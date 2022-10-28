ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Putin's forces have looted the BODY of 18th century prince Grigory Potemkin from cathedral in Ukraine: Pro-Russian official claims they are 'protecting' remains of a national hero

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The remains of an 18th century prince were taken from a cathedral in Ukraine, along with other historic artefacts, a pro-Russian official has admitted.

Forces have claimed that they took the monument to Grigory Potemkin, a Russian war hero, and a bag containing his skull and bones from St Catherine's Cathedral in Kherson in order to 'protect' the remains.

His remains, including carefully numbered bones, had been in a black bag in his coffin.

Vladimir Saldo, the so-called head of the Kremlin-backed administration in Russian-held Kherson, said: 'We transported to the left bank the remains of the holy prince that were in St. Catherine's Cathedral.

'We transported Potemkin himself. These were my decisions because these are my powers, my duties and responsibilities.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qRmTA_0ipX1DXI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrYvw_0ipX1DXI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Uti7_0ipX1DXI00
Vladimir Saldo, the so-called head of the Kremlin-backed administration in Russian-held Kherson, pictured with Putin in September, said: 'We transported to the left bank the remains of the holy prince that were in St. Catherine's Cathedral'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhmZA_0ipX1DXI00
Mr Saldo, a Ukrainian politician who betrayed his own country at the start of the war, said he had taken the decision to move monuments, statues, and artefacts away from the city. Pictured: A ruined apartment building in Kherson

Saldo made the extraordinary admission that pro-Russian officials were stealing cultural and historical artefacts in an interview with Crimea 24, a Putin mouthpiece.

Mr Saldo, a Ukrainian politician who betrayed his own country at the start of the war, said he had taken the decision to move monuments, statues, and artefacts away from the city.

'All relics will return to their place because our cause is just. We do not want anything else than to live a peaceful life,' he said.

Who was Gregory Potemkin?

Prince Grigory Aleksandrovich Potyomkin-Tavricheski, was a Russian military leader, statesman, nobleman, and favourite of Catherine the Great.

He died during negotiations over the Treaty of Jassy (now Iași), which ended a war with the Ottoman Empire that he had overseen.

Potemkin was born into a family of middle-income noble landowners. He first attracted Catherine's favour for helping in her 1762 coup, then distinguished himself as a military commander in the Russo-Turkish War (1768–1774).

He became Catherine's lover. After their passion cooled, he remained her lifelong friend and favored statesman.

He had the titles of Holy Roman Empire of Prince of the Russian Empire among many others.

Potemkin was both a Grand Admiral and the head of all of Russia's land and irregular forces.

His achievements include the peaceful annexation of the Crimea (1783) and the successful second Russo-Turkish War (1787–1792).

In 1775, Potemkin became the governor-general of Russia's new southern provinces.

An absolute ruler, he worked to colonize the wild steppes, controversially dealing firmly with the Cossacks who lived there. He founded the towns of Kherson, Nikolayev, Sevastopol, and Ekaterinoslav. Ports in the region became bases for his new Black Sea Fleet.

His rule in the south is associated with the, probably mythical, 'Potemkin village', a ruse involving the construction of painted façades to mimic real villages, full of happy, well-fed people, for visiting officials to see. Potemkin was known for his love of women, gambling and material wealth. He oversaw the construction of many historically significant buildings, including the Tauride Palace in St. Petersburg.

His name features in Battleship Potemkin, a 1925 Soviet silent drama film produced by Mosfilm. Directed and co-written by Sergei Eisenstein, it presents a dramatization of the mutiny that occurred in 1905 when the crew of the Russian battleship Potemkin rebelled against its officers.

In 1958, the film was voted number 1 on the prestigious Brussels 12 list at the 1958 World Expo. Battleship Potemkin is considered one of the greatest films of all time.

In the most recent Sight and Sound critics' poll in 2012, it was voted the eleventh-greatest film of all time, and it placed in the top 10 in all previous editions.

His remarks alluded to the fierce fighting that is set to engulf the southern region over the next weeks as Ukraine looks to retake the territory seized by Russia in March.

Potemkin was an 18th-century commander who wanted to build a New Russia for his lover, Catherine the Great, and annexed Crimea in 1783.

He also founded the cities of Odesa and Kherson in what is now southern Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin is known to be a huge admirer of the military leader and often invokes his vision of restoring a lost Russian empire.

The Russian despot's puppet politicians in southern Ukraine last night said they had evacuated an additional 70,000 people from the area.

Kyiv says that number includes some of its own citizens who have forcibly deported to Russia.

The looming battle for Kherson city at the mouth of the Dnipro River will determine whether Ukraine can loosen Russia's grip on the south.

The Russian-appointed Kherson regional government said it has moved to the river's left bank in expectation of increased fighting between both Ukraine and the occupying forces.

Gen. Oleksii Gromov, the chief of the main operational department of the Ukrainian military's general staff, said Russia may have staged explosions at residential buildings in the city of Kherson before retreating.

He said that the Russian goal was 'to inflict a critical damage to the infrastructure of the areas being reclaimed by Ukraine.'

As Ukrainian forces advance on the right bank, hundreds of civilians have already been sent across the Dnieper River.

Several other statues and monuments have been taken from their plinths in the city centre of Kherson.

This included a monument to Potemkin which was erected in 2003. The empty plinths were seen in footage taken in Kherson over the weekend.

The removal of Potemkin's remains led to one historian reacting on Twitter.

Simon Sebag Montefiore said: 'So what will Putin do w the stolen body of Serenissimus Prince Potemkin of Taurida?

'Tho Potemkin wld have loathed Putin's primitive cruel nationalism, I predict a plangent imperial TV extravaganza when Putin will bury Potemkin in a flashy new Moscow tomb and promote his war.'

But a Russian-appointed official, Kirill Stremousov, downplayed any threat of a ground invasion of Kherson.

He said: 'We are saving the heritage – not from Nazis entering the city, but from shelling which has got so chaotic lately that it can hit anything these days, from museums to schools and hospitals.'

Elsewhere, Ukraine's president was sceptical that Russian forces were going to retreat from Kherson.

Speaking to Corriere Della Sera, Zelensky said: 'I don't see Russians running away from Kherson.

'This is a ruse. I'm not at liberty to disclose everything, but this is a ruse to get us to move our troops from other hotspots to here.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o2Hvo_0ipX1DXI00
Elsewhere, Ukraine's president was sceptical that Russian forces were going to retreat from Kherson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gpR1Q_0ipX1DXI00
Kherson residents evacuated from Kherson carry luggage after their arrival to Oleshky, Kherson region, Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZmMUd_0ipX1DXI00
Kherson residents evacuated from Kherson carry luggage after their arrival to Oleshky, Kherson region, Ukraine

It comes as Ukrainian police said that Russian troops have moved into residential buildings in several towns.

This includes Kherson, which is awash with vacant buildings after the area was evacuated.

In recent days, it has also been claimed that Russian forces have forcibly removed least 2,000 people and taken them to Crimea, according to Ukrainian intelligence officials.

Many of the evacuees were children who the unnamed official said were taken away from their families by force, in what they called an 'abduction.'

Comments / 43

What Hump?
2d ago

So they take the body of a guy that's been dead for three hundred years from its grave claiming he's a "hero" while leaving thousands of bodies of soldiers they sent to fight for Russia to decompose in the mud. That makes sense.... Smh

Reply
12
Howl at the moon.
3d ago

Russians protecting the remains, that's like the Berlin wall was to keep west Berliners from escaping to the east.

Reply
14
James
4d ago

Russia just keeps on taking and making excuses that no one will ever accept.

Reply(6)
31
Related
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
The US Sun

Russian troops ordered to RETREAT as Ukraine’s tanks reach striking distance of Kherson & Zelensky vows ‘we do not stop’

RUSSIAN troops have been ordered to retreat as Ukraine's southern tank assault steamrollers their positions - and President Zelensky vowed he "won't stop". A Putin stooge confirmed an order "to regroup" as pro-Russian blogs revealed the frontline had collapsed. The lightning advance puts Ukraine's defenders in striking distance of Kherson...
Daily Mail

Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'

Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
Newsweek

Putin Facing 'Imminent Russian Disaster' in Ukraine: Retired U.S. General

Retired U.S. General Mark Hertling said Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing an imminent disaster in Ukraine and that his mobilization is causing more problems than it is solving. Hertling took to Twitter on Wednesday to reflect on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine in a series of tweets....
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Daily Mail

Footage shows Russian conscripts revolt on the border, saying they're 'treated as cattle', given 'zero training' and kept in 'brutal, appalling conditions' as they're sent to Ukraine

Russian conscripts are in revolt after being treated like 'cattle' and given 'no training' as they head to the war in Ukraine. A video shows the men publicly complaining about their treatment in 'brutal, absolutely appalling conditions' after they were mobilised by Vladimir Putin. The shocking footage is just the...
Daily Beast

Putin Accused of Plotting Another ‘Full-Scale Offensive’ in Kremlin Leak

Russian President Vladimir Putin has plans to launch a full-scale offensive next year in Ukraine, which would mark a significant escalation from the “partial mobilization” Moscow initiated last month, according to Meduza, which cites “multiple” sources close to the Kremlin. To stall before launching a fuller...
Newsweek

Russian 'Elite' Guard Arresting Military in Moscow: Ukraine Intelligence

Ukrainian intelligence officials said Saturday that an "elite" Russian military division arrested other members of the military in Moscow as discontent appears to grow over the Ukraine war. The alleged arrests, which Newsweek could not independently confirm, come more than seven months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the so-called...
The Hill

Belarus says nearly 9,000 Russian troops will deploy to Ukraine border

Around 9,000 Russian troops will deploy to Belarus’s border with Ukraine, according to the Belarusian minister of defense as Ukraine’s president warns Moscow is trying to pull its ally into the war. Valery Revenka, the head of the Belarusian international military cooperation department, tweeted on Sunday that Russian...
Fox News

Zelenskyy says Russia is 'probably' paying for Iranian drones with nuclear research assistance

Russia is "probably" paying for Iranian kamikaze drones by assisting Iran's nuclear research programs, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday. Zelenskyy made the statement during an address to the Haaretz Democracy Conference on Monday, saying Russia has purchased at least 2,000 Shahed-136 drones and has used them to bombard Ukraine. Iranian instructors have been spotted in Belarus teaching Russian forces to coordinate drone strikes with the Iranian-made drone system, leading to further fears that Belarus' role in the conflict in Ukraine may soon escalate.
Daily Mail

Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'

Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
The Guardian

Putin appears to admit severe Russian losses in Ukraine

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has appeared to concede the severity of the Kremlin’s recent military reversals in Ukraine, insisting Russia would “stabilise” the situation in four Ukrainian regions it illegally claimed as its own territory last week. Russia has suffered significant losses in two of the...
Newsweek

Russian-Appointed Official Tells Putin's Military Chief to 'Shoot Himself'

A Kremlin-installed leader of occupied Kherson lashed out at Russia's defense minister on Thursday amid a successful counteroffensive by Ukraine to retake the region that was seized in the early weeks of the war. Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-appointed military-civilian regional administration, said that "incompetent military leaders" are...
The US Sun

Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson

RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

676K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy