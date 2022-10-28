Read full article on original website
Related
Tourists can now move to Bali for up to 10 years — if they have at least $130,000 in the bank
Indonesia is introducing a new visa aimed at attracting wealthy foreigners. The new "second home" visa allows foreigners to stay for five or 10 years. Applicants must have at least $130,000 in their bank accounts to apply. Indonesia is introducing a new visa aimed at attracting wealthy foreigners and boosting...
Ancient Greek Statue Shows Woman Using Laptop - Is It Proof Of Time Travel?
In their time, the ancient Greeks invented some incredible things that are still used today, from central heating to bridges to cranes, but could they have also created the first laptop some 2000 years before modern man did? After seeing a carved tombstone dating back to 100 BC, some think so.
Archaeologists solved one of the most important mysteries of Jesus' life.
Image byPeter Carl Geissler, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Two thousand years ago Holy scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, came to be known to humanity, which tells all about Jesus Christ, but there are some bible mysteries that probably never be solved.
ohmymag.co.uk
Self-proclaimed Nostradamus who 'predicted' Covid-19 has now 'foreseen' another disastrous event
The recent years haven’t been the best for many of us. With some world-changing events like the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ukraine-Russia war and even Queen Elizabeth’s death nothing has been the way it used to be. Certainly, no one could have predicted these life-changing events. However, a man claims that he had already seen all of this coming.
China issues dark missile warning to Australia after American plans to station nuclear-capable B-52 bombers near Darwin were revealed
A prominent Chinese commentator has warned Australia that China's missiles 'fly faster' than the US's nuclear-capable B-52 bombers - amid plans to station them in the country's north. The ominous message was posted to Twitter by a commentator who is closely linked to the Communist Party regime after reports the...
France 24
First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA
The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Three tribesmen are sentenced to death for refusing to leave their homes to make way for Saudi Arabia's new £450billion mega-city Neom, says human rights charity
Three men of the Howeitat tribe have been 'sentenced to death for refusing to leave their homes’ to make way for the new £450billion mega-city Neom. Shadli, Atallah and Ibrahim al-Howeiti are members of a tribe forcibly ejected to make way for the project. The three men were...
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran at 94 a few months after first wash
An Iranian hermit nicknamed the “world’s dirtiest man” for not taking a shower for more than half a century has died at the healthy old age of 94, state media has reported. Irna news agency reported that “Amou Haji”, an endearing nickname for an elderly person, died...
Private pilot describes ‘aircraft carrier-sized’ object under 1,000 feet
Witness object image.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Reports of giant UFOs the size of football fields or aircraft carriers have been a steady stream over the past few decades, according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
Teenage fisherman solves 78-year-old mystery over fate of missing US fighter pilots by dredging up wreckage from WWII planes that collided over North Sea on way back from bombing mission over Nazi Germany
A teenage fisherman has helped solve a 78-year-old mystery about the fate of three American pilots whose fighter planes disappeared over the North Sea in the Second World War. Alex Wightman, 16, was fishing for Dover sole when his nets trawled up part of the cockpit of an aircraft and a section of its instrument panel.
Time travel ‘proof’ as ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs show helicopter and futuristic plane among snakes
ARCHAEOLOGY enthusiasts say they have "proof" time travel exists after claiming a helicopter and plane was found in Egyptian hieroglyphs. The image of the 3,000-year-old hieroglyphs found in Seti I's temple in Abydos, Egypt, appears to show a helicopter, a futuristic-looking aircraft and a plane, among insects and snakes. It's...
What we know about the deadly Halloween disaster in Seoul
Most weekends, the narrow alleys of Itaewon, the neon-lit nightlife district in South Korea's capital Seoul, are busy with partygoers and tourists. Now it's the site of one of the country's worst disasters.
Mummies Open and Close Their Eyes After Hundreds of Years
For several years, the internet has been going crazy over photos and videos of the mummified bodies of two deceased young girls from different parts of the world - who both suddenly seem to be opening and closing their eyes. Could it be true? Read along, watch the videos, then give your opinion in the comments!
15ft from disaster: Russian jets 'recklessly' buzzed NATO aircraft, it emerges after Ben Wallace reveals Putin warplane fired a MISSILE near RAF patrol above the Black Sea
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has accused Russia of using its jets 'recklessly' after one of Putin's fighters went within 15 feet of a Nato aircraft. Mr Wallace also revealed that a fighter jet accidentally fired a missile 'in the vicinity' of an RAF patrol above the Black Sea. Speaking to...
76 child sacrifice victims with their hearts ripped out found in Peru excavation
The remains of 76 child sacrifice victims with their hearts ripped out have been found at Pampa La Cruz in Peru. Why they were sacrificed is unknown, but the practice seems to have been widespread in the area at the time.
An art expert has been fired after he valued a Chinese vase at $1,950 that sold at auction for nearly $8 million
The art expert believed the vase was just a decorative piece worth less than $2,000, but it sold for more than 4,000 times his estimate in France.
Huge Ancient Mayan town complete with temples and a market found under jungle floor
RESEARCHERS who conducted a recent expedition in Mexico have found former Mayan structures underneath the jungle floor. Using laser imaging technology, the group identified several houses, terraces, temples, and even canals beneath a jungle in the state of Campeche, reported Mirror. The Mayan settlement was under the Calakmul archaeological site.
Skeleton DNA Proves That The People Who Called Themselves English Originated From Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA was "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." As a result, archeologists and researchers believe these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft
Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0