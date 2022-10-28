ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin avenges early season loss with a win against Minnesota

In late September, Wisconsin lost 0-3 to Minnesota in Minneapolis – the Badgers’ first and only Big Ten loss. In the nine games since, Wisconsin dropped only five of 27 sets. The Badgers’ win against the Gophers is their 10th in a row, tied with Ohio State for the longest streak in the conference.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Badgers split series against Duluth, lose 9-game winning streak

The Wisconsin Badgers traveled to AMSOIL Arena to play the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs on Friday and Saturday. The team battled in both games, going 1-1 in the series. On Friday, the Badgers lost their nine-game winning streak, before fighting back to win on Saturday. Friday night, the game started off...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Logan Brown, former Wisconsin OL, announces transfer destination

Logan Brown entered the transfer portal after being dismissed from Wisconsin on Oct. 13. On Sunday, just over 2 weeks later, Brown has found a new home. The veteran tackle will be transferring to Kansas to play with Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks next year. He announced the move on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
MADISON, WI
gophersports.com

'U' Falls in Hard Fought Battle to UW

MADISON, Wis. -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team fell to the No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers in four sets, 20-25, 20-25, 25-16, 23-25 on Saturday night at the UW Fieldhouse. Taylor Landfair and Mckenna Wucherer led Minnesota with had 15 kills each while Carter Booth led the Gophers...
MADISON, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Class of 2024 Forward Kayl Petersen Commits To Marquette

Back last week, head coach Megan Duffy and Marquette women’s basketball picked up their first commitment for the Class of 2024. Kayl Petersen, a forward from Waupun, Wisconsin, announced that she will be playing for Duffy and the Golden Eagles. Here’s her commitment announcement text for posterity’s sake:...
MILWAUKEE, WI
247Sports

Wisconsin football: Jim Leonhard wants decision 'sooner than later' for Badgers head coaching job

Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin Badgers football team entered the open week with a much-needed win over Purdue. The interim head coach took over for long-time former program leader Paul Chryst and while the former looks like he has a good shot to keep the job permanently, should Wisconsin want an in-house candidate, there has been no decision. That is something Leonhard hopes can be ironed out very soon with athletic director Chris McIntosh.
MADISON, WI
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI

One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?

On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin

Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
WISCONSIN STATE

