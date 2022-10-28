Read full article on original website
Related
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
‘The Sandman’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
“The Sandman” is returning to Netflix. The streaming platform has officially renewed the Neil Gaiman series based on the DC Comics universe, expanding the franchise with new episodes based on other stories from the graphic novels. Leading up to Wednesday’s evening announcement, there was rampant speculation among Netflix subscribers about whether “The Sandman” would be renewed or was even canceled, despite its success, even leading Gaiman to dispute a tweet from a fan account online. And while Netflix has renewed “The Sandman,” it’s not exactly coming back for a Season 2, as the show will focus on other aspects of the...
Why Some Billie Eilish Fans Are Upset About the Singer’s Halloween Costume
Many Billie Eilish fans are upset about her couples Halloween costume with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.
Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle And Other Marvel Stars To Headline Fundraiser For Wisconsin Democrats
With the midterm elections just days away, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Rosario Dawson, Natalia Cordova, and Clark Gregg are on the bill for a fundraiser for Wisconsin Democrats. The online event, billed as “The Marvel Cast Unites To Save Democracy,” is the latest in a line of cast reunions that the state’s party has hosted, driving up online small-dollar donations. The event on Sunday evening has no ticket price, but the invite advises that most donors are chipping in $27. Also appearing will be Mandela Barnes, seeking to unseat Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI). More guests are expected to be added in the...
‘Blockbuster’: What Time Does the New Show Premiere on Netflix?
Netflix's new show, 'Blockbuster,' makes its debut on Nov. 3. What time can subscribers expect the workplace comedy on the platform?
Comments / 0