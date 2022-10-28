Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
PAYBACK: Hillary Clinton Demands Ex-Prez Donald Trump Pay Her Legal Fees For Failed Racketeering Lawsuit
Hillary Clinton recently demanded Donald Trump pay upwards of $1 million to cover her legal fees following a failed racketeering lawsuit against her, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The surprising request came on Monday when lawyers for the former first lady-turned-2016 presidential candidate filed a motion in federal court demanding sanctions be...
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Biden urges voters to ‘preserve Democracy’ and stand up against political violence - live
The president sent a message to election deniers saying, ‘You can’t love your country only when you win’ – follow all the latest news
Midterm polls – live: Biden denounces violence and voter intimidation in appeal to voters
Joe Biden urged Americans to protect democracy at the ballot box in the midterm elections as he called for an end to political violence in a speech on Wednesday.The president compared the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband to the attack by a pro-Trump mob on the US Capitol on January 6.And he slammed the one-term president for refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election and putting “loyalty to himself ahead of loyalty to the Constitution.”Earlier, as former President Barack Obama continues his late-in-the-game tour of states crucial to this year’s midterm elections, beleagured GOP Georgia Senate nominee...
WMTW
Comparing Maine candidates for Governor, Congress on immigration and border security
When it comes to immigration, both leading candidates for Maine Governor, Democrat Janet Mills and Republican Paul LePage, want to make it easier for asylum seekers and other legal immigrants to work legally in the U.S. sooner than the required six month wait. Mills says work eligibility should begin 30...
Oath Keepers founder talked of hanging Pelosi in days after Jan. 6
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes reportedly said he wanted to hang U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “from the lamppost” in a recording obtained by the FBI and played during his trial this week. In the Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording played by the FBI Wednesday in the...
