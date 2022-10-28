Read full article on original website
Related
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
KXL
TWITTER DEAL: Elon Musk’s Free Speech Promises
Tesla’s CEO, Billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter Thursday night with big promises for change. He immediately fired the company’s board of directors and made himself the board’s sole member, according to a company filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Is he making good on his promise to shake things up at Twitter? For more information, Lars speaks with Jon Schweppe, who is is the director of policy and government affairs at the American Principles Project.
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Tech firms becoming ‘too big to govern’, says Uber whistleblower
Governments are losing the battle to regulate big tech and company insiders should step forward to expose “bad apples” in the sector, according to the Uber whistleblower. Mark MacGann – the taxi firm’s former chief lobbyist in Europe, the Middle East and Africa – leaked more than 124,000 company files to the Guardian this year, revealing how the ride-hailing company flouted laws, duped police, exploited violence against drivers and secretly lobbied governments from 2013-2017.
Equilibrium/Sustainability — GOP to go after ESG investing if they win Congress
The Republicans have announced plans to investigate what they see as “woke capitalism” if they retake Congress — by targeting Wall Street firms that treat climate change as an economic risk. “My view is that ESG investing is a cancer within our capital markets,” Rep. Andy Barr...
Misinformation about voting crops up around the U.S. as midterm elections near
In Colorado, an error in early October involving voter registration postcards that were mailed to non-citizens in the state morphed into a conspiracy theory about voter fraud. In Iowa, voters in late September received phone calls spreading misinformation about how they could vote, with Iowans falsely told they could cast their ballots over the phone, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. In Kansas, Secretary of State Scott Schwab warned voters of...
Comments / 0