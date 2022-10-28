ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
KXL

TWITTER DEAL: Elon Musk’s Free Speech Promises

Tesla’s CEO, Billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter Thursday night with big promises for change. He immediately fired the company’s board of directors and made himself the board’s sole member, according to a company filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Is he making good on his promise to shake things up at Twitter? For more information, Lars speaks with Jon Schweppe, who is is the director of policy and government affairs at the American Principles Project.
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Guardian

Tech firms becoming ‘too big to govern’, says Uber whistleblower

Governments are losing the battle to regulate big tech and company insiders should step forward to expose “bad apples” in the sector, according to the Uber whistleblower. Mark MacGann – the taxi firm’s former chief lobbyist in Europe, the Middle East and Africa – leaked more than 124,000 company files to the Guardian this year, revealing how the ride-hailing company flouted laws, duped police, exploited violence against drivers and secretly lobbied governments from 2013-2017.
The Herald News

Misinformation about voting crops up around the U.S. as midterm elections near

In Colorado, an error in early October involving voter registration postcards that were mailed to non-citizens in the state morphed into a conspiracy theory about voter fraud. In Iowa, voters in late September received phone calls spreading misinformation about how they could vote, with Iowans falsely told they could cast their ballots over the phone, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. In Kansas, Secretary of State Scott Schwab warned voters of...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy