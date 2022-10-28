Read full article on original website
Hartwell resigns as athletics director per reports
LOGAN — John Hartwell, Utah State University’s Athletics Director, has announced his resignation after seven-and-a-half years, per multiple sources. Hartwell confirmed he was leaving in a press release Tuesday afternoon. “As I leave Utah State, I want you to know I have the highest regard for the student...
Is Utah State a bicycle-friendly campus?
With around 200 students choosing cycling as their preferred method of transport, bikers’ safety is a concern on Utah State University’s campus. USU has been ranked a gold-level bicycle-friendly university by The League of American Bicyclists, an award given to institutions that promote safe and accessible biking. However,...
Logan’s biking community emphasizes inclusion: Anyone can hop on a bike
Rock music filtered through the speakers and mixed with the sound of bicycle wheels turning and the clank of various tools at Aggie Blue Bikes, Utah State University’s bike shop. Founded in 2005, Aggie Blue Bikes is the heart of the campus biking community and welcomes students wanting to...
Edith Bowen Outdoor Programs: Lifelong learning and growth
For the 33rd year, Edith Bowen Laboratory School, a unit of the Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services, took its fifth-grade students to Teton Science School. Headquartered in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Teton Science School focuses on science-based experiences and builds on past outings to expand skills. According...
Local ski resorts, winter sport equipment rentals
Outdoor Programs Rental Shop: located at the back of the ARC. Telemark Ski Package (Skis, boots, poles, skins) Student Price: $19.50 for day use, $39 for weekend use. Alpine Ski Package (Skis, boots, poles) Student Price: $13 for day use, $39 for weekend use. Snowboard Package (Board and boots) Student...
Guest Column: You’re not alone: A guide to resources as we end Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the 2021 Campus Climate Survey on Sexual Misconduct, approximately 1 in 15 students and 1 in 15 employees have experienced relationship violence since coming to Utah State University. “We often don’t want to believe that relationship violence happens here, that our...
Open space bond: Proposition 1
David Zook, Cache County executive elected last January, discovered a concern amongst Cache County citizens regarding open spaces. To solve this problem, he worked with other leaders in the county to create a proposal for an open space bond, which is included on the upcoming election ballot as Proposition 1.
