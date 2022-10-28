ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Pledges to Spend First Day as Twitter Boss Helping User Named Catturd

Elon Musk ascended the throne at Twitter on Thursday, and after swiftly axing the company’s top leadership, he tweeted, “the bird is freed.” His very next message: pledging to assist an account named @catturd2, which claimed to have been “shadowbanned, ghostbanned, [and] searchbanned” under the former regime. “I will be digging in more today,” Musk declared. Catturd2, whose profile photo is a white cat and whose bio simply reads “Chief Turd,” previously made news when Donald Trump retweeted the account multiple times after it broadcast election lies and tweeted in support of the former president. Catturd2 did not immediately respond to a request for comment; must’ve been busy in the litter box.
Business Insider

Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
TechCrunch

The end is (maybe) near: Elon Musk is at Twitter HQ

“Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in!” he wrote. The video depicted him walking into the office holding a sink, referencing a years-old, stale meme, as is par for the course with him. Last week, the Washington Post reported that Musk plans to lay off 75% of...
TechCrunch

Elon Musk’s plan to charge for Twitter verification will be a misinformation nightmare

This feature would be part of Twitter Blue, the existing subscription feature that launched last year. Musk has not been subtle about his distaste for the monthly $4.99 product, which admittedly is not very appealing to anyone beyond power users. Currently, subscribing to Twitter Blue gets you early access to some features like the edit button, as well as the ability to change the design of the Twitter app icon on your phone. You can also get ad-free access to certain news sources, as well as a feed of the most talked about articles from the people you follow, and the people they follow.
The Guardian

Elon Musk completes Twitter takeover and ‘fires top executives’

Elon Musk has completed his $44bn takeover of Twitter, taking control of the company and reportedly firing several top executives, including the chief executive, Parag Agrawal. The world’s richest man tweeted “the bird is freed”, in a reference to Twitter’s corporate logo, just hours before a court-ordered deadline to buy...
americanmilitarynews.com

Here is Elon Musk’s first tweet since owning Twitter

Billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk posted his first tweet as the new owner of Twitter on Thursday just before midnight, writing, “the bird is free.” The short tweet was made in reference to Twitter’s logo, which is a blue bird. Musk closed his $44 billion deal to...
coinchapter.com

US Authorities Investigating Elon Musk on Recent Twitter Takeover

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Troubles for Elon Musk seem to be unending despite completing his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. According to a new report by the Washington Post, US Treasury Department officials are currently looking to see if they need to investigate Elon Musk. Of particular interest to authorities is the fact that Musk allegedly has strong ties with foreign investors and regimes.
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Received $500M From Binance

Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said that the business fulfilled its pledge to provide funding in the amount of $500 million to support Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. CZ saw the investment as a step toward bridging the gap between social media and web3 and fostering a more widespread acceptance of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.
US News and World Report

Musk Says Twitter Will Charge $8/month for Blue Check Mark

(Reuters) -Twitter Inc will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads. "Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has...

