Ohio is first in the Mid-American Conference East, and it truly played like it Tuesday night. The Bobcats dominated the Bulls, beating them 45-24 at home. With Buffalo and Ohio being the top two teams in the division coming into the game, it was expected the game would be close. However, almost no one could have expected Ohio to look as good as it did against the team on a five-game winning streak and undefeated in conference play.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO