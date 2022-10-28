Read full article on original website
Related
mymixfm.com
Nightshift nurses appreciated by WGU
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A university wants workers who do the nightshift to know how much they’re appreciated. Today, WGU Indiana delivered kits for night shift nurses and staff at area hospitals. The kits are filled with items like hot chocolate, snacks, granola bars, lip balm, and...
mymixfm.com
Terre Haute’s history, from train tracks to overpass
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute’s past, present, and future revolves around railroads, and with another new overpass project in the works, the “Crossroads of America” is continuing to build around the tracks that put it on the map. “I’ve been here long enough to...
mymixfm.com
Have you seen this wanted man in Sullivan County?
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a man wanted on felony warrants in both Indiana and Illinois. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, Jacob Henschen, 27, was last seen around the Shiloh Reservoir area near County Road 750 E. and County Road 975 N.
mymixfm.com
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.2 billion, the 4th-largest in American lottery history. It’s the second time this year a jackpot has reached $1 billion, with two Illinois residents splitting a $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot earlier this year. Adam Hartman owns the...
mymixfm.com
Terre Haute hit-and-run rolls postal truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A hit-and-run left a postal truck on its side and police searching for answers as to who caused the crash. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of E Voorhees Street and S 8th Street.
mymixfm.com
One in custody after vehicle pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after leading police on a vehicle pursuit from Vigo into Clay County. Terre Haute Police said a call came in just before 3:30 pm of Domestic Violence in the 2100 block of N 26th Street. The...
mymixfm.com
One killed, one arrested after truck strikes pedestrian on Wabash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A pedestrian was killed Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle. As of 6:43 pm Wabash Avenue was re-opened and police were finished processing the scene. Terre Haute Police said the victim was not a resident of Terre Haute and their identity...
mymixfm.com
THPD: Terre Haute man arrested after shooting threat
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is in custody following threats to shoot anyone who entered his house. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the situation began Wednesday morning when officers were sent to a home in the 1600 block of N 14th Street looking for a wanted subject.
Comments / 0