FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Purdue Fort Wayne women's soccer team is eyeing more program history this week as the Dons gear up for the Horizon League Tournament. The Mastodons have already had their best season in program history, finishing the regular season 9-3-6 and 5-1-4 in Horizon League action to earn the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Horizon League Championship. Purdue Fort Wayne was one of two teams in the league with just one loss and had the best league winning percentage in program history.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO