Florida Weekly

The CONE of UNCERTAINTY

IN THE DAYS BEFORE HURRICANE IAN’S landfall in Lee County, people in Florida played their least-favorite game of chance: watching the cone of uncertainty. The original five-day cone issued on Friday, Sept. 23, covered the whole Florida peninsula, with the eye’s projected landfall over Lee County’s barrier islands. When the cone shifted northwesterly as the weekend progressed, many folks in Southwest Florida relaxed, even though storm watches bode ominous omens and the cone’s edge still grazed Lee County’s northernmost islands and included Charlotte County’s full coastline.
LEE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Tropical Storm Martin forms in the Atlantic

MIAMI -- The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that Tropical Storm Martin has formed over the central north Atlantic Ocean and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in coming days.The storm is not expected to pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.According to the 11 a.m. hurricane center update, the storm was 550 miles east-northeast of Bermuda and packing maximum winds of 50 miles per hour.The slow-moving storm was on an eastward trek at 12 mph, the hurricane center said.Martin joins Tropical Storm Lisa, which formed Monday and also expected to grow into a hurricane later this week.According to federal forecasters, Lisa was moving westward at 14 mph and with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.The storm was moving south of Grand Cayman and was about 480 miles east of Belize City The National Weather Service issue a hurricane warning for parts of Honduras, starting Wednesday.Lisa could bring up to 5 inches of rain to parts of Belize with heavy rain also expected for other parts of the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Northern Honduras and Guatemala.
FLORIDA STATE
MyNorthwest

Get ready for some frost on your jack-o-lanterns

The coolest weather of the season thus far is on tap this week. Low temperatures in areas more distant from Puget Sound are expected to drop well into the 30s through Wednesday night. Frost is quite possible in places like Olympia, Shelton, Covington, Enumclaw, Arlington, Monroe, Snohomish, and the Mt....
Outsider.com

Alabama Home Crushed by Flying Boat Amid Devastating Tornado

For the residents of Bon Secour, Alabama, last weekend was one they’ll never forget. While neighborhoods around the world were celebrating Halloween weekend, Baldwin County residents were forced to contend with an EF-1 tornado. The tornado and accompanying severe weather left a path of devastation in their wake, downing...
BON SECOUR, AL
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide map lighting up in SWFL

The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Prices at the pump rise after Florida’s gas tax holiday ends

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – If you needed gas Tuesday, you might have noticed gas prices have increased by 25 cents. At the end of October, regular gas prices averaged $3.29 in Florida. According to AAA Florida, gas prices are still low compared to last year. In May of 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a […]
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday

Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida gas prices may spike as tax holiday ends

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday marks the final day of Florida’s gas tax holiday, which means prices could see a significant spike come Tuesday. The holiday calls for a $.25 removal through the month of October, and that tax could be re-instated at midnight on Tuesday. According to AAA,...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Drivers fuel up before gas tax holiday ends in Florida

The month of November means a jump in fuel prices as Florida's gas tax returns. Florida's month-long gas tax holiday ends at midnight, meaning prices will likely increase 25 cents as early as Tuesday. Lawmakers approved the October gas tax holiday last spring in response to a surge in prices...
FLORIDA STATE
beckersdental.com

DentaQuest expands in 3 Florida dental deserts

DentaQuest and Advantage Dental Plus recently added four locations across three Florida counties. The new offices are in Crestview, Pace, Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola. The Crestview, Pace and Fort Walton Beach offices will be able to serve 10,000 patients each, and the Pensacola location will have the capacity for 18,000, according to a Nov. 1 news release from DentaQuest.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces $4.9 Million for Rural Communities in Northwest Florida

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $4.9 million in infrastructure investments to eight rural Northwest Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program. Awards include upgrading water and wastewater utilities, constructing public roadways and public building renovations. These awards will support business growth in Calhoun, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida gas prices could see major jump Tuesday when tax holiday expires

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida motorists can expect to pay more at the pump as the state’s month-long gas tax "holiday" ends. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday stood at $3.29, about a dime cheaper than at the start of October. But the AAA auto club said that likely will change quickly when the state’s 25.3-cent-a-gallon gas tax returns Tuesday, after being suspended in October by lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

