lena Horne becomes first Black woman to have a Broadway theater named after her
A theater on Broadway has been officially renamed in honor of the late actress and civil rights activist Lena Horne. Horne is the first Black woman to have a theater named in her honor.
Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle And Other Marvel Stars To Headline Fundraiser For Wisconsin Democrats
With the midterm elections just days away, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Rosario Dawson, Natalia Cordova, and Clark Gregg are on the bill for a fundraiser for Wisconsin Democrats. The online event, billed as “The Marvel Cast Unites To Save Democracy,” is the latest in a line of cast reunions that the state’s party has hosted, driving up online small-dollar donations. The event on Sunday evening has no ticket price, but the invite advises that most donors are chipping in $27. Also appearing will be Mandela Barnes, seeking to unseat Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI). More guests are expected to be added in the...
‘Nocebo’ Review: She Cooks, She Cleans, She Wreaks Supernatural Vengeance
There are two ways domestic service can go in horror movies: Either the innocent worker is walking into a diabolical trap, or she (it’s almost always a woman) is in fact the smiling angel of death, bringing doom to privileged employers who are oblivious of peril until it’s too late. In Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” which reaches theaters later this month, we get Scenario No. 1. In Lorcan Finnegan’s new “Nocebo,” about another immigrant laborer hired into a wealthy household, it is No. 2. Similarly offering somewhat upscale genre fare, this first-ever co-production between Ireland and the Philippines is a diverting if...
Albany Herald
Celebs Are Bringing Back the Bucket Bag—Shop It Now
Buckets aren’t just for beaches. Meghan Markle recently ventured out for a shopping trip looking off-duty chic in a now sold-out $595 olive green Malia Mills jumpsuit and a $128 wide-brimmed Panama Hat from Cuyana. The Duchess of Sussex finished off her look with a bag that cost more than both of these items combined: A Louela Leather Bucket Bag from Chloé that goes for $2,500.
Albany Herald
Buckle Up! Overalls Are Back!
The overall fashion vibe for 2022 is laidback sexy Y2K style and celebs are influencers like Blake Lively, Jennifer Garner and Camila Cabello are throwing it back Friends-style sporting their favorite pair of overalls. Whether opting for oversized, fitted, denim, distressed, colored or baggy, this trend is one we are all in for, and we love that it's a silhouette that looks good on all body types. We found a lot of pairs to play with, so scroll to find the perfect pair (or two) for you!
Albany Herald
Jennifer Lawrence says Adele warned her not to do misfire movie 'Passengers'
Rumor has it, Adele isn't just a great singer -- she's also great at career advice. That is, at least, according to Jennifer Lawrence. In an interview with the New York Times published on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress reflected on her career and some sage advice the superstar singer once gave her that, in hindsight, she wishes she'd heeded.
Traditional TV beats streaming in ratings as overnight viewer numbers for Netflix are revealed for the first time
Netflix might be the top streaming service but new figures reveal traditional TV attracts just as many – and often a lot more – viewers for individual shows. Netflix is now part of the Barb audience measurement system, meaning that for the first time its overnight ratings are available along with those of other TV services.
