Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin avenges early season loss with a win against Minnesota
In late September, Wisconsin lost 0-3 to Minnesota in Minneapolis – the Badgers’ first and only Big Ten loss. In the nine games since, Wisconsin dropped only five of 27 sets. The Badgers’ win against the Gophers is their 10th in a row, tied with Ohio State for the longest streak in the conference.
Daily Cardinal
Badgers split series against Duluth, lose 9-game winning streak
The Wisconsin Badgers traveled to AMSOIL Arena to play the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs on Friday and Saturday. The team battled in both games, going 1-1 in the series. On Friday, the Badgers lost their nine-game winning streak, before fighting back to win on Saturday. Friday night, the game started off...
Wisconsin wins exhibition game against UW-Eau Claire 76-45
The Wisconsin Badgers take care of business in an exhibition against UW-Eau Claire at the Kohl Center, winning by 31 points.
Michigan Football projected to flip D-line commitment from Wisconsin
It’s looking like Michigan football is already getting some positive results from a big recruiting weekend and the Wolverines are now projected to flip a Wisconsin commitment. In addition to Michigan football playing an important game over the weekend against Michigan State and winning it by 22 points, it...
saturdaytradition.com
Logan Brown, former Wisconsin OL, announces transfer destination
Logan Brown entered the transfer portal after being dismissed from Wisconsin on Oct. 13. On Sunday, just over 2 weeks later, Brown has found a new home. The veteran tackle will be transferring to Kansas to play with Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks next year. He announced the move on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
gophersports.com
'U' Falls in Hard Fought Battle to UW
MADISON, Wis. -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team fell to the No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers in four sets, 20-25, 20-25, 25-16, 23-25 on Saturday night at the UW Fieldhouse. Taylor Landfair and Mckenna Wucherer led Minnesota with had 15 kills each while Carter Booth led the Gophers...
Huskers May Have Lost More Than Just a Game Against Illinois
Quarterback picture is worrisome after 26-9 loss and Casey Thompson’s injury
big10central.com
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's 4th straight men's hockey home loss
Four home games this season for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team have produced a total of three goals. The last time the Badgers scored one goal or fewer in four straight home games was before forward passes were legal in the offensive and defensive zones. No. 16 Penn...
anonymouseagle.com
Class of 2024 Forward Kayl Petersen Commits To Marquette
Back last week, head coach Megan Duffy and Marquette women’s basketball picked up their first commitment for the Class of 2024. Kayl Petersen, a forward from Waupun, Wisconsin, announced that she will be playing for Duffy and the Golden Eagles. Here’s her commitment announcement text for posterity’s sake:...
247Sports
Wisconsin football: Jim Leonhard wants decision 'sooner than later' for Badgers head coaching job
Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin Badgers football team entered the open week with a much-needed win over Purdue. The interim head coach took over for long-time former program leader Paul Chryst and while the former looks like he has a good shot to keep the job permanently, should Wisconsin want an in-house candidate, there has been no decision. That is something Leonhard hopes can be ironed out very soon with athletic director Chris McIntosh.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI
One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
Wisconsin ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Have a Chance to Spin on the ‘Live’ Tour
R, S, T, L, N, E anyone? This December you have a chance to play Wheel of Fortune in Wisconsin!. Wheel of Fortune is called 'America's Game,' for a reason... we all know and love it. Ask a little kid or your grandma how often they catch 'Wheel,' and they'll...
Channel 3000
Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?
On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
3 arrested after shooting at Illinois State Police, chase into Wisconsin
LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle […]
wpr.org
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul says he's running to protect 'freedom' that's under attack in Wisconsin
At a Planned Parenthood rally in Middleton exactly one month before Election Day, the theme of the evening was taking control. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul told supporters that Wisconsinites lost control over their personal health-care decisions when Republican lawmakers refused to repeal an 1849 state law that bans most abortions.
fortatkinsononline.com
Kansas A.G.: Fort, Cambridge men, Milton company banned, face $230,000 in fines
Two Wisconsin men, one from Fort Atkinson and another from Cambridge, along with a Milton-based roofing company have been banned from doing business in the state of Kansas, according to information released Thursday by the Kansas Attorney General’s office. Additionally, the men and company have been ordered to pay...
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on ending cash bail claim
Ending cash bail has come up again and again in TV ads against Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
fox47.com
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
US 14 back open south of Oregon following semi crash
OREGON, Wis. — All lanes of US 14 are back open south of Oregon. The road was closed for several hours after a crash involving a semi Monday morning. The crash was reported at around 8:50 a.m. All lanes are blocked near Waterman Road. Dane County dispatchers said a semi and a car were involved in a crash. At least...
