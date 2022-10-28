ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

ABC 15 News

Four Seasons in north Scottsdale to sell to Dallas-based REIT

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Braemar Hotels and Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR), a Dallas-based real estate investment trust, has agreed to acquire the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North in north Scottsdale for $267.8 million. The company, which owns high-end, revenue-producing, hospitality properties across the country, announced in a press...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Mesa proposal aims to limit drive-thrus, developers push back

MESA, AZ — The convenience of a drive-thru has become somewhat of an inconvenience for some policy makers in Mesa. “We need to, all of us, need to relook at how we do city planning,” said Nana Appiah, Development Services Director. During Tuesday's public meeting, the City of...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

One of nation's largest hospital systems plans $14M Glendale hospital expansion

PHOENIX — One of the nation's largest hospital systems is expanding in metro Phoenix. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC), which operates Abrazo Health in Arizona, said it will invest $14 million to expand the neonatal unit at Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale. The 8,500-square-foot addition will increase the...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Microchip helps reunite lost dog after ten agonizing months

A small crack in the back gate of Judy Kula’s Phoenix home would lead to ten months of absolute heartache. “We came out to the front of our house in our pajamas and just one of us went one direction, one went the other direction and we just kept calling him, calling him," said Judy.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Scottsdale Road shut down, hundreds evacuated due to gas leak

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale, Phoenix, and Tempe Fire Departments worked with Southwest Gas to investigate a major gas leak near Scottsdale and Thomas roads. Officials shut down a portion of Scottsdale Road and evacuated 200 apartments in the area. Around noon, officials said all residents returned to their apartment...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Chino Valley police officer flown to Phoenix hospital after crash

CHINO VALLEY, AZ — A Chino Valley police officer was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital for treatment after the officer rear-ended another driver Tuesday morning. According to the Chino Valley Police Department, the crash happened near SR 89 and Center Street in Chino Valley. Officials say the officer was...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
ABC 15 News

1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting near Power Road and Main Street in Mesa

MESA, AZ — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting late Tuesday night in Mesa. Mesa Police Department officials say they received multiple 911 calls about shots fired at an apartment complex near Power Road and Main Street just before 11:30 p.m. Police described...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Pedestrian killed after being hit by train in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — A woman has died after being hit by a train in Surprise Wednesday afternoon. According to the Surprise Police Department, an adult female pedestrian was in an area along Grand Avenue, just northwest of Deer Valley Road when she was struck by a train and died.
SURPRISE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Learn how Project SEARCH helps individuals 18-28 who have a disability to gain employment

Project SEARCH's mission is to prepare young people with significant disabilities for success in competitive integrated employment. Individuals with disabilities are disproportionately unemployed or underemployed as compared to non-disabled peers. Western Maricopa Education Center's (West-MEC) Project SEARCH serves adults ages 18-28 who live with a disability that is a barrier...
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

State hospital patients held staff against will with make-shift weapons

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested multiple patients at the Arizona State Hospital after they barricaded themselves, held staff against their will, and threatened them with make-shift weapons on Monday morning. Police and hospital officials confirmed the incident in separate emails to ABC15 this morning. The assaults took place...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Five people transported after multi-vehicle crash near I-10 and 67th Ave

Phoenix fire officials say five people were taken to a hospital including a one-year-old child after a crash Tuesday evening. Officials say it happened just before 6:30 p.m. on I-10 and 67th Avenue. The Department of Public Safety says it involved multiple vehicles that blocked the on-ramp on 67th Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Teen arrested for alleged threats toward homecoming game in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — A teen boy is facing multiple felony charges in connection to threats made at a Buckeye school. On Monday, Buckeye police announced that a 16-year-old male was arrested for alleged threats made toward a homecoming game Friday at the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies.
BUCKEYE, AZ

