Burlington Stores Stock Is 28% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) rose by a staggering 28.86% in 21 sessions from $110.92 at 2022-10-14, to $142.93 at 15:10 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.24% to $14,760.65, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Bullish Momentum With A 32% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) jumped by a staggering 32.1% in 21 sessions from $6.51 at 2022-10-04, to $8.60 at 14:31 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.8% to $11,013.40, following the last session’s upward trend.
Aspen Group Stock Was Up By 10.21% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group (ASPU) rising 10.21% to $0.42 on Monday while NASDAQ dropped 1.03% to $10,988.15. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.40, 92.77% under its 52-week high of $5.49. About Aspen Group. Aspen Group, Inc., a technology-based education company, offers online...
Aurora Cannabis Stock Bullish Momentum With A 23% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) jumped by a staggering 23.08% in 10 sessions from $1.04 to $1.28 at 20:48 EST on Sunday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 1.55% to $14,795.63, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
American Public Education Stock Is 32% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ: APEI) rose by a staggering 32.38% in 21 sessions from $9.82 at 2022-10-04, to $13.00 at 20:23 EST on Sunday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 2.87% to $11,102.45, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
JD.com Stock Over 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) slid by a staggering 27.25% in 21 sessions from $52.04 at 2022-10-04, to $37.86 at 20:37 EST on Sunday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 2.87% to $11,102.45, following the last session’s upward trend. JD.com’s...
Upland Software Stock Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) rose by a staggering 15.35% in 5 sessions from $6.97 at 15.35, to $8.04 at 16:26 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.03% to $10,988.15, following the last session’s upward trend. Upland Software’s...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Bullish By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Sunday, 30 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,828.70. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. The Australian Share Market (ASX) is a marketplace where...
NYSE FANG Is 12% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 12.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Monday, 31 October, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,408.15. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.26% up from its 52-week low and 1.42% down from its 52-week high.
USD/EUR Over 1% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:16 EST on Monday, 31 October, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.01. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.996% up from its 52-week low and 3.921% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Tilray Stock Was Up By 12.53% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Tilray (TLRY) rising 12.53% to $4.09 on Monday while NASDAQ slid 1.03% to $10,988.15. Tilray’s last close was $3.63, 73.98% below its 52-week high of $13.95. About Tilray. Tilray Brands, Inc. is involved in research, cultivation, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and...
Platinum Futures Is 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.55% for the last 10 sessions. At 21:03 EST on Sunday, 30 October, Platinum (PL) is $949.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 510, 99.99% below its average volume of 13543203663.22. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Intuitive Surgical Stock Bullish By 26% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) rose by a staggering 26.86% in 10 sessions from $193.73 at 2022-10-18, to $245.77 at 14:25 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.8% to $11,013.40, following the last session’s upward trend.
VerifyMe Stock Impressive Rise On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with VerifyMe (VRME) jumping 10.07% to $1.16 on Monday while NASDAQ fell 1.03% to $10,988.15. VerifyMe’s last close was $1.05, 75.47% below its 52-week high of $4.28. About VerifyMe. VerifyMe, Inc., a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with...
USD/CNH Moves Higher, As China PMIs Drop: Down By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH kept buyers in mind for Monday’s third consecutive day, rising 0.23% by the time of the press, near 7.2850 at the press time. This is despite China’s disappointing monthly activity data, which has dragged down offshore Chinese yuan buyers. The fears surrounding the Fed’s hawkish move and covid woes are keeping pair buyers optimistic.
Aspen Group Already 10% Up, Almost Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 10.21% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.40, 92.77% under its 52-week high of $5.49. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aspen Group (ASPU) jumping 2.88% to $0.40. NASDAQ rose...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish Momentum With A 13% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 13.65% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,645.86. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 70771035, 81.69% below its average volume of...
Aware, Inc. Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Aware, Inc.‘s pre-market value is already 4.94% up. Aware, Inc.’s last close was $1.62, 58.99% under its 52-week high of $3.95. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aware, Inc. (AWRE) dropping 12.9% to $1.62. NASDAQ jumped...
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 15% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 15.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, CBOE (VIX) is $26.87. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 82.42% up from its 52-week low and 31% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
Palladium Futures Is 17% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 17.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:04 EST on Sunday, 30 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,908.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 25, 99.99% below its average volume of 6273238299.13. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
