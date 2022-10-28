Read full article on original website
No. 24 Tech topples Harriers for second straight win
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Indiana Tech women's basketball team hosted the Harriers of Miami University (Hamilton) Tuesday afternoon in the Schaefer Center. Tech got off to a hot start leading the game at half 46-24 and winning with an 88-47 final score. Tech moves to 2-1 on the season after the win.
K's notch first win, top Cyclones in shootout
CINCINNATI (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Komets finally brought home their first victory of the season, topping the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-3 in a shootout Tuesday morning at the Heritage Bank Center. The Komets jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second period behind goals from Drake Rymsha, Benjamin Gagne...
PFW Women's Soccer eyeing history in Horizon League Tournament
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Purdue Fort Wayne women's soccer team is eyeing more program history this week as the Dons gear up for the Horizon League Tournament. The Mastodons have already had their best season in program history, finishing the regular season 9-3-6 and 5-1-4 in Horizon League action to earn the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Horizon League Championship. Purdue Fort Wayne was one of two teams in the league with just one loss and had the best league winning percentage in program history.
Mad Ants return to Summit City, set for season opener
A week in to training camp, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants made their return to the Summit City for the first time this season, as they get set to open their season this weekend. Mad Ants return to Summit City, set for season opener. A week in to training camp,...
Meet the Candidates: SACS School Board
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Five candidates are running for two Southwest Allen County School Board seats. Doug Copley is the only incumbent - taking over a vacated seat in December. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Helios, one of the largest rooftop solar companies in North America. Despite...
Mild through the end of the week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s another morning of fog that could become dense in spots near daybreak Thursday. Any fog that develops, dissipates by the middle of Thursday morning. Temperatures reach into the lower 70s under a sunny sky. Lows Thursday night drop into the lower 50s...
Nice warming trend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Areas of fog should dissipate by the middle of Wednesday morning. With high pressure in control, it paves the way to a mostly sunny day. Afternoon highs top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a nice light breeze. Once we turn...
Police respond to a crash near Maplecrest Rd and Rothman Rd
Police are on the scene of a 3-car crash near the intersection of Maplecrest and Rothman roads.
Fort Wayne Street Department kicks off leaf collection season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Leaves are falling faster than usual this year and Brian Shimkus with the Fort Wayne Street Department couldn’t be happier. “The more productive we are at first, the easier it is to attain our goal at the end. And our goal at the end is to be ready for snow,” Shimkus said.
New steakhouse ‘sizzling soon’ to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new steakhouse appears to be headed to Fort Wayne. Black Rock Bar & Grill said on its website that a new Fort Wayne location was “sizzling soon.”. Black Rock serves its steaks on 755-degree volcanic rock, which guests can cook the meat...
Kids Who Care: Middle school student designs 'I Voted' sticker to be used at polls
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - This Election Day, look for Ella Moore’s design on your 'I Voted' sticker. Ella’s drawing will be on some of the stickers poll workers hand out, and it all started with a class assignment at Memorial Park Middle School. "How can you be...
Morning fog, mostly sunny & mild Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The morning starts off with areas of fog and temperatures in the lower 50s. The fog should dissipate by the middle of the morning. Other than a few morning clouds, it’s a mostly sunny day with highs topping out in the middle 60s.
Firefighters respond to a fire at the Old Fort Wednesday morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A fire early Wednesday morning damaged part of the Old Fort. Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a call just before 1 a.m. of a fire on Spy Run Avenue. Old Fort Volunteer Tom Grant says the fire got out of control and destroyed...
Ossian dispatch: Fire crews cleaning up leaking fluid on State Road 1
OSSIAN, Ind. (WFFT) -- Ossian Police dispatch confirms fire crews are cleaning up fluid leaking from a truck near the intersection of State Road 1 and East 700 North. Drivers should take an alternate route if possible.
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported four deaths and 460 positive cases this week, (Saturday, Oct. 22 to today), bringing totals to 118,406 cases and 1,202 deaths as of today.
Free Citilink rides on Election Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Citilink is joining AARP Indiana to provide free transportation on Nov. 8 to help enable everyone to get out and vote. Emily Gorman, AARP Indiana's Director of Community Engagement, said in a release that “encouraging people to vote is a cornerstone of our work in Fort Wayne. This partnership is just one piece of a sustained effort to make it easier to understand when, where, and how to vote."
Traffic on I-69 flowing again after morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash that happened Tuesday morning temporarily closed the northbound lanes of I-69 in southern Allen County. It happened around 7 a.m. Dispatchers were unable to provide many details, however Google Maps showed traffic at a standstill from south of Airport Expressway until just south of the Yohne Road overpass south of the U.S. 24/Jefferson Boulevard interchange.
Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
Roof partially collapses in Fort Wayne apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire in the Waterloo Gardens apartments on Bunt Drive. That’s off East Paulding Road. FWFD responded to the 5800 block of Bunt Drive just before 10 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they...
How Fort Wayne celebrated Halloween
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Trick-or-treating in Fort Wayne consisted of a two-hour evening window, but that wasn’t the only opportunity for families to get candy. From community colleges, to car dealerships, to several churches and nonprofits, Fort Wayne offered plenty of opportunities for kids to pick up candy in a safe environment. Considering the weather Monday night, several of these sites also helped keep the kids and candy dry as well.
