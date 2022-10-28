ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Daily Mail

Putin 'wants to take the world with him when he dies' and 'the decision about using tactical nukes has already been made', says political expert behind claims over Vladimir's health

Vladimir Putin wants to take the world with him when he dies, and has already taken the decision to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, an 'expert' on his 'failing health' has said. Political scientist Valery Solovey, a former professor at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations [MGIMO], made the...
The Independent

Donald Trump’s biracial ex-girlfriend Kara Young says he told her she got her intelligence from white father

Donald Trump’s biracial former girlfriend Kara Young has broken her silence about an incident where he told her she got her intelligence from her white father.Speaking to Inside Edition on Tuesday in her first interview about Mr Trump since 2017, Ms Young, 47, confirmed the veracity of a previous report about the alleged encounter.New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman previously revealed in her tell-all book Confidence Man:The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, released last month, that the former president had made a joke about Ms Young’s white father and Black mother.“Trump told [Ms Young] that...
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: Intelligence chief reveals when the Russian President will face a domestic uprising

At the outset of Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, military experts believed Vladimir Putin’s forces would need merely 72 hours to topple the government in Kyiv. Nearly eight months into the war, Russia not only has been repeatedly humiliated but also suffered heavy losses, which now could stir up discontent back home in Russia to the point of having Vladimir Putin overthrown by his own people, Newsweekreports.
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

This article was originally published on June 25, 2022. A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television in June. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of...
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
TheDailyBeast

60-Year-Old Jailed for Telling Vladimir Putin’s Parents What a Shithead He Is

A 60-year-old Russian woman has been tossed in jail for visiting the gravesite of Vladimir Putin’s parents and leaving a note expressing her desire for him to join them in the earth.Amazingly, Irina Tsybanyeva is not the first Russian citizen to take her grievances straight to the Russian leader’s eternally resting parents, but she appears to be the first to be snatched up by police as a result.“What is in the note is not known for certain. But she said that it had a wish [for him] to die,” Maksim Tsybanyev, Irina’s son, told Mediazona.Tsybanyeva reportedly visited the St. Petersburg...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
CNN

CNN

