Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WR

The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is tomorrow, November 1st, so there isn't much time left for teams around the league to make a move. Following their fourth straight loss, it's clear the Green Bay Packers do not currently have a team that is capable of contending for a Super Bowl. However, with a back-to-back MVP behind the center with not much time left, Green Bay should be looking to do whatever they can to win now, since this is their championship window.
Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams continue to struggle in separate cities

It appears official: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have proven that they're better together than apart. The Packers are coming off a consequential NFL offseason. After signing Rodgers to a new three-year, $150.8 million deal, the team traded Adams to the Raiders for a first- and second-round draft pick. Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal with Las Vegas, reuniting him with quarterback Derek Carr, his teammate at Fresno State.
Josh McDaniels: Raiders aren’t good enough and that’s my responsibility

When Josh McDaniels became head coach of the Raiders this offseason, he was taking over a playoff team, and in the offseason, he added one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Davante Adams. Expectations were high. The results have not been good. The Raiders are 2-5 and turned in...
Trade Rumors: Roquan Smith, Bears, Commanders, Packers, Rams

Jason La Canfora reports that the Bears remain open to trading veteran LB Roquan Smith. However, La Canfora mentions that Smith’s lack of contract is an issue for teams. In fact, some GMs have told La Canfora that it’s more likely that he will be franchise-tagged and traded next offseason.
NFL trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates on Kareem Hunt & more at 2022 deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has already bucked the trend of being a rather uneventful in-season milestone for the league. There have already been seven trades during the 2022 NFL season, and six of them were agreed upon during the two weeks ahead of the trade deadline. The most notable player to switch teams was Christian McCaffrey, who was traded from the Panthers to the 49ers on Oct. 20.

