wegotthiscovered.com

Filming reportedly kicks off for a highly anticipated ‘Star Wars’ series

The Star Wars machine over at Disney continues to grind – Andor is currently airing its last few episodes, Ashoka and Skeleton Crew are both in active production, and The Mandalorian’s third season is imminent – and to top off that list, The Acolyte has reportedly begun filming in Shinfield Studios over in the UK.
wegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill and ‘The Witcher’ writers reportedly didn’t see ‘eye to eye’

The Witcher fandom is running amok with speculation over Henry Cavill’s abrupt exit from the series after only three seasons, and according to a new report by Redanian Intelligence, a reliable outlet dedicated to Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional world, our worst fears about the truth of the situation are hitting too close to reality.
wegotthiscovered.com

Unstoppably negative DCU decriers wonder if the biggest movie in the world will get a sequel

Black Adam is currently the world’s highest-grossing film, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from stressing over whether or not there will be a sequel. Street_Start_763 shared that anxiety in the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit with a post asking the question, “Do you think we’ll get a Black Adam sequel, or do you think it’s dead in the water?”
wegotthiscovered.com

A franchise-killing fantasy detested by its own creator sets out on a streaming odyssey

The 2010s saw almost every YA literary series adapted for the big screen, and an alarming number of them failed to make it past the first hurdle after bombing spectacularly at the box office. By the admittedly low standards of the time, then, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and sequel Sea of Monsters combining to earn almost $430 million at the box office was a minor triumph.
BGR.com

The Sandman is returning for season 2 on Netflix

Nearly three months after the first season of The Sandman debuted on Netflix, the streaming service has officially greenlit the series for season 2. Neil Gaiman, the creator of the comic book upon which the series is based, shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday, as did the official Netflix account. The announcement came about an hour after Deadline reported that The Sandman would return.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King blows off Elon Musk, asks for new season of Netflix show

They don’t call him the king for nothing. Legendary horror writer Stephen King took the high road on Twitter and straight up ignored new Twitter CEO Elon Musk on the platform, instead asking for a new season of a Netflix show. There’s been a lot of news in the...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Captain America 4’ producer teases Hulked-out Harrison Ford as the future of the Eternals is confirmed

The grind never stops for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory for the most successful film and television franchise in history. There are countless film and television projects on the way, but it’s the buildup to Black Panther:Wakanda Forever that’s provided plenty of curious tidbits, with some of the MCU’s heaviest hitters out in force teasing the past, present, and future of Phase Four and beyond.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans remain divided over one of the most bizarre body horror films in years

One of the beauties of art is the ability to spark an intense emotion in the eye of the beholder, with even the most bottom-of-the-barrel trash still able to stoke flames of thought. Sometimes though, all you can appreciate is the ideas behind a film you utterly reject. Kevin Smith’s...
wegotthiscovered.com

The DC multiverse shrinks yet again as The CW cancels another beloved series

Ever since Warner Bros. put The CW up for sale, with Nexstar snapping up the network this past summer, there’s been a mass exodus of original scripted series. In particular, The CW’s stable of DC TV series has been all but wiped out. Following the cancellations of Naomi, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, The Flash is also due to wrap up with its current season. Now we can add an additional show to that ever-growing list.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ theory suggests the Holiday Special is the James Gunn spinoff he never got to make

The MCU will be releasing the first holiday special with the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians are back once again with James Gunn firmly at the helm as he brings to life his dream project at the studio. The director tweeted about how he loved the Star Wars Holiday Special in the past and how he had been itching to do one of his own. It turns out though that’s not the only thing he wanted to do with the members of Guardians of the Galaxy.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC’s Batwoman becomes Marvel’s Storm in stunning Halloween shoot

Javicia Leslie has given her audition to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Storm in a mesmerizing photoshoot for Halloween, abandoning her DC roots. Star of Batwoman (replacing Ruby Rose) has given Marvel fans food for thought as a potential X-Men star with her Halloween costume, giving Halle Berry a run for her money as the best Storm. The stunning display mimics the comic book outfit of Storm, so it is no surprise fans aren’t rushing to cosplay as the black leather suit X-Men from the Bryan Singer series.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix subscribers can’t help their curiosity as Guillermo del Toro’s new hit climbs the charts

One of the modern masters of horror has proven his worth yet again, with Guillermo del Toro’s latest streaming exclusive series enticing audiences on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has piqued interest with Netflix subscribers with the anthology series haunting the top ten of the streaming service, narrowly missing out against some fellow big names. Yet again del Toro has proven his name to be brand enough as the horror series revels in its first week.

