5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers
Embarking on a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1) are in Manhattan on Tuesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (5-3-2). Game time at Madison Square Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
FLAMES FALL TO KRAKEN
The Flames suffered their first franchise loss to the Kraken, falling 5-4 Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The game was a back-and-forth rollercoaster ride: Seattle scored first to lead 1-0 after the first period, then Calgary rattled off a pair in the second, the Kraken tied it up, the Flames tallied two in 17 seconds in the third, and then the visitors rattled off three straight for the victory.
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Calgary
The Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames, a team that has won five of their seven games and currently sits at third in the Pacific Division. This is a new-look Calgary team that saw Johnny Gaudreau move on to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk head to Florida in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. There are many assets within this Calgary team, to be sure; But there are also opportunities for the Kraken to use their strengths and fight for two points against a divisional rival.
Amerks Update | Facing changes on defense, Amerks host Syracuse tonight
The Rochester Americans return home tonight for two games this week at Blue Cross Arena. They'll take on the Syracuse Crunch tonight at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Tweet from @AmerksHockey: Two things for tonight:You can donate to our Mustaches for Cancer fundraiser with cash by the membership services booth.Wednesday nights are College Nights at Blue Cross Arena! Everything you need to know lives at https://t.co/uWFjlXg8ge ������
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 31.10.22
Wranglers leaning on character and experience to start the season. The inaugural Wranglers season started with its share of adversity early on for the team. The club suffered losses out of the gate but, as they say, adversity builds character and character is something this Wranglers team has by the bushelful, as they responded with back-to-back wins in their next two games.
Boldy scores twice, Wild top Blackhawks in shootout
CHICAGO -- Matt Boldy scored two goals, and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in a shootout at United Center on Sunday. Mason Shaw scored his first NHL goal and had an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 23 saves for the Wild (4-4-1), who finished their five-game road trip 3-1-1.
5 Things: Flyers @ Maple Leafs
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2) are in Ontario on Wednesday to play Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-2). Game time at Scotiabank Arena is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7. This...
Kings chase Binnington, hand Blues fifth straight loss
ST. LOUIS -- Carl Grundstrom scored twice during a four-goal second period for the Los Angeles Kings, who handed the St. Louis Blues their fifth straight loss with a 5-1 win at Enterprise Center on Monday. Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Kevin Fiala had three assists, and...
BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury
The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Penguins
The game will be nationally televised on TNT beginning at 7:30 p.m. Kyle Okposo walked into the KeyBank Center dressing room sporting the mix-and-match look the Sabres have gone with in preparation for their Reverse Retro debuts: blue practice jersey, white pants, white gloves, and blue socks. Needless to say,...
Global Series family affair for Avalanche forward Lehkonen
Dad, who is Finnish TV analyst, enjoying having son playing Blue Jackets in home country. After the final horn sounded, and the Stanley Cup had been handed to Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog, friends and family swarmed the ice to share in the celebration. But not Ismo. At least not right away.
Bruins, Penguins Unveil Team Logos For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
NEW YORK (Nov. 1, 2022) - The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports).
Third Period Push Falls Short as Nashville Falls to Edmonton, 7-4
Predators Five-Game Trip Continues with Contest Against Calgary Flames on Thursday. The Nashville Predators racked up four goals - including two on the power play - but ultimately could not overcome an offensive onslaught from Evander Kane and the Oilers Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Leon Draisaitl put on...
Updates from practice - Nov. 2
WINNIPEG - The Canadiens held an optional practice at the BellMTS Iceplex in Winnipeg on Wednesday. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 44 - Joel Edmundson 34 - Jake Allen. 27 - Jonathan Drouin 21 - Kaiden Guhle 35 - Sam Montembeault. 71 - Jake Evans 54 - Jordan Harris. 68 -...
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 1, 2022
The Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-0) look to secure their fifth win in a row as they face the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PST at Capital One Arena. Tuesday's game is first meeting of the 2022-2023 season between the Golden Knights and Capitals. The Golden Knights will...
Star Power | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Bratt being named a Star of the Week, Dano being honored, and keeping an injured Palat involved, Amanda Stein has you covered in 10 Takeaways. It's been a whirlwind of a week. Two massive wins won in two completely different ways. A 1-0 win against the Avalanche and the 7-1 win drubbing of the Blue Jackets, the Devils are passing all kinds of tests early in the season. In Vancouver yesterday, Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau called the Devils the scariest team in hockey right now and it had nothing to do with Halloween.
Win Streak Hits Four as Devils Defeat Canucks | GAME STORY
With goals on special teams and at five-on-five the Devils handily beat the Canucks. Different timezone, same result for the New Jersey Devils. On the West Coast Tuesday night, the Devils did it again, putting together a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks for a fourth consecutive victory. This marks the first time New Jersey has won four straight since winning four between Oct. 6-16, 2019.
October 2022 Recap: Healthy Living Month
On October 7, the Sharks kicked off the season in Prague as part of the Global Series games against the Nashville Predators, then headed back to SAP Center for an exciting home opener on October 14. To kick off the 22-23 season, fans were welcomed to a Street Rally prior to the game featuring a live performance by Crash Adams. At the game, fans received an Opening Night fanny pack and the Sharks Foundation sold Mystery Pucks with a special design in honor of the Global Series games. The next evening the Sharks honored former general manager and previous Sharks Captain, Doug Wilson, with a pre-game ceremony celebrating his 19-year legacy with the team and raising a special Wilson tribute banner to the rafters. During warm-ups, players from both the Sharks and Blackhawks, Wilson's former team, wore #24 jerseys in recognition of the hockey legend. These jerseys were then auctioned off to raise more than $20,000 for the Sharks Foundation!
PROSPECTS: IceHogs' Sweep Over the Weekend, Basse Remains Undefeated
Take a look at the top prospect performances in the Blackhawks' system in the last week of action. In a very spooky edition rounding up the Blackhawks' prospects, let's check on the players and how they performed over the Halloween weekend. IceHogs on Fire. The Rockford IceHogs dressed up as...
RELEASE: Century Collective, Top-Tier Corporate Partner Program, Launched
Team announces six premier partners as inaugural members of program that elevates business networking, community impact and more. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced a new top-tier corporate partnership program - the "Century Collective" - that provides long-term, high-commitment partners with enhanced benefits, access and impact. As the team nears the 100th anniversary of its founding, this elite group of partners are fueling not only the next 100 years of Blackhawks hockey but also the future of our sport.
