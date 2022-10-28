ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
Liz Cheney is giving us a peek at what her future looks like

CNN — Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney will be leaving Congress soon, but she has pledged to remain active in national politics – doing everything she can to keep Donald Trump from the White House and election deniers from winning political offices. We got a clearer look at...
Benzinga

Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch

This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run in 2024.
Business Insider

A MAGA House candidate in Ohio was abandoned by the national GOP after questions about his military service. He could make it to Congress anyway.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two weeks out from election day, Republican House candidate JR Majewski seemed to have found a way to explain away his unsupported claims about serving in Afghanistan. At least to his most loyal supporters. "My campaign is not about my military veteran status," the first-time candidate...
The Independent

Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC

Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
CNN

McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows

CNN — During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
POLITICO

Political action committees affiliated with Nancy Pelosi are pouring money into a seat that Joe Biden won by 20 points. Other House Democrats are following suit.

But regarding that new letter: It's unlikely that either foreign leader will respond — Ukraine has not signaled its readiness for negotiations, considering its successful months-long counteroffensive against Russia. Putin has not signaled that he's ready to deal, either. However, for Gosar to try and engage in direct diplomacy with the Kremlin is particularly perilous.
CNN

The bottom is dropping out of the 2022 election for Democrats

CNN — With just a week left until the 2022 midterm elections, the political environment appears to be eroding rapidly for Democrats – especially in areas where the party has long held sway. “The scariest Halloween reality for House Democrats is the number of seats President [Joe] Biden...
Dayana Sabatin

Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden

According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
Rolling Stone

Watch: Trump Instructs Senate Candidate How to Lie About Election

Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters paces around his home, cell phone in hand, the call set to speaker for the benefit of the camera. “If you want to get across the line, you need to be stronger on that one thing,” instructs former President Donald Trump, “look at Kari [Lake],” he continues. “If they say, ‘How is your family?’ She says, ‘The election was rigged & stolen.’”
