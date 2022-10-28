Read full article on original website
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
TMZ.com
Lizzo's Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume Sparks Backlash
Lizzo dressed up as Blueface's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, for Halloween this year -- but the getup is catching some backlash ... because some perceive CR as someone not to mock. Lizzo trotted out a costume Friday that was, no doubt, meant to recreate Chrisean's look -- missing tooth and all...
sheenmagazine.com
Teyana Taylor Kills Halloween… Again!
Welcome to ‘The Haunting At The Last Rose Motel’ The Aunties Inc Annual Halloween Party. Girl, we had a time last night! The Aunties Inc. threw their annual spooky extravaganza just in time for Halloween. Hosted by Teyana Taylor, ‘The Haunting At The Last Rose Motel’ was legendary. Guests were treated to over-the-top decorations, custom-curated Cincaro Tequila cocktails, light bites, and music all night long.
Women's Health
Starbucks' Christmas menu 2022 is here with two new festive drinks
Guys, it’s happened. The greatest day of the year has arrived. The Starbucks' festive menu 2022 is finally here. And let's be honest, it just doesn't feel like Christmas unlike you're walking around looking at all the Christmas lights, with a festive drink in hand. The seasonal range launches...
‘Teen Mom’ Stars and Their Kids Get In the Halloween Spirit: See Their Costume Pics Over the Years
The stars of Teen Mom share everything about their lives, so it’s no surprise that when Halloween comes around, the moms go all out with their costumes. Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer and Farrah Abraham have posted a ton of cute (and racy!) pics throughout the years, and now you can browse through them all in one place.
thebrag.com
Krispy Kreme is giving out free doughnuts to celebrate Halloween
It’s all treat and no trick at Krispy Kreme Australia today, with free doughnuts on offer to celebrate Halloween. The doughnut chain announced the special Halloween giveaway on Instagram this morning, with free Original Glazed Doughnuts being given out to customers today. There’s a catch, of course, but it’s...
Meet the man who spent $50,000 decorating his yard for Halloween￼
"My neighbors have come to expect this sort of stuff from me."
ETOnline.com
Cardi B Shares Adorable Photos of Her Son Wave and Hints at Wanting Baby No. 3
Cardi B has babies on the brain! On Sunday, the proud mom shared photos of her and Offset’s 1-year-old son, Wave -- and hinted at wanting another child. “My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finish [sic] and have my third,” the 30-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter.
princesspinkygirl.com
Grinch Christmas Truffles
Grinch Christmas Truffles are easy-to-make Oreo balls that upgrade the classic sandwich cookie into an indulgent candy-coated confection with only 5 ingredients. This no-bake Oreo truffle recipe resembles a bite-sized cheesecake but is prepared simply with a crushed cookie and cream cheese center that’s covered in Grinch-green almond bark and adorned with a red heart.
Woman shares ‘correct’ way to carve a pumpkin
A TikToking grandma has shared the right way to carve a pumpkin and, frankly, it’s absolutely ingenious. Brunch with Babs (@brunchwithbabs) is a mum-of-four and grandmother of eight who loves sharing her wisdom online to help others. In one of her latest videos, which has racked up 3.8 million...
