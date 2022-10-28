It's city budget season in Seattle and everyone – from the mayor to the city council to department heads to advocates of all stripes – wants their priorities paid for. The city is facing a $141 million budget deficit in 2023, however, and the shortfall is expected to grow in coming years, so budget cuts loom large and there will certainly be tradeoffs. The city council and the mayor need to hash out whose priorities get the money they need and whose will be cut.

