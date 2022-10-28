Blue Ox is accepting requests for its popular Boys’ Elite Defensive Training on Wednesdays in January and February (7:15-9 p.m., 8 sessions) at Berwyn Sports Club. What is it and why is it Elite? Blue Ox Elite Training is offered to elite defensive players in the greater Philadelphia area that meet the qualifications listed below. Grade levels will be capped to 5 players from 9th, 10th, and 11th grades and 10 players from 12th grade. This program will only allow for the max number in each session to make for the most efficient training possible.

