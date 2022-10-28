Read full article on original website
New lessons for local law enforcement
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Members of law enforcement are learning more about ways to help people having a mental or behavioral crisis get treatment. This week local law enforcement officers and public defenders are going through “crisis intervention team” training. It’s a chance to discuss mental and behavioral health crises in the community and how to respond.
Update on early voting totals as Vigo County opens additional voting sites
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With Election Day a week away, counties around the Wabash Valley have had varying returns on early voter turnout. In Vigo County, 7,387 ballots have been cast so far, according to the Every Vote Vigo County website, which is updated by the clerk’s office daily. About 80% of votes have been in-person so far.
Vigo County CASA preps for holiday community charity
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some Christmas trees popping up in the Wabash Valley will help spread holiday cheer to local children this winter. Vigo County CASA has begun placing Who Elf Trees at local businesses. The trees contain tags with the age range and genders of children in...
Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club announces fundraiser
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTW/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club has announced the dates for its annual 4 Our Kids fundraiser. Starting Nov 1st and running through to Nov 15, the fundraising goal is $75,000. People can make one-time donations, or set up recurring monthly donations, at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club website. Any donation helps, and the money directly affects local kids.
Swope hosts 78th annual Wabash Valley art exhibition
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Swope Art Museum is hosting its 78th annual Wabash Valley art exhibit starting this week. “This Friday is the opening of the 78th Wabash Valley exhibition. This year we opened it up to 5 states and we had 515 entries. The juror had quite a job to narrow it down to 80. Which was our total,” explained Swope Art Museum curator, Amy MacLennan.
Have you seen this wanted man in Sullivan County?
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a man wanted on felony warrants in both Indiana and Illinois. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, Jacob Henschen, 27, was last seen around the Shiloh Reservoir area near County Road 750 E. and County Road 975 N.
Terre Haute’s history, from train tracks to overpass
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute’s past, present, and future revolves around railroads, and with another new overpass project in the works, the “Crossroads of America” is continuing to build around the tracks that put it on the map. “I’ve been here long enough to...
Portion of Wabash closed for crash reconstruction
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A portion of Wabash Avenue outside the old Terre Haute Police Dept. building is closed for police to investigate a crash involving a truck and a pedestrian. Vigo County Dispatch confirmed the call for the crash came in at 1:52 pm on Wednesday. It...
Terre Haute hit-and-run rolls postal truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A hit-and-run left a postal truck on its side and police searching for answers as to who caused the crash. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of E Voorhees Street and S 8th Street.
THPD: Terre Haute man arrested after shooting threat
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is in custody following threats to shoot anyone who entered his house. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the situation began Wednesday morning when officers were sent to a home in the 1600 block of N 14th Street looking for a wanted subject.
5-vehicle accident shuts down Wabash Ave.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were taken to the hospital and Wabash Avenue was closed for a time Wednesday morning after a crash involving five vehicles. The crash occurred at approximately 6:46 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wabash Ave and Country Club Rd. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a driver following too closely was to blame.
