FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Multiple 'cloaking' boomerang UFOs cross over Arizona townRoger MarshSurprise, AZ
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
An Eye on East Valley Business Sweat and SunshineSuzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Seasonal start to November ahead of big changes coming midweek
PHOENIX — Get ready for a roller coaster ride with our weather this week!. High clouds are now moving in ahead of our next storm system that's set to bring gusty winds, Valley rain chances, high country snow and much colder air!. Valley high temperatures will reach the low...
ABC 15 News
Four Seasons in north Scottsdale to sell to Dallas-based REIT
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Braemar Hotels and Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR), a Dallas-based real estate investment trust, has agreed to acquire the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North in north Scottsdale for $267.8 million. The company, which owns high-end, revenue-producing, hospitality properties across the country, announced in a press...
ABC 15 News
Waymo's driverless service expanding from downtown Phoenix to Sky Harbor airport
PHOENIX — Waymo has been offering its “rider-only” ride-hailing service in downtown Phoenix since August of this year, and now users of the service can soon catch a driverless ride from downtown to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and back. The company, a subsidiary of Google owner...
ABC 15 News
Mesa proposal aims to limit drive-thrus, developers push back
MESA, AZ — The convenience of a drive-thru has become somewhat of an inconvenience for some policy makers in Mesa. “We need to, all of us, need to relook at how we do city planning,” said Nana Appiah, Development Services Director. During Tuesday's public meeting, the City of...
ABC 15 News
One of nation's largest hospital systems plans $14M Glendale hospital expansion
PHOENIX — One of the nation's largest hospital systems is expanding in metro Phoenix. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC), which operates Abrazo Health in Arizona, said it will invest $14 million to expand the neonatal unit at Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale. The 8,500-square-foot addition will increase the...
ABC 15 News
Go All In Fest is coming to Mesa! Be inspired, grow your mind and learn from entrepreneurs, experts and more.
Go All In Fest is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living. Go All In Fest this year has evolved into an event that brings together the most inspiring people, internationally celebrated leaders, athletes, entrepreneurs, and changemakers who are an example of humanity's limitless potential. Go All In Fest happens in...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Wind, rain, snow and a BIG cool-down coming!
PHOENIX — Major changes are coming to Arizona this week as a big fall storm system moves in. Temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees by Thursday, putting us around 20 degrees below normal for this time of year!. Winds are also picking up as this storm system approaches. Expect...
ABC 15 News
'They're just pretending to be me': Owner finds fake ad listing home for rent
CHANDLER, AZ — A home is a major investment, but for Ahmed Saber, it's also a way to help his business grow. Excited and curious about his Chandler property, Saber checked comps on Zillow, an online real estate database. He got a big surprise. "I saw a picture of...
ABC 15 News
Microchip helps reunite lost dog after ten agonizing months
A small crack in the back gate of Judy Kula’s Phoenix home would lead to ten months of absolute heartache. “We came out to the front of our house in our pajamas and just one of us went one direction, one went the other direction and we just kept calling him, calling him," said Judy.
ABC 15 News
Scottsdale Road shut down, hundreds evacuated due to gas leak
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale, Phoenix, and Tempe Fire Departments worked with Southwest Gas to investigate a major gas leak near Scottsdale and Thomas roads. Officials shut down a portion of Scottsdale Road and evacuated 200 apartments in the area. Around noon, officials said all residents returned to their apartment...
ABC 15 News
Chino Valley police officer flown to Phoenix hospital after crash
CHINO VALLEY, AZ — A Chino Valley police officer was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital for treatment after the officer rear-ended another driver Tuesday morning. According to the Chino Valley Police Department, the crash happened near SR 89 and Center Street in Chino Valley. Officials say the officer was...
ABC 15 News
1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting near Power Road and Main Street in Mesa
MESA, AZ — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting late Tuesday night in Mesa. Mesa Police Department officials say they received multiple 911 calls about shots fired at an apartment complex near Power Road and Main Street just before 11:30 p.m. Police described...
ABC 15 News
Pedestrian killed after being hit by train in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ — A woman has died after being hit by a train in Surprise Wednesday afternoon. According to the Surprise Police Department, an adult female pedestrian was in an area along Grand Avenue, just northwest of Deer Valley Road when she was struck by a train and died.
ABC 15 News
Learn how Project SEARCH helps individuals 18-28 who have a disability to gain employment
Project SEARCH's mission is to prepare young people with significant disabilities for success in competitive integrated employment. Individuals with disabilities are disproportionately unemployed or underemployed as compared to non-disabled peers. Western Maricopa Education Center's (West-MEC) Project SEARCH serves adults ages 18-28 who live with a disability that is a barrier...
ABC 15 News
State hospital patients held staff against will with make-shift weapons
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested multiple patients at the Arizona State Hospital after they barricaded themselves, held staff against their will, and threatened them with make-shift weapons on Monday morning. Police and hospital officials confirmed the incident in separate emails to ABC15 this morning. The assaults took place...
ABC 15 News
Two teens arrested in deadly crash that killed four people in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Two teens have been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that killed four people in Phoenix in July. The crash occurred on July 22, near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Police say a stolen car was driving at a high rate of speed northbound on 43rd...
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after French bulldog stolen from Glendale owner, dog returned safe
GLENDALE, AZ — A French Bulldog has been returned to his owner after he was stolen from his owner in Glendale. On October 5, 10-month-old Niño was stolen from his owner while out for a walk near 59th and Maryland avenues. According to the owner, the dog is valued at about $4,000.
ABC 15 News
Five people transported after multi-vehicle crash near I-10 and 67th Ave
Phoenix fire officials say five people were taken to a hospital including a one-year-old child after a crash Tuesday evening. Officials say it happened just before 6:30 p.m. on I-10 and 67th Avenue. The Department of Public Safety says it involved multiple vehicles that blocked the on-ramp on 67th Avenue.
ABC 15 News
The Medicare Boss Lady at MediSolutions: How to reduce your out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs
MediSolutions, LLC is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. MediSolutions is owned by Kaylavon Middleton, a licensed independent Certified Medicare Planner, CMIP® in Arizona, California, Texas and South Carolina. She is also known as "The Medicare Boss Lady". Kaylavon started her career in the healthcare industry in 1977, served...
ABC 15 News
Teen arrested for alleged threats toward homecoming game in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ — A teen boy is facing multiple felony charges in connection to threats made at a Buckeye school. On Monday, Buckeye police announced that a 16-year-old male was arrested for alleged threats made toward a homecoming game Friday at the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies.
