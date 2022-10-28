Read full article on original website
RUMOR: ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Will Adapt a Major Scarlet Witch Comic Event
Amid word that Paul Bettany is set to return as White Vision, who was last seen in WandaVision, in a Disney Plus streaming series currently being called Vision Quest comes an interesting rumor about another WandaVision spinoff. According to a sensationalist YouTube pundit, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which is reportedly headed into production this November, may adapt the nine-issue Marvel Comics’ event series Young Avengers: The Children’s Crusade.
THEORY: ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ is James Gunn’s Drax/Mantis Spin-Off
In 2020, before the onslaught of Marvel Studios’ fourth Phase truly began, the idea of minor side characters getting their own spin-offs was still a little absurd. Major supporting players had already been confirmed for semi-solo projects on Disney+ – mostly paired with related names – in the form of series like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but there had yet to be any announcements for shows like Agatha: Coven of Chaos that would indicate just how loose Marvel was willing to play it. This is why, at the time, it seemed like such a longshot when Dave Bautista revealed James Gunn had pitched a Guardians of the Galaxy spin-off film starring Drax and Pom Klementieff‘s Mantis to Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel.
Ryan Coogler Reacts to ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ Rumors
To say that the list of potential directors for Avengers: Secret Wars is long, is an understatement. Many have thrown their hopeful choice into the ring, especially when it came to bringing one of Marvel’s most iconic storylines to life. The top choice has seemingly been Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who has a way of combining blockbuster action with a more grounded touch.
The Sunday Paper — October 30, 2022
Welcome to the first edition of the Murphy’s Multiverse Sunday Paper, where the biggest news of the past week is brought to you all in one place. Sit back, relax, and catch up before you have to deal with whatever the upcoming week has to offer. This past week had some pretty big news across the board, so let’s break it down by subject.
BREAKING: Henry Cavill Departs ‘The Witcher’
In the wake of his return to the DC Universe as Superman, Henry Cavill has exited the Netflix streaming series The Witcher. According to an official release from Netflix, Liam Hemsworth will take over the role of Geralt of Rivia in Season 4. Cavill shared the news on Instagram. It’ll...
‘Black Panther’ Producer Teases Eternals Return to the MCU
There have been many discussions surrounding Marvel Studios’ first venture into more indie-driven filmmaking with Eternals. While one can discuss in many ways about its quality, the Chloe Zhao film was definitely something of her own and still stands out as part of the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ever since some of the members were taken away by the Celestial Arishem, we’ve wondered if perhaps we wouldn’t see them back in the franchise.
Latest ‘Ironheart’ Set Photos Offer First Look at Lyric Ross’ Natalie Washington
We have gotten quite a few set photos from Ironheart throughout its production. that teases a different kind of series than what some might expect from a tech-based hero. While there are still quite a few details we don’t know about, the story direction seems to be mixing magic into Riri William’s everyday struggle as a heroine.
‘DC’s Stargirl’ to End with Season 3
DC’s Stargirl will not be renewed for a fourth season on the CW. According to a report by Deadline, the series will conclude following the Season 3 finale on December 7th, joining Nancy Drew, The Flash and Riverdale as CW network series that have been canceled since Nextstar Media Group assumed control following an acquisition in early October that saw them take ownership of 75% of the company.
‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series in Works at Peacock
Peacock is looking to revisit Camp Crystal Lake. It was announced on Monday that the streaming service is developing a prequel to Friday the 13th. The series hails from Bryan Fuller, the man behind Pushing Daisies and Hannibal. He’ll serve as the showrunner, writer and executive producer on the prequel. He’ll develop the project along with A24, the studio behind hits like Everything Everywhere All at Once and Pearl.
‘Black Adam’ Passes $250M Worldwide
It looks like Black Adam broke the frontloading curse internationally that has seemingly haunted most projects in the superhero genre. Yet, it did face a steeper drop domestically, especially when compared to Dwayne Johnson‘s usual marketability. The film isn’t breaking any records or shifting the hierarchy of power at the box office, but it’s still doing well.
Ryan Coogler Talks Potential Return for ‘Black Panther 3’
We are still around two weeks away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s release in theaters but many already have set their eyes on a potential third entry. There’s been no official announcement if they’d continue the franchise, but that wasn’t the focus while promoting the second entry, especially with its emotional anchor surrounding the fate of T’Challa reflecting that of the actor that made him an icon.
Ranking Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ From Best to Worst
This Halloween, there are plenty of terrifyingly grotesque projects to watch across all streaming platforms. However, none are quite as unique as Guillermo del Toro‘s Cabinet of Curiosities. An anthological series of short films written and directed by a swath of award-winning horror creatives, the Netflix Original is an excellent practice in scaring the living daylights out of even the most devoted thrill-seekers. Specializing in the strange and unnerving, nearly every installment in the collection is worth a watch. Unfortunately, not every episode can be as good as the rest, and the uninitiated should have a guiding hand in selecting which to view should they only have time for one or two. As such, Murphy’s Multiverse has ranked every entry in the Cabinet of Curiosities based on spookiness and overall entertainment value. So, carry on, but beware of more than a few tentacle monsters…
‘Wakanda Forever’ Executive Producer Teases the New Meaning of Namor’s Name
One of Marvel’s first characters, Namor, is going through quite a bit of a change in his introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tenoch Huerta will take on the iconic role that is now strongly inspired by Mayan culture. The first teasers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teased his new design and went on to reveal that his own people of Talocan describe him as a God. Yet, we never heard him referred to as Namor.
Hugh Jackman on Return to Wolverine: “I’m Gonna Have the Time of My Life”
The news of Hugh Jackman’s return to the role of Wolverine for Marvel Studios 2024 Deadpool 3 is still generating buzz even a few weeks after the news broke. Jackman is so beloved in the role and so well-associated with the character that the news was well-received by most all fans, something that seems almost impossible most of the time. While talking with the Associated Press, Jackman made it clear that it’s not only the fans who are excited.
Marvel Studios Held a Special Screening of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in Support of The Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts
Marvel Studios held the purple carpet World Premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last week in Hollywood and early word is that the film is not only action-packed but serves as a touching emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman. To continue to honor the star, who passed away from cancer in 2020, director Ryan Coogler and several members of the cast were in Washington D.C. on Sunday, October 30th for a special screening of the film at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in support of The Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts.
