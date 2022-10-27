Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bills' Jordan Poyer updates injury, post-Packers win
The injury woes continued for Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer in Week 8. During his team’s 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers, Poyer was ruled out and did not return to the game. He sustained an elbow injury. At some point in the second half, Poyer said he...
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WR
The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is tomorrow, November 1st, so there isn't much time left for teams around the league to make a move. Following their fourth straight loss, it's clear the Green Bay Packers do not currently have a team that is capable of contending for a Super Bowl. However, with a back-to-back MVP behind the center with not much time left, Green Bay should be looking to do whatever they can to win now, since this is their championship window.
The latest on Packers trade deadline: Every rumor, trade [UPDATED]
Here’s the latest on the Packers quest for a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline. The Green Bay Packers have had a horrible season so far relative to expectations. Anytime you roster two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback, the expectation is to compete. Instead, the Packers sit...
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams continue to struggle in separate cities
It appears official: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have proven that they're better together than apart. The Packers are coming off a consequential NFL offseason. After signing Rodgers to a new three-year, $150.8 million deal, the team traded Adams to the Raiders for a first- and second-round draft pick. Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal with Las Vegas, reuniting him with quarterback Derek Carr, his teammate at Fresno State.
Odell Beckham Jr. has two word response for Bills’ first half performance vs. Packers
Odell Beckham Jr. continues to make his interest in the Buffalo Bills well known. The wide receiver, watching tonight’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers, responded to the team’s first half performance. Buffalo leads at the half 24-7. Beckham Jr. has been linked to the...
Commanders DB Kam Curl Looking to 'Force The Issue' with New Colts QB Sam Ehlinger
Commanders safety Kam Curl is ready to make life tough for new Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger on Sunday and is looking forward to being the reason Washington wins on Sunday.
San Francisco 49ers Are Releasing Veteran Wide Receiver This Monday
The San Francisco 49ers are releasing a veteran wide receiver this Monday afternoon. The NFC West franchise has announced it's releasing 30-year-old wide receiver Willie Snead this afternoon. Snead was the team's No. 3 option at the wide receiver position on Sunday vs. the Rams. He ...
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: Raiders aren’t good enough and that’s my responsibility
When Josh McDaniels became head coach of the Raiders this offseason, he was taking over a playoff team, and in the offseason, he added one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Davante Adams. Expectations were high. The results have not been good. The Raiders are 2-5 and turned in...
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Roquan Smith, Bears, Commanders, Packers, Rams
Jason La Canfora reports that the Bears remain open to trading veteran LB Roquan Smith. However, La Canfora mentions that Smith’s lack of contract is an issue for teams. In fact, some GMs have told La Canfora that it’s more likely that he will be franchise-tagged and traded next offseason.
Packers exploring trade market for wide receiver help
The Green Bay Packers are exploring the trade market for help at wide receiver. According to Bill Huber of SI.com, there’s an “expectation” that the Packers will be buyers and eventually make a deal for a wide receiver before Tuesday’s deadline. The Packers need a spark...
CBS Sports
Bill Belichick passes former Bears Hall of Fame coach George Halas for second on all-time wins list
By living his mantra of "do your job," Bill Belichick has passed a football icon in the record books. The longtime Patriots coach passed former Bears head coach George Halas for No. 2 all-time in career wins by a head coach following Sunday's 22-17 road win over the Jets. Belichick,...
Report: Jets Tried to Trade For This Running Back Before Acquiring James Robinson
New York was investigating a trade for this Pro Bowl running back before they acquired James Robinson, replacing an injured Breece Hall
Sporting News
NFL trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates on Kareem Hunt & more at 2022 deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has already bucked the trend of being a rather uneventful in-season milestone for the league. There have already been seven trades during the 2022 NFL season, and six of them were agreed upon during the two weeks ahead of the trade deadline. The most notable player to switch teams was Christian McCaffrey, who was traded from the Panthers to the 49ers on Oct. 20.
Comments / 0