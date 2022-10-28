Read full article on original website
Can you mail your ballot after the deadline? Arizona election ballot questions answered
PHOENIX — Today marks the last day voters can mail their ballots for Arizona's General Election. The November 1 deadline ensures that the U.S. Post Office has time to receive the ballots and get them to the county election offices. If you mail it after November 1, your ballot...
Asked & answered: Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
PHOENIX — Operation Safe Roads is committed to making sure Arizona drivers have clarity for their commute. An ABC15 viewer sent this email to roads@abc15.com that said, "These days, I see more and more people do this... I haven't been able to validate the legality of it. When a car is stopped at a red light... and if there is a room - not a turn lane... then, I see cars split-filter lanes with the stopped car at the light and turn right. Is it legal?"
State hospital patients held staff against will with make-shift weapons
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested multiple patients at the Arizona State Hospital after they barricaded themselves, held staff against their will, and threatened them with make-shift weapons on Monday morning. Police and hospital officials confirmed the incident in separate emails to ABC15 this morning. The assaults took place...
Families 'Chalk the Vote' in north Phoenix
PHOENIX — On Sunday, a group of parents came together to urge families to get out and vote. They’re also teaching kids the importance of voting before they turn 18. “It’s not only fun, we’re educating at the same time,” said Divya Yoder, one of the parents hosting the ‘Chalk the Vote’ event at Casher.
Mesa proposal aims to limit drive-thrus, developers push back
MESA, AZ — The convenience of a drive-thru has become somewhat of an inconvenience for some policy makers in Mesa. “We need to, all of us, need to relook at how we do city planning,” said Nana Appiah, Development Services Director. During Tuesday's public meeting, the City of...
Chino Valley police officer flown to Phoenix hospital after crash
CHINO VALLEY, AZ — A Chino Valley police officer was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital for treatment after the officer rear-ended another driver Tuesday morning. According to the Chino Valley Police Department, the crash happened near SR 89 and Center Street in Chino Valley. Officials say the officer was...
1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting near Power Road and Main Street in Mesa
MESA, AZ — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting late Tuesday night in Mesa. Mesa Police Department officials say they received multiple 911 calls about shots fired at an apartment complex near Power Road and Main Street just before 11:30 p.m. Police described...
Phoenix police officer, one other hospitalized in crash near 19th and Northern avenues
PHOENIX — A police officer was one of two people taken to the hospital after a crash early Monday morning in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say it happened just before 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of 19th and Northern avenues. Video from the scene shows a Phoenix police Tahoe with...
Waymo's driverless service expanding from downtown Phoenix to Sky Harbor airport
PHOENIX — Waymo has been offering its “rider-only” ride-hailing service in downtown Phoenix since August of this year, and now users of the service can soon catch a driverless ride from downtown to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and back. The company, a subsidiary of Google owner...
The Medicare Boss Lady at MediSolutions: How to reduce your out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs
MediSolutions, LLC is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. MediSolutions is owned by Kaylavon Middleton, a licensed independent Certified Medicare Planner, CMIP® in Arizona, California, Texas and South Carolina. She is also known as "The Medicare Boss Lady". Kaylavon started her career in the healthcare industry in 1977, served...
"They were trigger words" Resident warns others after receiving home warranty letter
PHOENIX — Going through her mail, Loreena Hackett immediately honed in on a letter she described as 'ominous'. "It mentioned my name, my address, city, and my mortgage company," said Hackett. The letter, claiming to be from Superior Home Protection, urged Hackett to purchase a home warranty, warning the...
'They're just pretending to be me': Owner finds fake ad listing home for rent
CHANDLER, AZ — A home is a major investment, but for Ahmed Saber, it's also a way to help his business grow. Excited and curious about his Chandler property, Saber checked comps on Zillow, an online real estate database. He got a big surprise. "I saw a picture of...
Teen arrested for alleged threats toward homecoming game in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ — A teen boy is facing multiple felony charges in connection to threats made at a Buckeye school. On Monday, Buckeye police announced that a 16-year-old male was arrested for alleged threats made toward a homecoming game Friday at the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies.
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Seasonal start to November ahead of big changes coming midweek
PHOENIX — Get ready for a roller coaster ride with our weather this week!. High clouds are now moving in ahead of our next storm system that's set to bring gusty winds, Valley rain chances, high country snow and much colder air!. Valley high temperatures will reach the low...
Go All In Fest is coming to Mesa! Be inspired, grow your mind and learn from entrepreneurs, experts and more.
Go All In Fest is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living. Go All In Fest this year has evolved into an event that brings together the most inspiring people, internationally celebrated leaders, athletes, entrepreneurs, and changemakers who are an example of humanity's limitless potential. Go All In Fest happens in...
Four Seasons in north Scottsdale to sell to Dallas-based REIT
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Braemar Hotels and Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR), a Dallas-based real estate investment trust, has agreed to acquire the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North in north Scottsdale for $267.8 million. The company, which owns high-end, revenue-producing, hospitality properties across the country, announced in a press...
Man arrested after French bulldog stolen from Glendale owner, dog returned safe
GLENDALE, AZ — A French Bulldog has been returned to his owner after he was stolen from his owner in Glendale. On October 5, 10-month-old Niño was stolen from his owner while out for a walk near 59th and Maryland avenues. According to the owner, the dog is valued at about $4,000.
Microchip helps reunite lost dog after ten agonizing months
A small crack in the back gate of Judy Kula’s Phoenix home would lead to ten months of absolute heartache. “We came out to the front of our house in our pajamas and just one of us went one direction, one went the other direction and we just kept calling him, calling him," said Judy.
Scottsdale Road shut down, hundreds evacuated due to gas leak
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale, Phoenix, and Tempe Fire Departments worked with Southwest Gas to investigate a major gas leak near Scottsdale and Thomas roads. Officials shut down a portion of Scottsdale Road and evacuated 200 apartments in the area. Around noon, officials said all residents returned to their apartment...
Learn how Project SEARCH helps individuals 18-28 who have a disability to gain employment
Project SEARCH's mission is to prepare young people with significant disabilities for success in competitive integrated employment. Individuals with disabilities are disproportionately unemployed or underemployed as compared to non-disabled peers. Western Maricopa Education Center's (West-MEC) Project SEARCH serves adults ages 18-28 who live with a disability that is a barrier...
