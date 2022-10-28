ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

Utica Curling Club hosting Senior Women's Friendship Tour

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Curling Club (UCC) will host the Senior Women’s Friendship Tour on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Four teams of 16 curlers each from 12 different clubs located in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario are part of the event, sponsored by the United States Women’s Curling Association and Curling Canada.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Nexus Center on track to open in time for first scheduled tournament

UTICA, N.Y. – As the completion of the Nexus Center in downtown Utica nears, more than 20 teams are lined up to play a hockey tournament on Nov. 11. While parts might still resemble a construction site, contractors on Monday told Center officials they don't foresee having to reschedule the tournament, but there will be a flurry of activity this week. One of the three multi-purpose playing surfaces has been filled with ice and another is being completed Tuesday with dasher boards.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

New Director of K-12 Connections at Herkimer College appointed

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- New Director of K-12 Connections at Herkimer College, Matthew Babula, of Marcy, has been appointed to the position. "Babula holds an associate degree in general studies from Mohawk Valley Community College, a bachelor's degree in psychology from SUNY Institute of Technology, and a master's degree in school counseling from The College of Saint Rose," a statement from the Herkimer public relations office, said.
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

TR Proctor Park to get new playground

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mayor Robert Palmieri joined by Councilman Frank Meola, Tuesday, unveiled a design for a new playground, at Thomas R. Proctor Park. The new playground is being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and will replace the old one, which is outdated and falling apart. “The City...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Local schools receive piano donations from Rick Zuccaro

UTICA, N.Y. -- Some local schools have been on the receiving end of Rick Zuccaro's, Digital Piano Donation Program. Holland Patent, New York Mills Elementary, Conkling Elementary, Whitesboro Middle School, Clinton Elementary and Sauquoit Elementary are just some of the local schools that have received a piano. "There is a...
WHITESBORO, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Fly Creek Cider Mill featured on ABA's 'Best of the Best' list

FLY CREEK, N.Y. -- Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard was included on the American Bus Association's (ABA), “Best of the Best” list. The ABA's annual “Best of the Best” list draws attention to those who continuously go above and beyond for group tours as a whole. The ABA acknowledges and commends the mill for its contribution to the group tour industry.
FLY CREEK, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim buys $5 million Skaneateles Lake estate

Skaneateles, N.Y. — Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim has become the latest celebrity to buy a multimillion-dollar home on Skaneateles Lake. Boeheim, 77, who is preparing for his 47th season as Syracuse’s head basketball coach, and his wife Juli bought the waterfront estate on the west shore of Skaneateles Lake from Theodore and Nancy Norman for $5 million, according to a deed filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office on Sept. 15.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

YWCA Mohawk Valley held annual "Take Back the Night" event

UTICA, N.Y. - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and the YWCA Mohawk Valley (YWCA MV) held it's annual "Take Back the Night" on Oct. 20 in observance. The event included a march on Genesee Street, a story-sharing session and a candlelight vigil to honor those who did not make it out of their situations alive.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Oneida Indian Nation honors more than 400 local veterans for their service

VERONA, N.Y. – The Oneida Indian Nation honored more than 400 local veterans during its annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony Tuesday morning. Army Maj. Gen. Greg Anderson and Syracuse University professor, Robert Murrett, were the two guest speakers at the event, which was held at Turning Stone Resort Casino. The...
VERONA, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate NY has $2M Powerball Winner! Jackpot at Whopping $1.2B!

Nobody won the grand prize in last night's massive Powerball drawing from the NY Lottery, but multiple New Yorkers won their share of the billion-dollar jackpot, including a $1M winner downstate and a $2M winner just outside of New York's Capital Region!. The winning numbers from Halloween night's Powerball jackpot...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

City of Rome announces winner of Halloween Decorating Contest

ROME, N.Y. – The community chose the winner of the first Rome Halloween Decorating Contest, which was announced on the city’s Facebook page Monday morning. The winner is 519 Millbrook Road. Online voting was open from Friday through Sunday. According to the city, there were 23 entries and...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Catalyst Group to host 8th annual Jingle Jam in December

UTICA, N.Y. --The 8th annual Jingle Jam 'funraiser" was announced Tuesday by the Catalyst Group of the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce. The event will feature music, basket raffles, drinks, and food specials as well as many other holiday surprises! Admission costs $25 per person and includes one drink. Tickets can be purchased online at the Chamber of Commerce website.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

New fence installed at Rome Lab

The Air Force Research Laboratory in Rome has a new security perimeter after years of planning. Upgraded security features unveiled at Rome's Air Force Research Laboratory. A long-awaited perimeter security system was unveiled at the Air Force Research Laboratory in Rome on Tuesday.
ROME, NY

