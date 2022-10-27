Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Carolina
Officers collect over 200 pounds of pills during Drug Take Back Day efforts
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department announced that they collected over 200 pounds of pills during their Drug Take Back Day efforts. Officials from the Greer Police Department and the Greer Commission of Public Works (CPW) hosted an event on Saturday to allow people to turn in their unwanted, unused, or expired medicines.
2 arrested following chase in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a car for reckless driving on Highway 243. There were two people in the vehicle according to deputies. While in pursuit, deputies were able to arrest the passenger […]
WLTX.com
Man convicted of executing girlfriend in front of her own children in Calhoun County cemetery
ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — An Anderson man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in front of her own children two years earlier. Prosecutors with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office said that, on July 24, 2020, 41-year-old Charles...
Armed robbery at Greenville Co. Dunkin Donuts
Around 1:30 p.m. the Dunkin Donuts on the 2000 block of Wade Hampton Blvd was robbed by a man after he presented a gun inside the store, according to deputies.
Shooting investigation underway in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting investigation is underway in Union County. The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Jonesville Police Department responded to Church Street in reference to the shooting at 1:50 p.m. According to Jonesville Police, one person was killed. No arrests have been made. Police say this is an isolated incident. […]
WBTV
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Two people have been arrested and authorities are searching for a third person after a law enforcement chase in Union County on Friday, authorities said. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in the Unionville area of Indian Trail Road and...
State AG's Office announces arrest of fake nurse from the Upstate
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has arrested Alyssa Beth Steele, 37, of Anderson, for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license.
Woman charged with practicing medicine without a license at SC living facilities
A woman has been charged with practicing medicine without a license at seven assisted living facilities in the Upstate.
Drug Take Back Day to happen across the Upstate on Saturday
Drug Take Back Day events will happen across the Upstate on Saturday.
WYFF4.com
Man robs Dunkin Donuts shop in Greenville, deputies says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man has robbed a Dunkin Donuts shop in Greenville, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's office. Deputies said that authorities responded to the Dunkin Donuts on Wade Hampton Boulevard, just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The suspect was described as wearing a blue jean jacket,...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating reported shooting in Jonesville
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a reported shooting in Jonesville. Union County dispatch said deputies responded to Church Street at around 1:50 p.m. According to Union County dispatch, details about the situation are limited as deputies try to...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County Sheriffs Office launches traffic safety unit, Piedmont community excited
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A new initiative with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to make the roads in one upstate community a lot safer. Community members in Piedmont, South Carolina say the city is growing and with that, more and more cars are on the roads. This has people getting more and more worried about traffic concerns.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina lawmakers call for DOJ investigation into Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than two weeks after the president of a historically Black university said she was "outraged" about an Upstate traffic stop involving students and staff from her school, state lawmakers are calling for a federal investigation into the matter. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright has also...
ATV crash kills 1 in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Friday night in an ATV crash in Anderson County. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened before 11 p.m. at a private residence. The coroner said two people were in an ATV-Razor riding in an open field on the driver’s property when the vehicle hit […]
counton2.com
1 dead in shooting near Greenville Co. apartments
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died in a shooting at an apartment complex in Mauldin. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments on the 200 block of Old Mill Road in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, investigators located a...
WYFF4.com
Man charged with killing Spartanburg deputy dies, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man charged with shooting and killing a Spartanburg County deputy in June has died, according to Charles Clevenger with the Spartanburg County Coroners Office. Clevenger said that Duane L. Heard, 63, was living in hospice care in Rock Hill when he passed away around...
FOX Carolina
Driver identified after car overturns along highway in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed one person on Sunday morning. Troopers said the crash happened along US 123 near SC 124 at around 7:30 a.m. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along US 123 when...
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
FOX Carolina
Police searching for missing teen last seen in Simpsonville
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin Police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen in Simpsonville. Police said 15-year-old Hunter Edge was last seen on October 19. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call police at 864-289-8900 or call 1-800-THE-LOST.
FOX Carolina
Police arrest two accused of nearly 50 burglaries across Upstate
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a man and woman accused of a string of burglaries to businesses across the Upstate have been charged. Police said on Oct. 27, multiple warrants for burglary and criminal conspiracy in multiple businesses in the city limits of Laurens were signed on Christopher Jenkins and Sheila Brown.
Comments / 0