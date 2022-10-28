Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Utah at No. 14 in the debut CFB Playoff Ranking
With the debut of the College Football Playoff Ranking, Kyle Whittingham’s University of Utah football program has been named the No. 14 team in the country. Utah is 6-2 on the season and 4-1 in conference play and are preparing for the Arizona Wildcats this weekend. For the rest...
247Sports
Utah's newest commit Daidren Zipperer goes in-depth on his decision
On Monday, Lakeland three-star receiver Daidren Zipperer announced his commitment to Utah. It's a big pickup for the Utes and a great fit for Zipperer at receiver. He took an official visit last month and had a great experience, which contributed to his decision to commit to the Utes. "Really,...
247Sports
57K+
Followers
390K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0