Eugene, OR

Lincoln Riley lands 4-star edge rusher David Peevy over Oregon and Washington

By Matt Zemek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
All recruitments generate a certain degree of excitement and optimism within a college football program, but this one is a little extra special for USC.

Lincoln Riley won a recruiting battle with Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks and Kalen DeBoer’s Washington Huskies for four-star edge rusher David Peevy, part of the 2023 class.

You can plainly tell that one of the areas where USC needs a significant upgrade is at the rush end (edge rusher) position. Korey Foreman, a highly-ranked recruit, has not been able to give the Trojans a whole lot in one and a half years with the program. The Men of Troy can use a big boost.

Enter Peevy, who comes from a high school USC fans will recognize:

