Utica Curling Club hosting Senior Women's Friendship Tour
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Curling Club (UCC) will host the Senior Women’s Friendship Tour on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Four teams of 16 curlers each from 12 different clubs located in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario are part of the event, sponsored by the United States Women’s Curling Association and Curling Canada.
Annual award banquet honoring horses, owners and breeders set for Nov. 13
Vernon, N.Y. -- The annual awards banquet honoring horses, their owners and breeders, will take place on Nov. 13 at Vernon Downs Casino Hotel. A cocktail reception is being hosted by USTA District 8 and will begin at 5 p.m. with the banquet right after at 6 p.m. Tickets are...
Nexus Center on track to open in time for first scheduled tournament
UTICA, N.Y. – As the completion of the Nexus Center in downtown Utica nears, more than 20 teams are lined up to play a hockey tournament on Nov. 11. While parts might still resemble a construction site, contractors on Monday told Center officials they don't foresee having to reschedule the tournament, but there will be a flurry of activity this week. One of the three multi-purpose playing surfaces has been filled with ice and another is being completed Tuesday with dasher boards.
Mohawk Valley EDGE honors industry leaders with annual awards
OLD FORGE, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley EDGE is recognizing local businesses for being leaders in their industry and boosting the local economy. Each day this week, one of the award winners will be featured on NEWSChannel 2.
PHOTOS: Structure fire in Mohawk
A structure fire seemed to have taken place earlier November 1 in the town of Mohawk.
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
New Director of K-12 Connections at Herkimer College appointed
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- New Director of K-12 Connections at Herkimer College, Matthew Babula, of Marcy, has been appointed to the position. "Babula holds an associate degree in general studies from Mohawk Valley Community College, a bachelor's degree in psychology from SUNY Institute of Technology, and a master's degree in school counseling from The College of Saint Rose," a statement from the Herkimer public relations office, said.
TR Proctor Park to get new playground
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mayor Robert Palmieri joined by Councilman Frank Meola, Tuesday, unveiled a design for a new playground, at Thomas R. Proctor Park. The new playground is being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and will replace the old one, which is outdated and falling apart. “The City...
Local schools receive piano donations from Rick Zuccaro
UTICA, N.Y. -- Some local schools have been on the receiving end of Rick Zuccaro's, Digital Piano Donation Program. Holland Patent, New York Mills Elementary, Conkling Elementary, Whitesboro Middle School, Clinton Elementary and Sauquoit Elementary are just some of the local schools that have received a piano. "There is a...
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
Winning $20K Lottery Ticket Sold at CNY Wegmans, 2 Mega Millions Winners at Same Store
6-14-18-25-27 The winning ticket was purchased at the Wegmans in Onondaga County located on Oswego Road in Liverpool. It is worth $20,611.50. There were two winning Mega Millions tickets sold in New York for the Tuesday, November 1 drawing, and both came from the same store in Long Island. The...
Fly Creek Cider Mill featured on ABA's 'Best of the Best' list
FLY CREEK, N.Y. -- Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard was included on the American Bus Association's (ABA), “Best of the Best” list. The ABA's annual “Best of the Best” list draws attention to those who continuously go above and beyond for group tours as a whole. The ABA acknowledges and commends the mill for its contribution to the group tour industry.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim buys $5 million Skaneateles Lake estate
Skaneateles, N.Y. — Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim has become the latest celebrity to buy a multimillion-dollar home on Skaneateles Lake. Boeheim, 77, who is preparing for his 47th season as Syracuse’s head basketball coach, and his wife Juli bought the waterfront estate on the west shore of Skaneateles Lake from Theodore and Nancy Norman for $5 million, according to a deed filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office on Sept. 15.
YWCA Mohawk Valley held annual "Take Back the Night" event
UTICA, N.Y. - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and the YWCA Mohawk Valley (YWCA MV) held it's annual "Take Back the Night" on Oct. 20 in observance. The event included a march on Genesee Street, a story-sharing session and a candlelight vigil to honor those who did not make it out of their situations alive.
Oneida Indian Nation honors more than 400 local veterans for their service
VERONA, N.Y. – The Oneida Indian Nation honored more than 400 local veterans during its annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony Tuesday morning. Army Maj. Gen. Greg Anderson and Syracuse University professor, Robert Murrett, were the two guest speakers at the event, which was held at Turning Stone Resort Casino. The...
Upstate NY has $2M Powerball Winner! Jackpot at Whopping $1.2B!
Nobody won the grand prize in last night's massive Powerball drawing from the NY Lottery, but multiple New Yorkers won their share of the billion-dollar jackpot, including a $1M winner downstate and a $2M winner just outside of New York's Capital Region!. The winning numbers from Halloween night's Powerball jackpot...
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
City of Rome announces winner of Halloween Decorating Contest
ROME, N.Y. – The community chose the winner of the first Rome Halloween Decorating Contest, which was announced on the city’s Facebook page Monday morning. The winner is 519 Millbrook Road. Online voting was open from Friday through Sunday. According to the city, there were 23 entries and...
Catalyst Group to host 8th annual Jingle Jam in December
UTICA, N.Y. --The 8th annual Jingle Jam 'funraiser" was announced Tuesday by the Catalyst Group of the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce. The event will feature music, basket raffles, drinks, and food specials as well as many other holiday surprises! Admission costs $25 per person and includes one drink. Tickets can be purchased online at the Chamber of Commerce website.
New fence installed at Rome Lab
The Air Force Research Laboratory in Rome has a new security perimeter after years of planning. Upgraded security features unveiled at Rome's Air Force Research Laboratory. A long-awaited perimeter security system was unveiled at the Air Force Research Laboratory in Rome on Tuesday.
