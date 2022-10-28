ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Ranking the 5 Best Options for Jake Paul's Next Fight

Another circus has come and gone. And the crossover empire created one of the most polarizing athletes in modern sport—social media giant Jake Paul—lives to fight another day. The undisputed champion of the YouTube sensation-turned-boxer set, Paul reached another level of significance on Saturday night when he handled...
FLORIDA STATE
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Most Shocking Upsets in WWE History Ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

Undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns will make another defense of the top prize in professional wrestling at Crown Jewel on Saturday, this time against a social media celebrity with only two wrestling matches to his name. Logan Paul will challenge The Tribal Chief in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a...
Bleacher Report

Nets' Kevin Durant on Turnovers: 'Every Night I'm Guarded' by 5 Guys; Get Used to TOs

Kevin Durant had six turnovers in Tuesday's 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center, and he had a pretty simple explanation as to why he had so many giveaways. "Every night I’m guarded by five players, so I’m going to turn the ball over," Durant told reporters after the loss. "I’m trying to be aggressive and trying to create stuff. The whole team is going to guard me throughout the whole season, so get used to my turnovers.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 1

WWE NXT was still picking up the pieces following an exciting NXT Halloween Havoc in its November 1 show. Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction would celebrate the one-year anniversary of the NXT women's champion's title victory. Bron Breakker appeared for the first time since retaining his NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh.

