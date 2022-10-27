Read full article on original website
Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed
The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
Kareem Hunt Comments About Possibly Being Traded
A somewhat subdued Kareem Hunt was asked on Saturday about his feelings regarding a potential trade by the Cleveland Browns. It is all over the headlines that Hunt is a possible trade candidate after the Browns’ Week 8 game against the Bengals on Monday night. Hunt asked for a...
Mike Florio: Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen issues possibly linked with Dolphins
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio explained Friday that marital issues involving Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have been linked with the Miami Dolphins. "There’s a theory in league circles, and I think I’m couching it properly, that the issues with Tom Brady and...
Seahawks' Geno Smith was 'really pissed' after Eli Manning benching debacle
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was displeased shortly after he ended Eli Manning's streak of 210 consecutive starts with the New York Giants in December 2017. "I remember [Smith] being really pissed in the locker room afterwards. You can really tell [that game] meant a lot to him," former Giants vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross said about the subject to ESPN's Jordan Raanan for a piece published Friday. "I do remember that specifically. The whole situation was just f----- up. There was so much dysfunction going on then. There was no easy way to move on from [Manning]. It was just messed up."
Jets HC Robert Saleh has fiery advice for Gang Green fans
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has a message for Gang Green fans: Be ready for fireworks. In a news conference Friday, Saleh encouraged fans to be in their seats early for Sunday's home game against New England. He said fireworks will shoot off at MetLife Stadium one hour before kickoff as a reminder.
A Frustrated Kenny Pickett Takes Subtle Shot At Steelers OC Matt Canada After Week 8 Loss
Another week, another frustrating offensive output for the Pittsburgh Steelers . Falling 13-35 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Mike Tomlin ‘s team has now dropped to 2-6 entering their much needed bye week. You could see the frustrating body language from several players in black and gold on the sidelines at Lincoln Financial Field throughout the day, as the Steelers failed again to put up multiple touchdowns in one game. Rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett went 25/38 for 191 yards passing, with 1 interception late in the second half.
Stephen A. Smith Warns The League About Bengals
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had a warning he gave to everyone about the Cincinnati Bengals. This warning puts everyone on notice about the defending AFC champions. With the Bengals at 4-3, they are behind the Baltimore Ravens for first place. While they fight for their division, what is it...
Trade Rumors: Roquan Smith, Bears, Commanders, Packers, Rams
Jason La Canfora reports that the Bears remain open to trading veteran LB Roquan Smith. However, La Canfora mentions that Smith’s lack of contract is an issue for teams. In fact, some GMs have told La Canfora that it’s more likely that he will be franchise-tagged and traded next offseason.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey took trade from Panthers 'personally'
Running back Christian McCaffrey has a "chip on my shoulder" following his trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers last week. "I understand this is a business, but anytime somebody gets rid of you or something happens, you take it personally," McCaffrey answered Thursday when asked if he was "pissed off" about being jettisoned by a Carolina team that supposedly isn't tanking this fall, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "I'm so happy to be here, but yeah, absolutely [I am]. It's part of the league. It happens to coaches, happens to players and it's just more wood in the fire."
Insider says Patriots could part with Mac Jones before next season
Although New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stated that Mac Jones will be the team’s starting quarterback on Sunday against the New York Jets, Jones’ long-term future in New England is still up in the air. The second-year QB was benched in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe...
Trade Rumors: Colts, Matt Ryan, Jaguars, Texans, Laremy Tunsil
According to Jason La Canfora, the Colts would “move heaven and earth” to trade the contract of QB Matt Ryan now that they have no plans on going back to him as their starting quarterback. However, La Canfora mentions that Ryan’s contract and the poor play from this...
TJ Watt Updates His Status For Sunday’s Game
Watt has been sidelined since Week 1 because of a pectoral injury, and not coincidentally, Pittsburgh’s defense has struggled. The team ranks 22nd in points allowed, 26th in passing touchdowns allowed and 29th in passing yards allowed, although it has held its last two opponents, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins, under 20 points.
49ers Make Four Moves For Week 8
49ers promoted Willie Snead to their active roster. 49ers waived OL Blake Hance. 49ers elevated WR Tay Martin and DL T.Y. McGill to their active roster. Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.
Vikings CB Cam Dantzler on Mike Zimmer: ‘Nobody knows the inside story’
Eliminating the toxicity from the culture of the Minnesota Vikings was presumably at the top of first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell’s to-do list. Perhaps one of the players most affected by former head coach Mike Zimmer’s antics was cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who recently admitted to Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com, that he had a bit of an identity crisis after Zimmer benched him in favor of Bashaud Breeland last year.
Tony Pollard scores three times as Cowboys cruise past Bears
Tony Pollard ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns to key the host Dallas Cowboys' dominant 49-29 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Arlington, Tex. The Cowboys (6-2) have won six of their past seven games and dealt the Bears (3-5) their fourth loss in their past five.
Broncos owner Greg Penner disappointed by $4.65 billion purchase
Penner, the chairman of Walmart and member of the Walton-Penner family, purchased the Broncos for $4.65 billion in August. According to NBC Sports, the purchase was the most expensive in the history of North American sports. The Broncos have failed to live up to their price tag. They're last in...
Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Wears Unreleased Travis Scott Shoes
Week 8 of the NFL season has given us plenty of highlights, with several more intriguing games left to be played. Earlier today, the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Chicago Bears 49-29. At least part of the Cowboys' offensive explosion must be credited to CeeDee Lamb. The NFL Pro Bowl wide...
Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi rip into Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
As the Green Bay Packers headed into Sunday’s Week 8 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the storyline to watch was how quarterback Aaron Rodgers performed with a banged-up receiver group missing Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. While the 38-year-old Rodgers has been fairly critical of his receivers this season,...
Panthers WR DJ Moore comments on costly penalty after loss to Falcons
On Sunday, a lack of awareness likely cost the Carolina Panthers a victory over NFC South rival the Atlanta Falcons. Trailing the Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, P.J. Walker connected with wide receiver DJ Moore on a miracle 62-yard touchdown, evening up the score at 34-34 with only 12 seconds to go. While it seemed like Carolina would escape Atlanta with a victory, sitting a simple extra point away from the lead, Moore was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for taking his helmet off after snatching the game-tying score.
