HPU women’s soccer falls short

RADFORD, Va. — The High Point University women’s soccer team fell to Radford 1-0 on Wednesday in the regular-season finale for both schools and failed to qualify for the Big South tournament for the first time since its first appearance in 2000. The Panthers won the championship game last season and in three of the last eight tournaments.

For the third straight tournament since the pandemic caused a cutback from eight teams, the field was limited to the top four regular-season finishers through a system that awards three points for a win and one for a tie. HPU, with a 4-4-1 league record, ended with 13 points, one behind fourth-place Gardner-Webb. With a tie against Radford, the Panthers would have earned the tournament’s fourth seed on a tie-breaker with Gardner-Webb.