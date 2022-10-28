Read full article on original website
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Elon Musk Pledges to Spend First Day as Twitter Boss Helping User Named Catturd
Elon Musk ascended the throne at Twitter on Thursday, and after swiftly axing the company’s top leadership, he tweeted, “the bird is freed.” His very next message: pledging to assist an account named @catturd2, which claimed to have been “shadowbanned, ghostbanned, [and] searchbanned” under the former regime. “I will be digging in more today,” Musk declared. Catturd2, whose profile photo is a white cat and whose bio simply reads “Chief Turd,” previously made news when Donald Trump retweeted the account multiple times after it broadcast election lies and tweeted in support of the former president. Catturd2 did not immediately respond to a request for comment; must’ve been busy in the litter box.
Trump Says of Elon Musk as The ‘Chief Twit:’ Twitter ‘Is Now in Sane Hands’
Former US President Donald Trump applauded the Twitter takeover, with Elon Musk announcing he is now the "Chief Twit." The Tesla and SpaceX CEO finally acquired the social media platform for a hefty sum of $44 billion on Friday, Oct. 28, to avert legal trouble. It's Official. Twitter said the...
One of the Twitter execs Elon Musk just fired had a key role in getting Trump banned from the platform in January 2021
Vijaya Gadde, a top legal and policy executive, headed up a team at Twitter that decided whether or not to ban Trump after the Capitol riot in 2021.
Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter
Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
Twitter Staff Wants Elon Musk To Stop Threatening Layoffs As Deal Deadline Looms – Report
As Elon Musk nears an Oct. 28 deadline to acquire Twitter, employees of the beleaguered social media platform are slamming the billionaire for plans to possibly lay off up to 75% of staff when he takes over. A draft of an open letter seen – and published — by Time...
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Trump makes first comments about Twitter since Musk takeover: 'Very happy'
Former President Trump on Friday weighed in on billionaire businessman Elon Musk's completed takeover of Twitter, saying he is "very happy" the social media platform is in "now in sane hands." Trump, who for now remains suspended from Twitter, blasted the company's old leadership after Musk fired several top Twitter...
The end is (maybe) near: Elon Musk is at Twitter HQ
“Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in!” he wrote. The video depicted him walking into the office holding a sink, referencing a years-old, stale meme, as is par for the course with him. Last week, the Washington Post reported that Musk plans to lay off 75% of...
More than 50 Tesla employees are helping Elon Musk handle matters at Twitter
The new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, has authorized 50 employees from his other companies, such as Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company, to help him handle matters at the social media company, according to a report by CNBC. In addition to the employees, Musk has friends and advisors who...
Elon Musk’s plan to charge for Twitter verification will be a misinformation nightmare
This feature would be part of Twitter Blue, the existing subscription feature that launched last year. Musk has not been subtle about his distaste for the monthly $4.99 product, which admittedly is not very appealing to anyone beyond power users. Currently, subscribing to Twitter Blue gets you early access to some features like the edit button, as well as the ability to change the design of the Twitter app icon on your phone. You can also get ad-free access to certain news sources, as well as a feed of the most talked about articles from the people you follow, and the people they follow.
Elon Musk completes Twitter takeover and ‘fires top executives’
Elon Musk has completed his $44bn takeover of Twitter, taking control of the company and reportedly firing several top executives, including the chief executive, Parag Agrawal. The world’s richest man tweeted “the bird is freed”, in a reference to Twitter’s corporate logo, just hours before a court-ordered deadline to buy...
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
The big question on everyone's mind now that Elon Musk owns Twitter: Is Donald Trump coming back?
Elon Musk has previously said he would reverse Trump's permanent suspension if he buys Twitter, calling the ban a "morally bad decision."
Here is Elon Musk’s first tweet since owning Twitter
Billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk posted his first tweet as the new owner of Twitter on Thursday just before midnight, writing, “the bird is free.” The short tweet was made in reference to Twitter’s logo, which is a blue bird. Musk closed his $44 billion deal to...
Elon Musk's Twitter Sits On A Debt Pile — Could The Problem Trickle Down To Tesla?
Elon Musk's debt financing for the Twitter deal has increased the platform's debt by about three times. Interest outgo for the increased debt places Twitter in a precarious situation, Barron's says. Elon Musk officially acquired Twitter last week and as the initial euphoria settles down, it could be time for...
US Authorities Investigating Elon Musk on Recent Twitter Takeover
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Troubles for Elon Musk seem to be unending despite completing his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. According to a new report by the Washington Post, US Treasury Department officials are currently looking to see if they need to investigate Elon Musk. Of particular interest to authorities is the fact that Musk allegedly has strong ties with foreign investors and regimes.
Elon Musk and Donald Trump now own rival social networks. Here's a timeline of their rocky relationship.
Former President Donald Trump cheered Elon Musk's buyout of Twitter. But he recently called the Tesla CEO a "bullshit artist."
Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Received $500M From Binance
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said that the business fulfilled its pledge to provide funding in the amount of $500 million to support Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. CZ saw the investment as a step toward bridging the gap between social media and web3 and fostering a more widespread acceptance of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.
Musk Says Twitter Will Charge $8/month for Blue Check Mark
(Reuters) -Twitter Inc will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads. "Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has...
