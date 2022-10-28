Read full article on original website
David Thompson obituary
David E. Thompson, 82, of Hamilton, formerly of Brookline, retired chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Haley & Aldrich, Inc., of Boston, passed away from pancreatic cancer on October 31, 2022. He was the adored husband of Deborah E. (Marks) Thompson. Born in Norwood, he was the...
Letter: Let’s talk about guns
Once more, let’s talk about guns. WBZ1030 reported this week that the United States is up to 40 school shootings in 2022. Guess who has a solid A rating and fresh endorsement from the NRA? It is not Kristin Kassner, Democratic candidate running for state representative of the 2nd Essex District.
Nicole Downer obituary
The family of Nicole Marie Downer sadly announces her passing on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Kaplan Family House. Nicole was born on July 31, 1989, to the late Joyce Downer and the late Michael Downer along with her twin sister, the late Courtney Downer, who passed on June 25, 2021, at Anna Jaques Hospital.
Appeal launches, then stalls, on Market Street townhouses
IPSWICH — The zoning board of appeals has held its first hearing on a proposal to build five new townhouses behind a Victorian house on Market Street. The appeal was filed earlier this year after Kevin Perelli’s initial application at the planning board failed to proceed. But at...
Ipswich Legal Notice: RFP for lease of space for wireless communications
The Town of Ipswich, the Awarding Authorities, submits a Request for Proposals from companies for the Leasing of space for the Wireless Communications Facility in Ipswich Massachusetts, in accordance with the documents prepared by The Town of Ipswich. The Leasing agreements will be awarded to the highest and most advantageous...
Letter: Although Kassner has not ever run for office she has been very involved in getting things done
Kristin Kassner. Although she has not ever run for office, she has been very involved in getting things done with town, regional and state offices. She has been a town planner in Burlington for the last 20 years. She has worked there for long-term goals and worked with partners up and down the Route 3 corridor.
Letter: Memories of Quints
As an aside, having re-read your column of October 12, 2022, I can’t help but reflect on the insular nature of that town I left behind some 39 years ago. It just so happened that during my junior and senior years (1976-1978) at Ipswich High School, I had secured gainful employment at Quint’s Drug Store.
Drought situation improving but northeastern Massachusetts still worst-affected area
IPSWICH — A storm system exiting the Great Lakes earlier in the week moved north, resulting in improvements to the long-term drought conditions across New England. However, the week’s rainfall still wasn’t enough to get Essex County out of a severe drought status. According to the U.S....
Cross country results from Cape Ann League championship meet
The boys and girls cross country teams traveled to the Wrentham Development Center Saturday for the Cape Ann League championship meet. Coach Steve Bartholomew noted, “Our senior captain Amelia Stacy won the Baker Division Runner of the Year award. The team won the league sportsmanship award. In the race we had 10 out of 12 runners run their fastest race of the season.”
Outsidah: Reflections on the County Street bridge conundrum
I have an Episcopalian friend who lives at the corner of County and Poplar in Ipswich. Now that the bridge is one-way heading north, she can go to church — but she can’t go back home. She loves the church, and the church family loves her, but nobody...
Bob Moon “sour series” beer launched by True North Ale Co.
IPSWICH — Brewed with a blend of cranberry and blood orange flavors True North Ale company releases a new seasonal drink, Bog Moon Rising. It is the latest in the company’s 2022 “sour series” of beers. “Our seasonal sour is brewed with cranberry and blood orange...
Photos: Downtown trick or treat
IPSWICH — Gangs of kids descended on the downtown area Saturday for trick or treat. Sponsored by the Ipswich Business Roundtable, the day saw traders lay on bucket loads of candy. Some store owners, like Mark Warner, said they bought around 1,500 pieces. Others weren’t so sure of the...
The dark-eyed junco is one of the area’s most important winter birds
If you are running in the forest, watch for a knot of long-tailed sparrows with bright eyes. You may hear them singing with each other: a series of high-pitched “. ” sounds, like quick electric shocks. If you are lucky, you will also hear their trilling “riiiiiing riiiiiing” like an...
Regular football season ends with loss to Clippers
The football team wound up its regular season Friday with a game against Newburyport. Hosted by the Clippers at the James T. Stehlin Field, the final score was Newburyport 42, Ipswich 14. The next big game to look forward to is the traditional Thanksgiving one against Hamilton-Wenham. That will be...
