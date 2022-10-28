Read full article on original website
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Ruth's Chris Steak House is a High End Restaurant in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
BYU-Boise State matchup pits football rivals moving in entirely opposite directions
BYU football: Cougars found some ‘positive signs’ in loss to ECU, turn attention to red-hot Boise State Saturday on the blue turf.
BYU AD Tom Holmoe Shares Initial Thoughts On Reported Big 12 TV Extension
PROVO, Utah – The reported Big 12 TV extension will be a windfall of money for BYU athletics. An average of $31.5 million per year in TV revenue isn’t Big Ten or SEC money, but for BYU and members in the Big 12, it’s huge. The financials of the new extension begins in the 2025-26 academic year, the first full season when Texas and Oklahoma are gone and into the SEC.
BYU Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Fousseyni Traore
Mali native Fousseyni Traore came into the program last year with relatively little fanfare as a 3-star prospect from Wasatch Academy. With frontcourt players Richard Harward, Gavin Baxter, and Caleb Lohner in the program, not much was expected from Fouss year one. Richard Harward went down before the season started...
Utes Move Up In AP Top 25 After Gutsy Win In Pullman
SALT LAKE CITY- Sometimes ugly gets the job done and that’s probably the best way to describe Utah’s win on Thursday night. With several starters either beat up or out for the game, the Utes pulled off a gutsy performance in Pullman that while not pretty, earned the respect of the AP Top 25 voters who moved Utah up two spots to No. 12.
Opinion: BYU fans – please don’t boo your team
PROVO, Utah — My youngest son had the privilege of attending three BYU football games this year, thanks to a kind and generous friend of his and his family. Aiden’s first game in a college stadium was the BYU v Baylor game this year. He had never experienced that kind of sport-induced joy before. He talked about it for days.
Park City Playoffs end with Lehi loss
LEHI, Utah — Friday night, the Park City Miners varsity boys’ football season came to a close in the second rounds of high school playoffs with a big beating from […]
Tony Finau Commits To First PGA Event Of 2022/23 Season
SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau will embark on his first 2022/23 season event when he tees it up at the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The last tournament Finau featured in was the Presidents Cup when he contributed to Team...
Tom Holmoe Reveals 2022 Halloween Costume
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – BYU’s king of Halloween Tom Holmoe revealed his much anticipated 2022 costume. This year he is dressed as Yoda. In years past, Holmoe has typically stuck with a pop culture-related costume – like Voldemort or Ernesto De La Cruz from Disney’s Coco. He also went as Rafiki one year, which was a huge win.
Tarboro football top seed in 1-A East, East Duplin, New Bern get No. 2 seeds
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The playoff pairings for the state high school football postseason were finalized on Saturday with a number of teams from Eastern North Carolina getting berths. Touchdown Friday: Wallace-Rose Hill tops James Kenan in OT after game halted due to shots fired in stands Tarboro earned the No. 1 seed again […]
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
Utah College Students Would Rather Drink A Cup Of Oil Over Coffee & TikTok Is Confused AF
A man-on-the-street-style interview has gone viral on TikTok because it's making people realize that Mormons can't drink coffee. Comedian Daniel Spencer (@danbanbam) recently took to the campus of Bingham Young University in Provo, UT to ask attendees one burning hypothetical question: Would you rather drink a cup of cooking oil or a cup of joe?
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
Unique, fun dessert franchise expanding to Utah with grand opening and give away
A dessert franchise offering a creative, fun and “fantastical” donut and ice cream experience has announced its expansion to Utah.
Dentist discharged from hospital after grizzly attack
SALT LAKE CITY — The Wyoming hunter who shot himself in the leg while fighting off a grizzly bear was discharged from the University of Utah Hospital on Oct. 25, according to KSL-TV in Salt Lake City. In an interview with the station from his hospital bed, Lee Francis, 65, estimated the bear was 8 feet tall and weighed 700 pounds.
Opinion: No need to rush-bake a school district
An Orem-only school district will not benefit children. Alpine School District needs to split, but not this way. Read more on this Opinion.
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Popular downtown Salt Lake grocery store abruptly closes, citing lack of traffic
SALT LAKE CITY — A popular downtown grocery store has closed, citing low customer volume and other issues since opening in early 2020. Lee's Market at 4th West, located at 255 N. 400 West, permanently closed over the weekend. Signs now plaster the outside of the building directing customers to the company's North Salt Lake location.
Crash In Provo Canyon Saturday Evening
UTAH COUNTY, Utah-Saturday evening, UDOT reported a crash on eastbound US 189 at milepost 11 at 9:38 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov. If you are planning to come back to the Wasatch Back, use I-80 and exit at Park City to...
