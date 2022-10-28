Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
American Public Education Stock Is 32% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ: APEI) rose by a staggering 32.38% in 21 sessions from $9.82 at 2022-10-04, to $13.00 at 20:23 EST on Sunday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 2.87% to $11,102.45, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Bullish Momentum With A 39% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) jumped by a staggering 39.22% in 10 sessions from $4.87 at 2022-10-14, to $6.78 at 14:41 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.63% to $10,792.67, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Went Up By Over 39% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ: NCLH) jumped by a staggering 39.74% in 21 sessions from $11.4 at 2022-10-03, to $15.93 at 14:42 EST on Friday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.63% to $10,792.67, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
NeuroMetrix Stock Went Down By Over 38% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) slid by a staggering 38.71% in 21 sessions from $2.79 to $1.71 at 11:23 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.63% to $10,792.67, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NeuroMetrix’s...
via.news
Tilray Stock Was Up By 12.53% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Tilray (TLRY) rising 12.53% to $4.09 on Monday while NASDAQ slid 1.03% to $10,988.15. Tilray’s last close was $3.63, 73.98% below its 52-week high of $13.95. About Tilray. Tilray Brands, Inc. is involved in research, cultivation, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and...
via.news
VerifyMe Stock Impressive Rise On Monday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with VerifyMe (VRME) jumping 10.07% to $1.16 on Monday while NASDAQ fell 1.03% to $10,988.15. VerifyMe’s last close was $1.05, 75.47% below its 52-week high of $4.28. About VerifyMe. VerifyMe, Inc., a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with...
via.news
Intuitive Surgical Stock Bullish By 26% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) rose by a staggering 26.86% in 10 sessions from $193.73 at 2022-10-18, to $245.77 at 14:25 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.8% to $11,013.40, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
Upland Software Stock Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) rose by a staggering 15.35% in 5 sessions from $6.97 at 15.35, to $8.04 at 16:26 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.03% to $10,988.15, following the last session’s upward trend. Upland Software’s...
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Was Up By 10.21% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group (ASPU) rising 10.21% to $0.42 on Monday while NASDAQ dropped 1.03% to $10,988.15. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.40, 92.77% under its 52-week high of $5.49. About Aspen Group. Aspen Group, Inc., a technology-based education company, offers online...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Went Up By Over 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,232.00. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.54% up from its 52-week low and 18.77% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.7% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,866.80. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. In recent years, the S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN Index (ASX...
via.news
Platinum Futures Is 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.55% for the last 10 sessions. At 21:03 EST on Sunday, 30 October, Platinum (PL) is $949.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 510, 99.99% below its average volume of 13543203663.22. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Credit Suisse Group Stock Bearish By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) fell by a staggering 17.95% in 5 sessions from $4.79 at -17.95, to $3.93 at 20:39 EST on Sunday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 1.55% to $14,795.63, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Silver Futures Bullish By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 4.2% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:50 EST on Sunday, 30 October, Silver (SI) is $19.10. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 3296, 99.99% below its average volume of 17047027531.3. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
VerifyMe Stock Over 9% Up So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME) rose 9.52% to $1.15 at 13:52 EST on Monday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.97% to $10,995.17, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today.
via.news
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Over 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) fell by a staggering 15.48% in 5 sessions from $85.7 to $72.43 at 20:36 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.33% to $14,747.03, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Edwards Lifesciences’s...
via.news
The AUD/USD Risk-on Impulse Remains Solid: 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – As investors wait for the US Gross Domestic Product data, the AUD/USD pair has been displaying volatile moves between 0.6484 and 0.6500 in the Asian session. After achieving a new three-week high of 0.6511, the asset now faces a correction due to an increase in investors’ risk appetite.
via.news
Palladium Futures Is 17% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 17.79% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:04 EST on Sunday, 30 October, Palladium (PA) is $1,908.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 25, 99.99% below its average volume of 6273238299.13. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Coffee Futures Bearish By 21% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 21.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:52 EST on Monday, 31 October, Coffee (KC) is $174.50. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 1380, 93.15% below its average volume of 20156.58. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 15% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 15.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, CBOE (VIX) is $26.87. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 82.42% up from its 52-week low and 31% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
Comments / 0