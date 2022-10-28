Tesla’s CEO, Billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter Thursday night with big promises for change. He immediately fired the company’s board of directors and made himself the board’s sole member, according to a company filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Is he making good on his promise to shake things up at Twitter? For more information, Lars speaks with Jon Schweppe, who is is the director of policy and government affairs at the American Principles Project.

2 DAYS AGO