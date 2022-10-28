Read full article on original website
How tribes, local organizations are bolstering food sovereignty
All across what is now the United States, treaties between federally designated Indigenous nations and the federal government were signed. Food is at the core of each of these treaties, which outline access to hunting, fishing and gathering on the lands where these foods flourish. The foresight of Indigenous leaders...
WA and Seattle ended their COVID states of emergency. What's next?
On Feb. 29, 2020, the same day the state reported the first U.S. death from the COVID-19 virus, Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency for Washington. Three days later, Seattle’s then-Mayor Jenny Durkan followed suit with an emergency proclamation for the city. The orders gave the executive branches power to swiftly implement pandemic responses: stay-at-home orders for non-essential workers, bans on large gatherings and much, much more.
Tukwila voters consider a big hike in minimum wage
It was a small election that drew notable attention: In 2013, voters in the city of SeaTac narrowly approved a $15 hourly minimum wage for some eligible workers. The next year, the city of Seattle followed suit, moving to phase in a broader $15 minimum wage that became the highest of any city in the nation.
Photo essay | The return of Diwali lights up Bellevue
A chorus of voices filled the room in prayer and light at the Bellevue Hindu Temple and Cultural Center on Monday evening as a hundred people gathered, some for the first time in person since 2019, to celebrate the Hindu holiday Diwali. Members prepare the diyas (clay lamps) with oil...
ArtSEA: The art of the flour sack in Spokane
When I drove from Seattle toward Spokane this past weekend, across wide expanses of farmland, I knew nothing about the art of flour sacks. (I didn’t even know I knew nothing.) But I came home carting a bushel of knowledge, thanks to an intriguing exhibit at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture.
Alison Mariella Désir on reclaiming space and ‘Running While Black’
In Alison Mariella Désir’s new book, Running While Black: Finding Freedom in a Sport That Wasn't Built for Us, Désir discusses her physical journey as a runner, running as activism and how the sport saved her life. Now a Seattle resident, Désir started marathon training years ago...
Watch live: 9th Congressional debate pits Adam Smith, Doug Basler
The Washington State Debate Coalition will broadcast the 9th Congressional District debate between Republican candidate Doug Basler and Democratic incumbent Adam Smith at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Pigott Hall on Seattle University’s campus. The debate is presented in partnership with Braver Angels. The debate will be streamed live from...
Approval vs. ranked-choice voting: What's the difference?
In August, when Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola won a surprise victory over Sarah Palin and another Republican for a seat in Congress, it generated renewed discussion of ranked-choice voting, which allows voters to select multiple candidates on their ballots. Alaska voters adopted a version of this system in 2020, and now Seattle and two Washington counties are asking voters to consider ranked-choice voting on their November ballots.
5 key conflicts to watch in Seattle's budget battle
It's city budget season in Seattle and everyone – from the mayor to the city council to department heads to advocates of all stripes – wants their priorities paid for. The city is facing a $141 million budget deficit in 2023, however, and the shortfall is expected to grow in coming years, so budget cuts loom large and there will certainly be tradeoffs. The city council and the mayor need to hash out whose priorities get the money they need and whose will be cut.
WA moves toward legal shields for abortion, gender-affirming care
On Friday afternoon, Gov. Jay Inslee stood with state lawmakers and faith leaders at the Wayside United Church of Christ in Federal Way to announce several proposals to increase protections for abortion as well as gender-affirming care in Washington state. He was joined by Rep. Drew Hansen, D-Bainbridge Island, who...
Recap: 5 key takeaways from the 9th Congressional District debate
Incumbent Rep. Adam Smith defended Democrats’ management of the economy, police reform, efforts to tamp down inflation and the war in Ukraine in a debate on Tuesday with Republican challenger Doug Basler. Basler expressed skepticism about election security and climate change while attacking Democrats over crime, gas prices, and...
ArtSEA: Echoes of Spain in Seattle
I recently returned from a long-anticipated, pandemic-postponed trip to Spain. Due to the domino effect of unusual delays at Sea-Tac, getting there took an extra-long time. So when my husband and I finally landed in Barcelona — 26 hours after we left the house — it felt like we had journeyed far, far from Seattle. But as our Catalonian cab driver pulled away from the airport, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” came on the radio and ushered us into the foreign city.
Indigenous Peoples' Day: 6 reads on Native heritage, history
The second Monday of October is known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day to honor the past, present and future of Native communities. The holiday is a chance to shift focus from the federal holiday Columbus Day, which signifies the day European explorer Christopher Columbus touched American soil in 1492, also bringing genocide, disease and displacement to the Indigenous people.
Podcast | Exploring the Seattle history of Roald Amundsen
When Arctic explorer Roald Amundsen first arrived in Seattle in the early years of the 20th century, he was given a hero's welcome. At the time, explorers were all the rage, and Amundsen, having just led the first successful trip through the Northwest Passage, had secured his place among the greats.
ArtSEA: Northwest art for Indigenous People’s Day
If you’ve watched the Netflix reality-show competition Blown Away, you know it can be counted on for two things: glass blowers hailing from the Pacific Northwest and pain-inducing puns. (Contestants compete to be “Best in Blow,” for starters.) I recently binged the third season — I’ve watched...
‘Through the Eyes of a Tiger’ documents one year of Seattle's CID
While the lions danced during the Lunar New Year, a group of photographers recorded the festivities and everyday community life for a project they are calling “Chinatown International District: Through the Eyes of a Tiger.”. The title refers to 2022 being the Year of the Tiger in Chinese culture....
How Seattle parents are coping with mental health struggles
When COVID-19 started to spread in Washington in 2020, K. Brown, who asked that only her abbreviated name be used for privacy reasons, was thrust onto the frontlines of a deadly pandemic. A medical assistant at two hospitals in the Seattle area, she suddenly found herself administering CPR multiple times a week as the number of cases grew.
WA's secretary of state race is a special election — in more ways than one
As Julie Anderson cold-calls potential donors seeking support for her nonpartisan bid to be Washington secretary of state, she quickly learns that folks have not exactly been closely following this crucial but down-ballot special-election race. “They often say things like, how many people are in the race? Are there four...
WA offers $4K bonuses to combat homeless-service worker crisis
Ashleigh Desvigne’s work has never been easy. She’s the lead family advocate with YWCA's Project Reunite, a program that provides supportive housing and classes for parents experiencing homelessness and drug addiction in order to get them stabilized and reunited with their children. But the pandemic has made things...
The war in Ukraine has some WA residents living in prolonged fear
Nearly eight months into Russia’s war with Ukraine, life remains nowhere near normal for Washingtonians with loved ones in Eastern Europe. “It’s been so scary, it’s been awful, I’m drained,” said Katya Suvorova of Seattle, who was born in Moscow but left in the late 1990s when her mother fled the country. “And it’s not about me, it’s about everybody else. But just personally, I’m very sad and very drained.”
