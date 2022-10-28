ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwyn, PA

Hempfield’s Hilton (2024 MF, TEAM Lacrosse) is Beast National MVP; All-Showcase team announced

Jason Hilton got an early Halloween treat Saturday at the Victory Events Beast National Showcase at the Conshohocken Proving Grounds – a very good team to play with. “I got along with my teammates and we bonded together really well,” said Hilton, a 2024 midfielder from Hempfield and TEAM Lacrosse (PA). “That doesn’t always happen at showcases.”
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Holy Family gets commitment from Highland Regional (N.J.) 2023 MF/ATT Covely

Highland Regional (N.J.) 2023 midfielder/attackman Maxx Covely has made a verbal commitment to play Division II lacrosse at Holy Family University. High school: Highland Regional High School (Blackwood, N.J.) Grad year: 2023. Positions: Midfield, Attack. College committed to: Holy Family University. Academic honors: Honor Roll Student of Month, Vice President...
Blue Ox offering Boys’ Elite Defensive Training at @BerwynClub

Blue Ox is accepting requests for its popular Boys’ Elite Defensive Training on Wednesdays in January and February (7:15-9 p.m., 8 sessions) at Berwyn Sports Club. What is it and why is it Elite? Blue Ox Elite Training is offered to elite defensive players in the greater Philadelphia area that meet the qualifications listed below. Grade levels will be capped to 5 players from 9th, 10th, and 11th grades and 10 players from 12th grade. This program will only allow for the max number in each session to make for the most efficient training possible.
