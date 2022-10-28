Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Court filing: Alleged Pelosi attacker was on 'suicide mission,' planned to target other California, federal politicians
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Court filing: Alleged Pelosi attacker was on 'suicide mission,' planned to target other California, federal politicians. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Biden warns 'MAGA Republicans' are 'trying to succeed where they failed in 2020' to subvert will of voters in midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden warns 'MAGA Republicans' are 'trying to succeed where they failed in 2020' to subvert will of voters in midterms. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
White House: NKorea covertly shipping 'significant number' of artillery shells to Russia to support Ukraine invasion
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: NKorea covertly shipping 'significant number' of artillery shells to Russia to support Ukraine invasion. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
AP News Summary at 7:53 p.m. EDT
Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence. WASHINGTON (AP) — Six days before major midterm elections, President Joe Biden is imploring voters to save American democracy from Trump supporters' election-denying lies and the violence he says they have inspired. Biden shined a spotlight on “ultra MAGA” Republicans — a reference to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan — and mounting concerns over political violence. Wednesday night's speech comes a few days after a man seeking to kidnap House Speaker Nancy Pelosi severely injured her husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Francisco home, and as physical threats have rattled members of Congress and election workers.
Herald & Review
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro does not concede election in 1st public speech since results released 2 days ago
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro does not concede election in 1st public speech since results released 2 days ago. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Joe Biden Calls GOP Embrace Of Trump’s MAGA Values A ‘Path To Chaos’
The president urged Americans to vote to defend democracy in next week's midterm elections, decrying the recent attack on Paul Pelosi.
Herald & Review
South Korea: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea hours after Pyongyang issued threats to Washington, Seoul
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea hours after Pyongyang issued threats to Washington, Seoul. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
South Korea says it has conducted air-to-surface missile tests in response to North Korean missile launches
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it has conducted air-to-surface missile tests in response to North Korean missile launches. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Netanyahu aims for a comeback as Israelis vote in national election
Israelis cast votes in their fifth national election in five years Tuesday, with exit polls suggesting Benjamin Netanyahu could return to power as Israeli prime minister. But critics fear his return would signal an even harder turn to the right for the country.
Key Trump aide Kash Patel granted immunity to testify in Mar-a-Lago secret documents case, report says
Donald Trump aide Kash Patel is set to testify before a grand jury investigating the handling of secret documents at Mar-a-Lago after being grand immunity from prosecution, a report says.Mr Patel, who worked in the Trump administration, will “soon testify” before the federal grand jury The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday evening.In June, Mr Trump named Mr Patel as one of his official representatives to the National Archives and Records Administration.When Mr Patel appeared before the grand jury previously in October, Mr Patel reportedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.Mr Patel has claimed that Mr Trump declassified...
North Korea keeps up missile barrage with suspected ICBM
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea continued its barrage of weapons tests on Thursday, firing at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains. The launches are the latest in a series...
Herald & Review
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:15 p.m. EDT
Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour in 2023. NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off one of her biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow. The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium. Tour openers will include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers and HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN. Word of the tour came a day after Swift became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record “Midnights.”
Comments / 0