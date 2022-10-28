Read full article on original website
Tech firms becoming ‘too big to govern’, says Uber whistleblower
Governments are losing the battle to regulate big tech and company insiders should step forward to expose “bad apples” in the sector, according to the Uber whistleblower. Mark MacGann – the taxi firm’s former chief lobbyist in Europe, the Middle East and Africa – leaked more than 124,000 company files to the Guardian this year, revealing how the ride-hailing company flouted laws, duped police, exploited violence against drivers and secretly lobbied governments from 2013-2017.
CBS, ex-chief Les Moonves to pay $30.5 million for insider trading
New York Attorney General Letitia James says she has secured $30.5 million from CBS and its former CEO, Les Moonves, to settle insider trading claims.
Facts, not fiction, about the attack on Paul Pelosi
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked last week. Here are the facts of the case.
Bryan College Station Eagle
AP News Summary at 3:33 p.m. EDT
Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky. ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — Republicans are increasingly confident in Senate candidates who party leaders had once believed were essentially unelectable or at least seriously flawed. Republican officials are betting big that the political environment dragging down Democrats nationwide will overcome what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell himself has called “candidate quality” issues. Republican Senate contenders from Arizona to New Hampshire are grappling with revelations about their personal lives, extreme positions and weak fundraising. Yet they may be in position to win. And as Republican confidence grows, Democrats have been forced into a defensive crouch with voters looking to punish the party that controls Washington for concerns about inflation, crime and the direction of the country.
