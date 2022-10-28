ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King blows off Elon Musk, asks for new season of Netflix show

They don’t call him the king for nothing. Legendary horror writer Stephen King took the high road on Twitter and straight up ignored new Twitter CEO Elon Musk on the platform, instead asking for a new season of a Netflix show. There’s been a lot of news in the...
wegotthiscovered.com

Elon Musk claps back to Stephen King’s criticism of his Twitter reign

Twitter’s new overlord Elon Musk is not happy to sit by and let his terrible ideas be scrutinized in public, with him firing back at Stephen King over the author’s recent barbs. King has been vocally opposed to Musk and his acquisiton of Twitter, with the King of...
wegotthiscovered.com

Saweetie vs. Kim Kardashian: Who wore Mystique for Halloween best?

When beautiful and powerful feminist icon Kim Kardashian showed up to a Halloween party dressed as Mystique from the X-Men, she turned heads – because it turned out it wasn’t a costume party. Her blue body paint and flaming red hair was definitely the standout of Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday bash, if not quite in the way KK had intended, and it still managed to win her a coveted spot on WeGotThisCovered’s “Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022” list.
wegotthiscovered.com

Cardi B vs. Lizzo: Who did Marge Simpson better this Halloween?

Every Halloween there’s usually been some sort of cultural phenomenon which leads to an alarming number of costume double-ups among celebrities and us common folk — whether it be Heath Ledger’s Joker or Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn or anyone else in between, these things happen. Marge...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Captain America 4’ producer teases Hulked-out Harrison Ford as the future of the Eternals is confirmed

The grind never stops for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory for the most successful film and television franchise in history. There are countless film and television projects on the way, but it’s the buildup to Black Panther:Wakanda Forever that’s provided plenty of curious tidbits, with some of the MCU’s heaviest hitters out in force teasing the past, present, and future of Phase Four and beyond.
wegotthiscovered.com

Unstoppably negative DCU decriers wonder if the biggest movie in the world will get a sequel

Black Adam is currently the world’s highest-grossing film, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from stressing over whether or not there will be a sequel. Street_Start_763 shared that anxiety in the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit with a post asking the question, “Do you think we’ll get a Black Adam sequel, or do you think it’s dead in the water?”
wegotthiscovered.com

Filming reportedly kicks off for a highly anticipated ‘Star Wars’ series

The Star Wars machine over at Disney continues to grind – Andor is currently airing its last few episodes, Ashoka and Skeleton Crew are both in active production, and The Mandalorian’s third season is imminent – and to top off that list, The Acolyte has reportedly begun filming in Shinfield Studios over in the UK.
wegotthiscovered.com

A franchise-killing fantasy detested by its own creator sets out on a streaming odyssey

The 2010s saw almost every YA literary series adapted for the big screen, and an alarming number of them failed to make it past the first hurdle after bombing spectacularly at the box office. By the admittedly low standards of the time, then, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and sequel Sea of Monsters combining to earn almost $430 million at the box office was a minor triumph.
wegotthiscovered.com

Brie Larson bumps into a horror icon while dressed like a legendary scream queen

In the ongoing saga of Brie Larson‘s Twitter selfies, the Captain Marvel star has revealed that she’s got into the Halloween spirit in a big way this Oct. 31 as she’s just encountered a horror movie legend, while evoking one of the finest scream queens in the genre herself.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lizzo’s Marge Simpson Halloween costume is good as hell

While Halloween is a time for kids to go door to door and ask for candy, it is also a moment for stars to showcase how, by virtue of their fame, they can do it just as much as anyone else and look cool. Musician Lizzo is one and fans love her 2022 look.

