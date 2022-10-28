Read full article on original website
Get to Know ‘Abbott Elementary’s Season 2 Breakout Keyla Monterroso Mejia
Abbott Elementary has been appointment viewing since its Season 1 premiere in 2021, but in Season 2 there’s even more reasons to tune into the Emmy-winning comedy which includes the addition of recurring guest star Keyla Monterroso Mejia. The actress broke through in 2021 with her run as hopeful...
Elizabeth Debicki calls for The Crown critics to 'move on' after Netflix adds disclaimer
Elizabeth Debicki has called for The Crown's critics to "move on" after Netflix added a disclaimer to the latest trailer. The 32-year-old actress will take on the role of the late Princess Diana in the forthcoming fifth series of the controversial show - which tells the story of Queen Elizabeth and is inspired by real events - but she has called for people to speak about the "creative endeavour" of the programme rather than how closely it resembles real life.
‘The Sandman’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
“The Sandman” is returning to Netflix. The streaming platform has officially renewed the Neil Gaiman series based on the DC Comics universe, expanding the franchise with new episodes based on other stories from the graphic novels. Leading up to Wednesday’s evening announcement, there was rampant speculation among Netflix subscribers about whether “The Sandman” would be renewed or was even canceled, despite its success, even leading Gaiman to dispute a tweet from a fan account online. And while Netflix has renewed “The Sandman,” it’s not exactly coming back for a Season 2, as the show will focus on other aspects of the...
Daniel Radcliffe praises 'lovely' late Robbie Coltrane
Daniel Radcliffe has praised the kindness of "lovely" Robbie Coltrane. The 33-year-old actor was just 12 when he was cast in the lead role in the 'Harry Potter' movie series and he has told how his late co-star - who died last month aged 72 - always took the time to ensure the children on set were kept "entertained".
Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle And Other Marvel Stars To Headline Fundraiser For Wisconsin Democrats
With the midterm elections just days away, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Rosario Dawson, Natalia Cordova, and Clark Gregg are on the bill for a fundraiser for Wisconsin Democrats. The online event, billed as “The Marvel Cast Unites To Save Democracy,” is the latest in a line of cast reunions that the state’s party has hosted, driving up online small-dollar donations. The event on Sunday evening has no ticket price, but the invite advises that most donors are chipping in $27. Also appearing will be Mandela Barnes, seeking to unseat Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI). More guests are expected to be added in the...
Melissa Fumero & Randall Park Get Grilled on Their ‘Blockbuster’ Knowledge (VIDEO)
Do you remember the days of perusing shelf-after-shelf of films in the local video store? Well, Netflix is bringing back all of the nostalgia with its latest comedy Blockbuster, which is about the last remaining store from the video rental franchise, and at the helm of the sweet title are stars Melissa Fumero and Randall Park.
‘Nocebo’ Review: She Cooks, She Cleans, She Wreaks Supernatural Vengeance
There are two ways domestic service can go in horror movies: Either the innocent worker is walking into a diabolical trap, or she (it’s almost always a woman) is in fact the smiling angel of death, bringing doom to privileged employers who are oblivious of peril until it’s too late. In Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” which reaches theaters later this month, we get Scenario No. 1. In Lorcan Finnegan’s new “Nocebo,” about another immigrant laborer hired into a wealthy household, it is No. 2. Similarly offering somewhat upscale genre fare, this first-ever co-production between Ireland and the Philippines is a diverting if...
Matthew Perry reveals how he finds out about Friends residual payments
Matthew Perry gets texts telling him how much he's still making from 'Friends'. The 53-year-old actor - who rose to fame as Chandler Bing in the classic sitcom - has admitted he's still getting residuals from his work on the show, and he explained how he finds out the amount.
Joanna Gaines Opened Up About The Struggle Of Growing Up Mixed And Her Journey To Embracing Her Korean Heritage
"There were a lot of things I believed that weren't true. I had to go back and cross those out and say, 'This is the truth. You are worthy. You are enough.'"
