Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King blows off Elon Musk, asks for new season of Netflix show
They don’t call him the king for nothing. Legendary horror writer Stephen King took the high road on Twitter and straight up ignored new Twitter CEO Elon Musk on the platform, instead asking for a new season of a Netflix show. There’s been a lot of news in the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk claps back to Stephen King’s criticism of his Twitter reign
Twitter’s new overlord Elon Musk is not happy to sit by and let his terrible ideas be scrutinized in public, with him firing back at Stephen King over the author’s recent barbs. King has been vocally opposed to Musk and his acquisiton of Twitter, with the King of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Saweetie vs. Kim Kardashian: Who wore Mystique for Halloween best?
When beautiful and powerful feminist icon Kim Kardashian showed up to a Halloween party dressed as Mystique from the X-Men, she turned heads – because it turned out it wasn’t a costume party. Her blue body paint and flaming red hair was definitely the standout of Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday bash, if not quite in the way KK had intended, and it still managed to win her a coveted spot on WeGotThisCovered’s “Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022” list.
wegotthiscovered.com
Cardi B vs. Lizzo: Who did Marge Simpson better this Halloween?
Every Halloween there’s usually been some sort of cultural phenomenon which leads to an alarming number of costume double-ups among celebrities and us common folk — whether it be Heath Ledger’s Joker or Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn or anyone else in between, these things happen. Marge...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Captain America 4’ producer teases Hulked-out Harrison Ford as the future of the Eternals is confirmed
The grind never stops for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory for the most successful film and television franchise in history. There are countless film and television projects on the way, but it’s the buildup to Black Panther:Wakanda Forever that’s provided plenty of curious tidbits, with some of the MCU’s heaviest hitters out in force teasing the past, present, and future of Phase Four and beyond.
wegotthiscovered.com
Unstoppably negative DCU decriers wonder if the biggest movie in the world will get a sequel
Black Adam is currently the world’s highest-grossing film, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from stressing over whether or not there will be a sequel. Street_Start_763 shared that anxiety in the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit with a post asking the question, “Do you think we’ll get a Black Adam sequel, or do you think it’s dead in the water?”
wegotthiscovered.com
Filming reportedly kicks off for a highly anticipated ‘Star Wars’ series
The Star Wars machine over at Disney continues to grind – Andor is currently airing its last few episodes, Ashoka and Skeleton Crew are both in active production, and The Mandalorian’s third season is imminent – and to top off that list, The Acolyte has reportedly begun filming in Shinfield Studios over in the UK.
wegotthiscovered.com
Everyone agrees a gory body horror torpedoed its chances at greatness with an off-the-rails ending
It’s stating the obvious to say that cinematic greatness can only be achieved by maintaining a consistently high level of quality to the first frame to the last, with 2012’s gnarly body horror American Mary shooting itself square in the foot with an ending that went so far off the rails it torpedoed the entire experience for many viewers.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans shower ironic appreciation on a sequel that may or may not be funny on purpose
One of horror’s staple franchises has almost as many films as days spent in the office by Liz Truss, with one of its most despised and ignored sequels being graced with light four decades on. The poster boy for slashers Friday the 13th has seen countless sequels, but its...
wegotthiscovered.com
A franchise-killing fantasy detested by its own creator sets out on a streaming odyssey
The 2010s saw almost every YA literary series adapted for the big screen, and an alarming number of them failed to make it past the first hurdle after bombing spectacularly at the box office. By the admittedly low standards of the time, then, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and sequel Sea of Monsters combining to earn almost $430 million at the box office was a minor triumph.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Hart’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Halloween costume might be the best of 2022
Just when you thought Halloween was over, done, dusted and tucked away for another year, Kevin Hart takes to social media to throw his hat in the ring for best Halloween costume of the year. Kevin and his wife Eniko Hart are clearly itching for some more House of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson bumps into a horror icon while dressed like a legendary scream queen
In the ongoing saga of Brie Larson‘s Twitter selfies, the Captain Marvel star has revealed that she’s got into the Halloween spirit in a big way this Oct. 31 as she’s just encountered a horror movie legend, while evoking one of the finest scream queens in the genre herself.
wegotthiscovered.com
A reclusive thriller dunked on by critics is drawn out of hiding to become a streaming obsession
Guy Pearce is a very good actor that’s lent his talents to a number of phenomenal movies and box office smash hits over the decades, but he’s also does a sideline in forgettable B-tier thrillers that regularly get dunked on by critics, with this year’s The Infernal Machine the latest to be added to the collection.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC detractors are already predicting failure for the former Geralt of Rivia’s ‘Man of Steel 2’
Fans of The Witcher are still trying to process the sudden departure of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, matters that haven’t been helped by the outpouring of fury to emerge when it was revealed that Liam Hemsworth would be stepping in as his replacement. When the news broke,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown admits ‘Stranger Things’ creators don’t trust her to keep secrets
British actor Millie Bobby Brown reveals that keeping secrets isn’t her forte, which makes The Duffer Brothers reluctant to share details for the upcoming season of Stranger Things with her. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Brown admitted that having loose lips keeps her firmly out of the loop of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
wegotthiscovered.com
We don’t want to alarm you but Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as horror movie icons
Reality TV stars Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as two of the spookiest horror movie characters of the last two decades for Halloween. Barker posted three photos of himself and his wife in costume on his Instagram profile and shared a creepy quote from the film, “Hi, I’m Chucky, your friend till the end.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Florence Pugh seemingly co-signs a friend’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ drama Halloween costume
Just when you thought it was over, the Don’t Worry Darling drama makes a triumphant return. Florence Pugh, who may or may not eternally hate director Olivia Wilde, shared a fun callback to her infamous purple outfit at the height of the dramatic happenings at the Venice Film Festival.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Captain America 4’ producer promises sparks when Harrison Ford faces off with the star-spangled Avenger
The prospect of seeing Harrison Ford in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is mouthwatering to say the least, but there’s a tinge of bittersweetness to the Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend boarding Captain America: New World Order. The late William Hurt had played the role of Thaddeus Ross since...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lizzo’s Marge Simpson Halloween costume is good as hell
While Halloween is a time for kids to go door to door and ask for candy, it is also a moment for stars to showcase how, by virtue of their fame, they can do it just as much as anyone else and look cool. Musician Lizzo is one and fans love her 2022 look.
Comments / 0